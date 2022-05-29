Latest News
US special envoy wraps up ‘productive’ two-day visit to Uzbekistan
US Special Representative for Afghanistan said his two-day visit to Tashkent had been productive and that he appreciated Uzbekistan’s vision for the region.
In a series of tweets late Saturday, West said the US partnership with Uzbekistan will continue and grow. “Had a productive two days in Tashkent,” he said.
He also said he appreciates Uzbekistan’s “vision for the region: an interconnected and economically energized corridor for energy and goods.”
West stated that Uzbekistan is playing a central role in support of Afghan people.
“Important humanitarian hub in Termez; Tashkent continues to provide Afghanistan with electricity, and Uzbek leadership engaging Taliban (IEA) on shared priorities: terrorism, human rights, stability,” he said.
On the other hand, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) considers cooperation between countries in the region to be key and has called for the expansion of diplomatic relations with these countries.
While Uzbekistan has not yet officially recognized Afghanistan’s new government, it has good relations with the Islamic Emirate, and much of the world’s humanitarian aid is being diverted to Afghanistan through the port of Termiz.
Qatar calls on West to engage with IEA to stem crisis in Afghanistan
Qatar has urged the West to step up its engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), warning that failure to do so would risk Afghanistan falling into deeper chaos and a rise in extremism.
Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the Financial Times that maintaining the status quo “where the West is boycotting Afghanistan, and just focusing on part of the humanitarian activities through the international agencies” was not going to keep “Afghanistan intact”.
“We will see maybe a rise of extremism. We will start to see an economic crisis, which has already started, and this will just drive the people to more radicalisation and conflict,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “This is what we are trying to avoid,” FT reported.
Qatar is one of the few countries to have relations with the IEA and it has been the main facilitator of talks between the new Afghan government, the US, and its European allies.
In the nine months since the IEA took over, Afghanistan has been plunged into a deepening humanitarian and economic crisis. Foreign reserves remain frozen and the country is battling growing levels of poverty.
The IEA is also facing international isolation.
Sheikh Mohammed also criticised recent moves by the IEA that include the suspension of school for teenage girls.
“We believe if we had engaged earlier we wouldn’t have allowed such things to happen,” he said. “Right now it’s very important not to let the situation get worse and maybe we end up with a very chaotic situation in Afghanistan.”
Sheikh Mohammed said there was some engagement between the IEA and the west in Doha, but added: “Still there is no clarity, what is their vision on Afghanistan?”
“This is what we are lacking,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “If we have a clear road map at least each party would know their responsibility. This would be the only way forward, otherwise if we just address the issues tactically, it won’t solve the problem, just postpone, maybe, the consequences.”
He said the international community should engage on “the economic front” and build capacity within the government to help boost employment and growth, while ensuring the IEA engages with “all parties” in Afghanistan to create a sustainable peace.
In terms of providing financial support to the IEA government, he said there should be “reciprocal measures,” and “a very strict monitoring mechanism, whenever we are supporting financing for the government over there, to make sure the right people are paid”, FT reported.
He also said “it’s the people who are losing hope in Afghanistan. What are they going to resort to? I think that’s going to be our biggest problem, they are either going to resort to violence or to massive migration.”
Regional countries meet over Afghanistan, call for commitments to be honored
Regional countries met this weekend to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for a non-interference approach in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
This comes after security representatives from the region gathered for a two-day meeting in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe, that ended Saturday.
The 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan brought together national security advisers and secretaries of security councils of China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.
Following the meeting, a statement was adopted on prohibiting international terrorist organizations to use the territory of Afghanistan to hide, train, plot or fund any terror acts against the countries in the region.
They also confirmed the intent to establish cooperation in exchanging information between the states and other concerned parties on the situation associated with destructive forces.
The parties asked those responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan to honour their commitments to help restore the country’s economic growth.
“All sides should maintain dialogue and communication with Afghanistan and urge the country to create an inclusive political system, to run a consistent and moderate domestic and foreign policy course, and to develop friendly ties with all nations, in particular in the region,” the statement said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that it is open to constructive engagement with the international community.
Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the IEA, said that the situation in Afghanistan has improved since the IEA took power.
“In the past, the borders were not secure. The ground and airspace of Afghanistan were occupied. Afghanistan’s rights had been taken away in politics and diplomacy and other areas,” Karimi said.
700,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran in past 9 months
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) acting deputy minister of refugees and repatriation Muhammad Arsala Kharoti said on Saturday that about 700,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from Iran in the past nine months.
Addressing a press conference during a visit to Herat province, Kharoti said many of these refugees have been forcibly deported.
He said the issue of mistreatment of Afghans by Iranian officials has been raised with Tehran on a number of occasions.
“We also contacted the Iranian government and summoned the ambassador for Iran; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed our dissatisfaction, so those who are accused of abusing Afghans should be found and those who are guilty should be punished,” Kharoti said.
During the press conference, a US-based charity handed over a large shipment of clothing to the ministry, which will distribute to vulnerable families across the country.
Farhad Safi, Coordinating Director of the Zarmani Foundation, said: “We reached an agreement with the Ministry of Refugees to hand over these clothes and based on the surveys they have carried out, they will transfer this aid to all provinces, especially the provinces with the most vulnerable and needy.”
Officials at the charity say the shipment is worth about $5 million.
“We assure you that we will deliver the aid to the deserving and the vulnerable with full transparency,” Kharoti said.
This comes amid an increase in the numbers of deportees from Iran said officials. According to them, as many as 3,000 people return through the Islam Qala border crossing into Herat daily.
