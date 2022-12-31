Uzbek company to hand over Hairatan-Mazar railway responsibilities to Afghans

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2022)

Afghanistan Railway Authority has announced that it will take responsibility for the railway between Hairatan border town and Mazar-e-Sharif from the Uzbek company, Sogdiana Trans.

The authority said that an Afghan delegation held talks with Uzbekistan’s railway officials on Friday in Uzbekistan and both sides agreed that responsibilities related to Hairatan-Mazar railway should be handed over to Afghanistan Railway Authority.

The Uzbek company Sogdiana Trans has been in charge of the railway for 11 years.

Based on the agreement, the railway responsibilities will be handed over according to a schedule, and transport of commercial goods will continue as per normal.

Afghanistan Railway Authority said that it is ready to manage the affairs related to the railway line, and will seek to provide better facilities for traders.