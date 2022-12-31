Business
Uzbek company to hand over Hairatan-Mazar railway responsibilities to Afghans
Afghanistan Railway Authority has announced that it will take responsibility for the railway between Hairatan border town and Mazar-e-Sharif from the Uzbek company, Sogdiana Trans.
The authority said that an Afghan delegation held talks with Uzbekistan’s railway officials on Friday in Uzbekistan and both sides agreed that responsibilities related to Hairatan-Mazar railway should be handed over to Afghanistan Railway Authority.
The Uzbek company Sogdiana Trans has been in charge of the railway for 11 years.
Based on the agreement, the railway responsibilities will be handed over according to a schedule, and transport of commercial goods will continue as per normal.
Afghanistan Railway Authority said that it is ready to manage the affairs related to the railway line, and will seek to provide better facilities for traders.
Business
Kabul factories production down by 50 percent due to power outages
The rate of production in Kabul factories has declined by up to 50 percent due to increased electricity outages, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that production in some factories declined by as much as 75 percent.
Kabul residents are also concerned about increased power outages in recent weeks.
“We cannot heat water. We cannot read. We have electricity only for one hour in the evening and one in the morning,” said Bahar, a Kabul resident.
“We want a regular supply of electricity. If there is electricity, people will not have to use gas. It should be supplied during the hours when people can use it,” said Sayed Akbar, a Kabul resident.
The national power utility company, however, says factories are provided with 10 hours a day of electricity.
Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said that they are making full use of domestic resources to supply electricity in addition to Uzbekistan imports.
Business
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
Russia can export its natural gas to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the long term, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said.
“If we talk about perspective, this includes exports of gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan – either using the infrastructure projects of Central Asia, or through a swap from the territory of Iran. That is, we will receive their gas in the south of the country, and in exchange we will supply gas to the north for Iranian consumers,” Novak said in an interview with TASS news agency.
Novak said earlier that Russia and Iran may reach an agreement on swap supplies of oil and gas by the end of this year. “We expect around 5 mln tons [of oil] per year and up to 10 bln cubic meters [of gas] at the first stage,” he said.
Experts believe such projects will increase confidence for investing in Afghanistan.
“Any regional projects involving Afghanistan will increase investor confidence in the country. Moreover, South Asian countries need energy. Central Asia and Russia are looking for new markets due to sanctions against Russia,” said Abdul Naseer Reshtya, an economic expert.
This comes as Afghanistan is suffering from international sanctions after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly expressed hope for turning the country into a major economic and transit hub in the region.
Business
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
Pakistan’s minister of commerce Syed Naveed Qamar met with Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich in Islamabad on Monday where they agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the two politicians signed a number of MoUs to promote trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
They also agreed to jointly take up issues faced by transporters from both countries with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s ministry of commerce, the tentative date for a joint visit to Kabul would be in the last week of January 2023.
“Both sides agreed to formulate [a] Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on initiatives undertaken between the two countries and to prepare an action plan to enhance trade turnover to $1 billion, the statement read.
WHO calls on Beijing to strengthen its COVID-19 response
Uzbek company to hand over Hairatan-Mazar railway responsibilities to Afghans
Number of Afghans facing severe hunger now 6.6 million: report
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests
Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
Kabul hosts major domestic and international expo
IEA minister meets with head of TAPI project
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ blizzard kills at least 27 in western New York
-
Business5 days ago
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
-
World4 days ago
Pavel Antov, critic of Putin’s Ukraine war found dead outside Odisha hotel
-
COVID-195 days ago
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
-
Latest News5 days ago
Potzel calls on Western nations to reopen their embassies in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
-
World4 days ago
More Rohingya refugees reach Indonesia after weeks at sea