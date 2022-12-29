Business
Kabul factories production down by 50 percent due to power outages
The rate of production in Kabul factories has declined by up to 50 percent due to increased electricity outages, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said.
Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that production in some factories declined by as much as 75 percent.
Kabul residents are also concerned about increased power outages in recent weeks.
“We cannot heat water. We cannot read. We have electricity only for one hour in the evening and one in the morning,” said Bahar, a Kabul resident.
“We want a regular supply of electricity. If there is electricity, people will not have to use gas. It should be supplied during the hours when people can use it,” said Sayed Akbar, a Kabul resident.
The national power utility company, however, says factories are provided with 10 hours a day of electricity.
Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said that they are making full use of domestic resources to supply electricity in addition to Uzbekistan imports.
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
Russia can export its natural gas to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the long term, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said.
“If we talk about perspective, this includes exports of gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan – either using the infrastructure projects of Central Asia, or through a swap from the territory of Iran. That is, we will receive their gas in the south of the country, and in exchange we will supply gas to the north for Iranian consumers,” Novak said in an interview with TASS news agency.
Novak said earlier that Russia and Iran may reach an agreement on swap supplies of oil and gas by the end of this year. “We expect around 5 mln tons [of oil] per year and up to 10 bln cubic meters [of gas] at the first stage,” he said.
Experts believe such projects will increase confidence for investing in Afghanistan.
“Any regional projects involving Afghanistan will increase investor confidence in the country. Moreover, South Asian countries need energy. Central Asia and Russia are looking for new markets due to sanctions against Russia,” said Abdul Naseer Reshtya, an economic expert.
This comes as Afghanistan is suffering from international sanctions after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly expressed hope for turning the country into a major economic and transit hub in the region.
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
Pakistan’s minister of commerce Syed Naveed Qamar met with Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich in Islamabad on Monday where they agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the two politicians signed a number of MoUs to promote trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
They also agreed to jointly take up issues faced by transporters from both countries with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s ministry of commerce, the tentative date for a joint visit to Kabul would be in the last week of January 2023.
“Both sides agreed to formulate [a] Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on initiatives undertaken between the two countries and to prepare an action plan to enhance trade turnover to $1 billion, the statement read.
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say they are trying to increase the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to more than two billion dollars by the end of this year.
According to MoIC, Afghanistan’s export goods mainly include dry fruits, coal, handicrafts, especially carpets and sugarcane.
The ministry officials have added that they intend to draw investors’ attention to Afghanistan’s export items in regional and global expos.
“In the first nine months of this year, we were able to export more than one billion two hundred and fifty million dollars, and according to our plans, this year, Inshallah we will export two billion dollars,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“Our exports are continuing and we are sure that they will be more than two billion dollars,” he added.
However, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says there are still problems transferring money through banks; therefore, Afghanistan has not been able to increase the volume of its exports.
“If the problem of banks is not solved at the global level, our trade and business will really face serious challenges,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of ACCI.
Economic experts meanwhile have stated that there are problems in transferring money through banking systems, so the Islamic Emirate needs to focus on small and large private investments.
