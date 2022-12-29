Kabul factories production down by 50 percent due to power outages

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2022)

The rate of production in Kabul factories has declined by up to 50 percent due to increased electricity outages, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said.

Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that production in some factories declined by as much as 75 percent.

Kabul residents are also concerned about increased power outages in recent weeks.

“We cannot heat water. We cannot read. We have electricity only for one hour in the evening and one in the morning,” said Bahar, a Kabul resident.

“We want a regular supply of electricity. If there is electricity, people will not have to use gas. It should be supplied during the hours when people can use it,” said Sayed Akbar, a Kabul resident.

The national power utility company, however, says factories are provided with 10 hours a day of electricity.

Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, said that they are making full use of domestic resources to supply electricity in addition to Uzbekistan imports.