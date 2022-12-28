Business
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
Russia can export its natural gas to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the long term, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said.
“If we talk about perspective, this includes exports of gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan – either using the infrastructure projects of Central Asia, or through a swap from the territory of Iran. That is, we will receive their gas in the south of the country, and in exchange we will supply gas to the north for Iranian consumers,” Novak said in an interview with TASS news agency.
Novak said earlier that Russia and Iran may reach an agreement on swap supplies of oil and gas by the end of this year. “We expect around 5 mln tons [of oil] per year and up to 10 bln cubic meters [of gas] at the first stage,” he said.
Experts believe such projects will increase confidence for investing in Afghanistan.
“Any regional projects involving Afghanistan will increase investor confidence in the country. Moreover, South Asian countries need energy. Central Asia and Russia are looking for new markets due to sanctions against Russia,” said Abdul Naseer Reshtya, an economic expert.
This comes as Afghanistan is suffering from international sanctions after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
IEA officials, however, have repeatedly expressed hope for turning the country into a major economic and transit hub in the region.
Business
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to formulate strategy for trade through Afghanistan
Pakistan’s minister of commerce Syed Naveed Qamar met with Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister Khodjave Jamshid Abdukhakimovich in Islamabad on Monday where they agreed to formulate a joint strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan.
In line with this, the two politicians signed a number of MoUs to promote trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
They also agreed to jointly take up issues faced by transporters from both countries with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s ministry of commerce, the tentative date for a joint visit to Kabul would be in the last week of January 2023.
“Both sides agreed to formulate [a] Joint Strategy for transit trade through Afghanistan. Regional understanding on Transit and Trade Framework to be prepared including Joint fund/mechanism for upkeep of road infrastructure in Afghanistan,” read the statement.
The purpose of the meeting was to follow up on initiatives undertaken between the two countries and to prepare an action plan to enhance trade turnover to $1 billion, the statement read.
Business
MoIC expects Afghanistan’s exports to reach $2 billion this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) officials say they are trying to increase the volume of Afghanistan’s exports to more than two billion dollars by the end of this year.
According to MoIC, Afghanistan’s export goods mainly include dry fruits, coal, handicrafts, especially carpets and sugarcane.
The ministry officials have added that they intend to draw investors’ attention to Afghanistan’s export items in regional and global expos.
“In the first nine months of this year, we were able to export more than one billion two hundred and fifty million dollars, and according to our plans, this year, Inshallah we will export two billion dollars,” said Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
“Our exports are continuing and we are sure that they will be more than two billion dollars,” he added.
However, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says there are still problems transferring money through banks; therefore, Afghanistan has not been able to increase the volume of its exports.
“If the problem of banks is not solved at the global level, our trade and business will really face serious challenges,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of ACCI.
Economic experts meanwhile have stated that there are problems in transferring money through banking systems, so the Islamic Emirate needs to focus on small and large private investments.
Business
IEA waives tax penalties for traders and investors
The senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan held a ceremony on Sunday related to the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors titled “waiver of tax penalties, supporting industry and trade” at the presidential palace.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said in this ceremony that this measure was taken to support the businessmen and investors of the country.
Baradar has emphasized that currently all government expenses and budgets are financed from domestic revenues and it is necessary for the Ministry of Finance to provide full transparency in the field of tax collection.
He has also said that this transparency should be established in such a way that neither the Islamic Emirate’s revenues are lost nor undue taxes are imposed on investors and industrialists.
“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance to create transparency in tax collection; transparency in such a way that the revenues of the Islamic Emirate are not lost, nor are unnecessary taxes imposed on investors and industrialists,” said Ghani Baradar.
The Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, however, has called on the businessmen and investors of the country to pay their taxes on time, otherwise, they will face legal action.
“The tax that is imposed by the Ministry of Finance should be paid in a transparent manner on time,” said Hanafi.
Simultaneously, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also said that they have tried to provide facilities for traders outside and at the borders and customs to the best of their ability.
In addition, the officials of the ministries of finance and trade of industries say that the waiver of tax penalties for businessmen and investors is a good measure to support the private sector of the country and that they are trying to facilitate more facilities for investors in the country.
“The officials have tried to create facilities for progress in trade and industry and strongly support the private sector,” said Hedayatullah Badri, finance minister.
The officials of the Islamic Emirate meanwhile have asked the businessmen and investors to make effective use of the facilities and expand their investments in different sectors so that the economic problems in the country will be reduced and the working environment for the people will be favorable.
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces
UN urges IEA to end restrictions on women
China hospitals ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
Rumors fly that Apple iPhone 15 series to come with a new design
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
Kabul hosts major domestic and international expo
Saar: UN’s call for women’s equal participation discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 43rd anniversary of Soviet invasion of Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for engagement with IEA discussed
Saar: Iran’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia, India can help in reviving intra-Afghan dialogue: Kabulov
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review
-
Sport4 days ago
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Al Qaeda releases video reportedly narrated by ‘deceased’ al-Zawahiri
-
Latest News4 days ago
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
-
Latest News2 days ago
Baradar and Iranian delegation discuss political and economic relations
-
Latest News4 days ago
Efforts underway to reopen universities and schools for girls: sources
-
World4 days ago
At least 8 killed, dozens wounded in LPG gas tanker explosion in South Africa