Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2022)

Russia can export its natural gas to the markets of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the long term, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said.

“If we talk about perspective, this includes exports of gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan – either using the infrastructure projects of Central Asia, or through a swap from the territory of Iran. That is, we will receive their gas in the south of the country, and in exchange we will supply gas to the north for Iranian consumers,” Novak said in an interview with TASS news agency.

Novak said earlier that Russia and Iran may reach an agreement on swap supplies of oil and gas by the end of this year. “We expect around 5 mln tons [of oil] per year and up to 10 bln cubic meters [of gas] at the first stage,” he said.

Experts believe such projects will increase confidence for investing in Afghanistan.

“Any regional projects involving Afghanistan will increase investor confidence in the country. Moreover, South Asian countries need energy. Central Asia and Russia are looking for new markets due to sanctions against Russia,” said Abdul Naseer Reshtya, an economic expert.

This comes as Afghanistan is suffering from international sanctions after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

IEA officials, however, have repeatedly expressed hope for turning the country into a major economic and transit hub in the region.