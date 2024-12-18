Sport
Zimbabwe’s opening ODI against Afghanistan abandoned
Afghanistan won the toss and put the hosts into bat but it took four hours before any play was possible, with the game by then reduced to a 28 overs per side.
Heavy rain led to the abandonment of the first one day international between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
Azmatullah Omarzai took 4-18 in 4.2 overs as the visitors made good inroads to have Zimbabwe 44-5 in the 10th over before the rain returned and ended hope of further play.
The second of the three match ODI series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.
Lanka T10: All three matches abandoned due to rain
Relentless rain on Monday resulted in all three Lanka T10 Super League matches being abandoned without a ball bowled at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
All teams except for the Jaffna Titans had been anxiously waiting to play their remaining matches of the league round in order to qualify for a place in the second stage of the inaugural event.
The matches that were affected were Nuwara Eliya Kings v Galle Marvels; Hambantota Bangla Tigers v Colombo Jaguars; and Jaffna Titans v Kandy Bolts.
All six teams grabbed a point each from the results which meant that Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, and Galle Marvels have qualified for the second stage of the tournament.
Prior to Monday, however, Jaffna had already clinched their spot to play in Qualifier 1. They head the standings with 10 points winning four of their six matches with two No Results.
Following Monday’s result Hambantota finished second with seven points to join Jaffna in Qualifier 1.
Galle also had the same number of points (7), but on the net run rate had to be content with the third spot, which meant that they will play in the Eliminator.
Who will play Galle is the big question here for three teams with four points each in the running – Colombo, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya.
The three matches scheduled for Tuesday will decide the fate of the remaining three sides.
Weather permitting, the matches scheduled are: Colombo Jaguars v Jaffna Titans; Kandy Bolts v Nuwara Eliya Kings; and Galle Marvels v Hambantota Bangla Tigers.
Currently, Colombo, with a better net run rate, are placed fourth, with Kandy and Nuwara Eliya in fifth and sixth places respectively.
The knockout games are scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, with the final on Thursday, December 19.
Matches, depending on the weather, will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 2:30 pm Tuesday.
ATN once again seals deal to broadcast upcoming IPL across Afghanistan
Next year’s event will kick off on March 14 and run through to May 25. That’s just over 10 weeks of exhilarating cricket.
Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has once again secured the rights to broadcast another thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
That’s right, fans will once again be treated by Ariana Television to all the thrills, spills and unforgettable IPL moments in the comfort of their own homes.
While we know the event will run from March 14, the complete IPL 2025 schedule, including dates for knockout matches, and the final, is yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Next year’s tournament, like in the past, will see ten teams competing in 74 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders are the defending champions, having won their third title in the 2024 edition after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
The teams are:
– Chennai Super Kings
– Delhi Capitals
– Gujarat Titans
– Kolkata Knight Riders (defending champions)
– Lucknow SuperGiants
– Mumbai Indians
– Punjab Kings
– Rajasthan Royals
– Royal Challengers Bangalore
– Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2025 sees some exciting team changes, reshuffled lineups, and strategic player acquisitions.
For instance, Rishabh Pant broke the auction record on day one of the two-day IPL Auction in Jeddah when Lucknow Super Giants got the star wicket keeper for a whopping $3.20 million.
Punjab Kings in turn snapped up Shreyas Iyer for $3.17 million.
The IPL Auction also saw one cricketer becoming the youngest ever to be sold on auction.
Indian’s 13-year-old cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, went to the Rajasthan Royals for $130,500 after coming into the auction at a base price of $35,591.
Seven Afghan players were snapped up for next year’s season, including Rashid Khan who was retained by Gujarat Titans for $2.1 million.
Karim Janat will make his debut at the IPL and was picked up by Gujarat Titans for just over $88,000; Noor Ahmad Lakanwal was signed by Chennai Super Kings for $1.18 million; Azmatullah Omarzai was sold to Punjab Kings for $284,000; Rahmanullah Gurbaz was resigned by Kolkata Knight Riders for over $236,000; Fazalhaq Farooqi went to Rajasthan Royals for $236,000 USD; and 18-year-old young spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar was signed by Mumbai Indians for $568,000.
While match details have not yet been announced, cricket fans across the country can watch this space and follow Ariana Television’s social media platforms for news and information ahead of the tournament.
ATN to broadcast exciting 2025 ICC Champions Trophy live in Afghanistan
Lanka T10: Jaffna Titans maintain unbeaten streak with 4th win
Jaffna Titans extended their unbeaten streak in the Lanka T10 League after securing their 4th consecutive win with a resounding 53-run victory over Nuwara Eliya Kings at the Pallekele Stadium on Sunday night.
Batting first, the Titans posted an impressive 153 for 4.
Nuwara Eliya Kings faltered in their chase, losing their top five wickets for just 12 runs.
Earlier in the day, Hambantota Bangla Tigers and Galle Marvels also recorded convincing wins.
The Bangla Tigers secured their second victory of the tournament with a 47-run win over Kandy Bolts in the 13th match.
Mohammad Shahzad set the foundation with a top score of 52, supported by an unbeaten 39 from Dasun Shanaka, taking the Tigers to 163 for 6.
Kandy Bolts, in reply, struggled as Tharindu Ratnayake’s excellent 4 for 10, along with Shanaka’s 2 for 16, restricted them to 116.
In the 14th match, Galle Marvels dominated Colombo Jaguars in a one-sided affair. The Jaguars were bowled out for a modest 82, with Zahoor Khan taking 4 for 15 and Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana contributing two wickets each.
Galle Marvels comfortably chased down the target in 7.1 overs, with Alex Hales top-scoring with 38.
It’s now down to the wire for the teams, with only Monday and Tuesday left for the group matches.
Qualifiers and Eliminator will be played on Wednesday and the Final on Thursday.
Monday’s matches, which will be screened live on Ariana Television from 2:30pm, are as follows:
Nuwara Eliya Kings vs Galle Marvels; followed by Hambantota Bangla Tigers vs Colombo Jaguars; and then Jaffna Titans vs Kandy Bolts.
