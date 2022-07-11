26 die in Uruzgan floods

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2022)

Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, will host a meeting on July 25 and 26 where representatives from at least 20 countries will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.

Members of international organizations will also attend while Afghanistan will be represented by the acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is hoping this meeting will strengthen ties between the international community and the IEA and that serious attention will be paid to the expectations and needs of the government and people of Afghanistan.

“We are optimistic that in this summit, the needs of Afghans and the country will be considered and discussed along with ways to resolve the country’s problems,” said Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman.

The aim of the Tashkent meeting is to discuss ways to maintain stability in the country and find ways to resolve the economic crisis.

“On major problems of Afghanistan … the world is not honest with Afghanistan and its people to honestly give advice or help this country,” said Jawid Sangdel, an international relations analyst.

However, a political analyst said: “Uzbekistan tries to strengthen Afghanistan both in politics and economy; the country plans to expand its ties with Afghanistan because Uzbekistan does not want Afghanistan to be turned into a lawless place which is not in the interests of Asia.”

In more than 10 months of rule by the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, several neighboring countries, the region and the world have held meetings about Afghanistan, but so far no country has been willing to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.