Heavy rain destroys roads and bridges in Takhar
Recent heavy rainfalls in two districts in Takhar province have destroyed bridges, roads and culverts as well as water canals used by local farmers, officials reported.
According to residents, thousands of families have been affected by the destruction caused and now have a severe shortage of drinking water and irrigation water.
These residents have appealed to government and aid agencies to help resolve their problems.
“Every month we get floods which destroys this valley. About 80 to 100 residents come together to fix these roads,” said Mohammad Zahir, a resident of Takhar.
According to local officials, thousands of families are facing serious problems due to the destruction of water canals, roads, bridges and culverts in the districts of Sayad Pembak and Chal while many of the affected residents live in remote villages.
“Our problem is that our roads are damaged and when a visitor comes, they complain about the routes and bridges,” said Mawlavi Matiullah, district governor of Chal.
The residents added that in the past 20 years, no major development work has been done to improve infrastructure in these areas.
26 die in Uruzgan floods
At least 26 people died in floods in Uruzgan province in the past two days and dozens of houses were destroyed.
The Afghanistan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) has distributed emergency aid to dozens of families affected by the floods.
According to ARCS, 60 tents, 240 blankets, 180 water buckets, 60 tarpaulins and 13 kitchen utensils were handed out on Sunday to 60 flood-affected families in the Chora district of Uruzgan province.
This comes after Uruzgan officials said 26 people died as a result of floods in the province in the past few days.
The deputy governor of Uruzgan said in the last two days, floods in Khas Uruzgan, Gizab and Chora districts have caused huge financial losses to the residents.
IEA optimistic about Uzbekistan summit on Afghanistan
Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, will host a meeting on July 25 and 26 where representatives from at least 20 countries will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan.
Members of international organizations will also attend while Afghanistan will be represented by the acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is hoping this meeting will strengthen ties between the international community and the IEA and that serious attention will be paid to the expectations and needs of the government and people of Afghanistan.
“We are optimistic that in this summit, the needs of Afghans and the country will be considered and discussed along with ways to resolve the country’s problems,” said Bilal Karimi, the IEA’s deputy spokesman.
The aim of the Tashkent meeting is to discuss ways to maintain stability in the country and find ways to resolve the economic crisis.
“On major problems of Afghanistan … the world is not honest with Afghanistan and its people to honestly give advice or help this country,” said Jawid Sangdel, an international relations analyst.
However, a political analyst said: “Uzbekistan tries to strengthen Afghanistan both in politics and economy; the country plans to expand its ties with Afghanistan because Uzbekistan does not want Afghanistan to be turned into a lawless place which is not in the interests of Asia.”
In more than 10 months of rule by the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, several neighboring countries, the region and the world have held meetings about Afghanistan, but so far no country has been willing to recognize the new government of Afghanistan.
Kabul University faces shortage of professors
A number of Kabul University students raised their concerns on Sunday and said in addition to a shortage of lecturers and professors, they also have very little purified drinking water and that hostel accommodation is overcrowded.
The students say that many professors have left the country and those who are now teaching do not all have the necessary qualifications and expertise.
“Our lessons are progressing very slowly and that’s why we fell one semester behind,” said Faisal Amarkhil, a student at Kabul University.
Power outages, a lack of safe drinking water and unsuitable accommodation are other problems the students raised adding that in many instances seven students share a three-bed hostel dormitory.
“Where we are, we live in a three-person room with more than seven people, and this is sad,” said Paiwand Patan, a student at Kabul University.
“It is very hot, there is no regular electricity, and our main problem is not having access to drinking water, which we have to bring from far away,” said Elham Stanikzai, a student at the university.
Kabul University officials say that the lack of professional staff is a legacy of the past government, but that they are trying to solve the other problems.
“The problem of professional professors also existed during the republic’s time, and after the changes and the professors’ travels abroad, this problem has become more sensitive; and there are electricity problems throughout the country, and due to the lack of space the number of students in the hostels is more than it should be, but these problems will be solved as soon as possible,” said Rahimullah Nadim, head of publications of Kabul University.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly called for university lecturers and professors to return to home and help rebuild their country.
However the number of vacancies in this sector remains high.
