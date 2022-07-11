Heavy rain destroys roads and bridges in Takhar

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2022)

Recent heavy rainfalls in two districts in Takhar province have destroyed bridges, roads and culverts as well as water canals used by local farmers, officials reported.

According to residents, thousands of families have been affected by the destruction caused and now have a severe shortage of drinking water and irrigation water.

These residents have appealed to government and aid agencies to help resolve their problems.

“Every month we get floods which destroys this valley. About 80 to 100 residents come together to fix these roads,” said Mohammad Zahir, a resident of Takhar.

According to local officials, thousands of families are facing serious problems due to the destruction of water canals, roads, bridges and culverts in the districts of Sayad Pembak and Chal while many of the affected residents live in remote villages.

“Our problem is that our roads are damaged and when a visitor comes, they complain about the routes and bridges,” said Mawlavi Matiullah, district governor of Chal.

The residents added that in the past 20 years, no major development work has been done to improve infrastructure in these areas.