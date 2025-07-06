Latest News
35 development projects inaugurated in remote districts of Kunar
Work has officially begun on 35 development projects in the districts of Dangam, Shultan, Khas Kunar, Marawara, Sarkano, and Nari in Kunar province. These districts are located near the Durand Line.
According to officials from the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, these projects were approved by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
In total, 68 development projects worth 131 million afghanis (AFN) have been allocated for these districts. The projects include the construction and expansion of schools, religious seminaries, water supply systems, roads, mosques, rural development initiatives, and other basic infrastructure.
Tasleemullah Haqqani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs, said: “Residents living along the Durand Line face numerous challenges. Therefore, efforts are being made to deliver essential services to them. We ask the public to help preserve and maintain these projects.”
Meanwhile, tribal elders in Kunar have called on the government to also prioritize the management of the province’s water resources by constructing dams.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate have emphasized that their focus is on implementing development projects in areas that were neglected over the past two decades.
Latest News
10th of Muharram observed peacefully in Afghanistan
The 10th day of Muharram was observed peacefully and calmly across Afghanistan.
Thousands of citizens gathered in Hussainiyas, mosques, and religious centers on Sunday to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, in the Battle of Karbala.
Several prominent Shia scholars in the country emphasized that Afghanistan enjoys unparalleled religious unity and that Ashura belongs to all Muslims, serving as a symbol of solidarity and connection among them.
Mohammad Akbari, a leading Shia figure, stated: “Imam Hussain was martyred in the path of God and sacrificed his life to preserve Islam. There are strong and credible sources supporting the mourning of Imam Hussain and weeping for the Master of Martyrs.”
Asadullah Sa’adati, another Shia figure, said: “Imam Hussain’s exemplary resistance in Karbala aimed to achieve the values and goals he believed in—religious, moral, and humanitarian values.”
Meanwhile, officials of the Islamic Emirate also described Ashura as a symbol of unity and mutual acceptance among Muslims, stating that those who incite sectarian division in the name of religion among the Afghan people lack conscience.
Shahabuddin Delawar, Acting Head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said: “Anyone who discriminates among Afghans has no conscience and no sincerity toward this country. We have seen who divided us in the past—it was for their own benefit.”
Not only in Kabul, but also in many provinces across the country, mourning ceremonies were held, with citizens emphasizing unity, solidarity, and national cohesion.
Religious scholar Sayed Haidar Hashemi stated: “A small number of our Hindu compatriots live in Afghanistan and may still be here, but the vast majority of this nation is Muslim. Over 99% proudly follow the former Imams, especially the great Imam Abu Hanifa (may God be pleased with him).”
Former President Hamid Karzai also issued a statement, urging the people of Afghanistan to use the spiritual significance and blessings of Ashura and the days of Muharram as a source of unity and collective effort toward building a progressive, prosperous Afghanistan enriched with knowledge and education.
Latest News
Tajik opposition group condemns Iran for abuse of Afghan migrants, calls for probe
A Tajik opposition group has slammed the Iranian government for what it claims is widespread human rights abuses against Afghan migrants and refugees, and called on the international community to launch an independent investigation into the problem.
In a statement issued this week, the Movement for Reforms and Development of Tajikistan, which is based in the Netherlands, called the situation “barbaric and inhumane,” citing allegations of systemic violence, including the destruction of migrants’ documents, extortion, beatings, and executions within Iranian detention camps.
“Women, children, the elderly, and the sick are subjected to systematic persecution, humiliation, violent deportations, mistreatment and arbitrariness by Iranian authorities,” the statement read.
“Iranian security forces confiscate property, destroy passports, and throw people across the border without food or water.”
The statement was issued during Muharram, the Islamic month of mourning, and invoked the legacy of Imam Hussein, condemning Iran’s treatment of fellow Muslims as a betrayal of Islamic values.
The movement’s statement aligns with reports from Afghan returnees, rights groups, and international agencies documenting conditions faced by undocumented Afghan migrants in Iran.
According to Iranian officials, nearly 490,000 Afghans have left Iran via the Dogharoun/Islam Qala border in the past 100 days, most of them undocumented. Iran insists these departures are voluntary, but independent reports suggest coercion and abuse have driven many across the border.
A 2025 investigation by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Zagros Human Rights Center cited extensive evidence of torture in Iranian detention centers, including beatings, electric shocks, forced confessions, and death by medical neglect. Afghan detainees have been identified among the victims.
“Afghans in Iran are facing increasing pressure as their presence in the country is politicized and used as a scapegoat for social tensions.
“Many Afghans who fled to Iran after the Taliban (IEA) regained power in Afghanistan do not have legal residency, making them vulnerable to discrimination, exploitation, and deportation,” HRW said in a statement earlier this year.
The Movement for Reforms and Development sharply criticized what it described as Tehran’s hypocrisy, contrasting the Islamic Republic’s rhetoric about “Persian brotherhood” and “shared culture” with its actions on the ground.
“What kind of ‘civilization’ is this, where women are beaten to the point of broken bones, pregnant women are thrown out of buses, and children are left to die in the desert?
“Where is this so-called ‘brotherhood’ if destitute people who have lost everything are discarded beyond the country’s borders as if they are worthless and undeserving of even basic human dignity?” the group asked.
The group also accused the Iranian government of political manipulation, using cultural and religious ties with Afghanistan and Tajikistan to justify regional influence, while simultaneously mistreating vulnerable Afghan refugees.
“We state with absolute certainty: all of this is falsehood, hypocrisy, and political manipulation,” the group said.
The organization went on to urge Muslim-majority countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations, and independent human rights organizations to initiate an independent and impartial investigation into the crimes and mass human rights violations being committed by Iran against Afghan migrants and asylum seekers.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades, but recent economic strain, tightening immigration policies, and geopolitical shifts have created a hostile environment for many Afghans.
While the Iranian government claims its repatriation programs are humane, growing accounts of violence and degradation have prompted increasing concern from human rights observers and regional activists.
Earlier this year, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani said Iran’s longstanding policy toward Afghan refugees remains rooted in “humanitarian principles,” noting that legal Afghan migrants face no restrictions and that Iran continues to issue thousands of visas daily.
He acknowledged the burden of hosting millions of Afghans and emphasized that illegal entries are dealt with under law for national-security and public-order reasons—but denied any systematic mistreatment.
However, this month has seen the uptick in deportations amid regional tensions after Iran–Israel hostilities.
This week, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani defended the large-scale removal of as many as 30,000 Afghans per day as necessary for national security.
She insisted Iran remains a “good host” but must protect its borders—denying that refugees were being targeted as spies, although acknowledging they’ve faced hardships at detention centres.
Latest News
Almost half a million Afghans return home from Iran in past 100 days
Afghan authorities in Herat and Nimroz have reported growing pressure on local services and have appealed for greater international support to assist returnees.
Nearly 490,000 undocumented Afghan nationals have voluntarily left Iran through the Dogharoun/Islam Qala border crossing in the past 100 days, according to Amirollah Shamghadari, deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi Province, which borders western Afghanistan.
In a statement this weekend, Shamghadari emphasized that the process has been conducted “with full respect and human dignity,” in line with Iran’s official policy of supporting voluntary, humane, and lawful departures.
“Sixty-seven percent of all Afghan exits have taken place via Dogharoun,” he noted, highlighting the crossing as the busiest point of return for Afghan nationals.
According to Iranian authorities, 26,000 Afghans crossed the border on Friday alone, many bypassing refugee camps entirely and proceeding directly into Afghanistan. Shamghadari said priority was being given to families who had voluntarily introduced themselves to authorities, rather than those apprehended during routine checks.
The official also underscored Iran’s rejection of xenophobia and anti-Afghan sentiment, pointing to the historic and cultural ties between the two neighboring countries. He said Afghan returnees had expressed satisfaction with services at the Safid Sang and Hasanabad camps, which are providing short-term humanitarian assistance.
Allegations of espionage dismissed
Responding to recent speculation that the exodus may be tied to espionage or infiltration concerns—including unverified claims of Afghan involvement in Israeli intelligence activities—Shamghadari dismissed such assertions as part of a “psychological operation” orchestrated by hostile actors.
“These are baseless rumors spread by the enemies of Iran. Our goal is to organize the current situation, not to politicize it,” he stated.
He added that Iran is exploring legal pathways for future re-entry by Afghan nationals under a regulated framework once identity, security, and documentation processes are streamlined.
The large-scale return of Afghan nationals, many of whom had been living in Iran without legal status for years, presents significant humanitarian and logistical challenges on both sides of the border.
Afghan authorities in Herat and Nimroz have reported growing pressure on local services and have appealed for greater international support to assist returnees.
According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), hundreds of thousands of Afghans have returned from Iran this year, with June alone seeing more than 137,000 arrivals via Islam Qala and Dogharoun.
Iran, long a host to millions of Afghan migrants and refugees, maintains that it will continue to coordinate with Afghan authorities and humanitarian agencies to ensure an orderly and respectful process.
