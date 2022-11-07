5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Badakhshan province

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected remarks by Russia’s Secretary of the National Security Council Nikolay Patrushev attributing the creation of the”Taliban Islamic Movement” to the United States.

In a statement issued by the ministry, the IEA said: “Following the defeat of the Soviet Union, the Taliban Islamic Movement arose from among the people to rescue the nation, that struggled for an Islamic system in the country by ending feudalism of the 90s & ensuing foreign occupation, & attained success after a long legitimate struggle.”

This comes after Patrushev accused the US last week of fighting terrorism only verbally.

Addressing a meeting of former Soviet Union republic (CIS) security chiefs on Thursday, Patrushev said: “It should not be forgotten that the ISIL (Daesh), al-Qaeda and the Taliban movement were created precisely by the Americans who are still actively using them for attaining their geopolitical goals.”

In response to this, the IEA said it “considers discussions on Afghanistan in the upcoming meeting in Russia without the presence of the representatives of the Islamic Emirate as incomplete.

“Fortunately, Afghanistan now has an independent, accountable and legitimate government that has managed to establish effective security, safeguarded borders and engaged positively with neighboring, regional and world countries in political, economic and security matters.

“Therefore, the absence of the Afghan government from such meetings can have an adverse effect on engagement,” the statement read.

Patrushev also warned that “terrorists may penetrate in CIS from Afghanistan.”

According to TASS, the situation in Afghanistan may also prompt refugees to move to Central Asia and that according to Patrushev, risks exist that the migration situation may deteriorate considerably.

“Pakistan, which are currently receiving over 80% of migrants, but also to Central Asian states. This may also lead to the situation that members of international terrorist organizations, which today feel themselves comfortable on Afghan soil, will penetrate into our countries,” the secretary of Russia’s Security Council warned.

Patrushev assured his CIS counterparts that Russia was ready to cooperate regarding counter-terrorism.