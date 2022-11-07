Latest News
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Badakhshan province
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded in Badakhshan province at around 07:55 on Monday.
According to crisis24 the epicenter was about 32 km east-northeast of Jurm. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 103 km and a light shaking was felt throughout parts of northeastern Afghanistan, southern and central Tajikistan, and far northern Pakistan.
There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.
Local officials confirmed an earthquake shook parts of the province and Shaghnan district.
However, it could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.
Taliban arose from among the people, not the US: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected remarks by Russia’s Secretary of the National Security Council Nikolay Patrushev attributing the creation of the”Taliban Islamic Movement” to the United States.
In a statement issued by the ministry, the IEA said: “Following the defeat of the Soviet Union, the Taliban Islamic Movement arose from among the people to rescue the nation, that struggled for an Islamic system in the country by ending feudalism of the 90s & ensuing foreign occupation, & attained success after a long legitimate struggle.”
This comes after Patrushev accused the US last week of fighting terrorism only verbally.
Addressing a meeting of former Soviet Union republic (CIS) security chiefs on Thursday, Patrushev said: “It should not be forgotten that the ISIL (Daesh), al-Qaeda and the Taliban movement were created precisely by the Americans who are still actively using them for attaining their geopolitical goals.”
In response to this, the IEA said it “considers discussions on Afghanistan in the upcoming meeting in Russia without the presence of the representatives of the Islamic Emirate as incomplete.
“Fortunately, Afghanistan now has an independent, accountable and legitimate government that has managed to establish effective security, safeguarded borders and engaged positively with neighboring, regional and world countries in political, economic and security matters.
“Therefore, the absence of the Afghan government from such meetings can have an adverse effect on engagement,” the statement read.
Patrushev also warned that “terrorists may penetrate in CIS from Afghanistan.”
According to TASS, the situation in Afghanistan may also prompt refugees to move to Central Asia and that according to Patrushev, risks exist that the migration situation may deteriorate considerably.
“Pakistan, which are currently receiving over 80% of migrants, but also to Central Asian states. This may also lead to the situation that members of international terrorist organizations, which today feel themselves comfortable on Afghan soil, will penetrate into our countries,” the secretary of Russia’s Security Council warned.
Patrushev assured his CIS counterparts that Russia was ready to cooperate regarding counter-terrorism.
IEA unveils Mullah Omar’s grave in Zabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Sunday announced that founding leader Mullah Muhammad Omar was buried in Zabul province.
Mujahid said in a tweet that the grave of Mullah Omar was in the Omarzo area in Suri district of Zabul. He also posted a photograph of senior IEA officials at the grave.
Mullah Omar founded the IEA in 1994 and led the country from 1996 to 2001 – until the US invasion when he went into hiding.
Despite an international manhunt for Mullah Omar, that lasted more than 10 years, he was never found.
He died in 2013 but his death was only confirmed in 2015.
Balkh commerce department to establish permanent carpet expo
Balkh Industry and Commerce Department officials say they are working on establishing a permanent carpet expo in the province in order to attract domestic and global trade.
Nasir Ahmad Niazi, Deputy Financial Commissioner of Industry and Commerce, said Sunday that efforts are underway with the Carpet Manufacturers Union to create a permanent carpet expo.
“We should have a market that is a permanent expo for carpets, and we started to establish a carpet expo,”
“The work of this expo has progressed 70% and we have chosen its location,” said Niazi.
The officials of the Carpet Manufacturers Union in the north of Afghanistan meanwhile said that compared to last year, carpet production has increased by 25 percent.
“Carpet production has increased by 25 percent since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover,” said Mohammad Anwar Rahimi, head of the carpet union.
According to him, a sizeable amount of these hand-woven carpets are smuggled to neighboring countries and then sold to world markets under the name of those countries.
On the other hand, some carpet sellers in Balkh province have expressed concern over the lack of a market for their products.
According to them, while carpet production has increased compared to last year, there is only a small domestic and foreign market.
Hand-woven carpets from the north of Afghanistan always had a good reputation, boasting unique colors and designs which appealed to a global market.
