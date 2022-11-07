Latest News
Kyrgyz Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets IEA officials in Kabul
The Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Talatbek Masadykov, has arrived in Kabul and met with a number of senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
At the first meeting with the IEA’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Masadykov emphasized the need to strengthen the political and economic relations between the two countries.
“Biliteral ties on strengthening the political, economic and other sectors have been discussed in the meeting,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.
“Stanekzai assured Kyrgyzstan of the all-round cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in order to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations,” Takal added.
He also said that Stanekzai emphasized the need for a political solution in connection with the recent border conflicts between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
At the same time, Masadykov in another meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate’s second deputy prime minister, said that his country intends to provide medical aid to Kyrgyz children and women in Badakhshan, as well as to have a joint fight against narcotics.
In the meantime, Kyrgyz Special Envoy has pointed out that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries should have real cooperation with Afghanistan in the fight against drugs.
Experts, however, do not consider Kyrgyzstan’s role in solving the common problems of Afghanistan and the region.
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Badakhshan province
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded in Badakhshan province at around 07:55 on Monday.
According to crisis24 the epicenter was about 32 km east-northeast of Jurm. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 103 km and a light shaking was felt throughout parts of northeastern Afghanistan, southern and central Tajikistan, and far northern Pakistan.
There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.
Local officials confirmed an earthquake shook parts of the province and Shaghnan district.
However, it could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.
Taliban arose from among the people, not the US: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected remarks by Russia’s Secretary of the National Security Council Nikolay Patrushev attributing the creation of the”Taliban Islamic Movement” to the United States.
In a statement issued by the ministry, the IEA said: “Following the defeat of the Soviet Union, the Taliban Islamic Movement arose from among the people to rescue the nation, that struggled for an Islamic system in the country by ending feudalism of the 90s & ensuing foreign occupation, & attained success after a long legitimate struggle.”
This comes after Patrushev accused the US last week of fighting terrorism only verbally.
Addressing a meeting of former Soviet Union republic (CIS) security chiefs on Thursday, Patrushev said: “It should not be forgotten that the ISIL (Daesh), al-Qaeda and the Taliban movement were created precisely by the Americans who are still actively using them for attaining their geopolitical goals.”
In response to this, the IEA said it “considers discussions on Afghanistan in the upcoming meeting in Russia without the presence of the representatives of the Islamic Emirate as incomplete.
“Fortunately, Afghanistan now has an independent, accountable and legitimate government that has managed to establish effective security, safeguarded borders and engaged positively with neighboring, regional and world countries in political, economic and security matters.
“Therefore, the absence of the Afghan government from such meetings can have an adverse effect on engagement,” the statement read.
Patrushev also warned that “terrorists may penetrate in CIS from Afghanistan.”
According to TASS, the situation in Afghanistan may also prompt refugees to move to Central Asia and that according to Patrushev, risks exist that the migration situation may deteriorate considerably.
“Pakistan, which are currently receiving over 80% of migrants, but also to Central Asian states. This may also lead to the situation that members of international terrorist organizations, which today feel themselves comfortable on Afghan soil, will penetrate into our countries,” the secretary of Russia’s Security Council warned.
Patrushev assured his CIS counterparts that Russia was ready to cooperate regarding counter-terrorism.
IEA unveils Mullah Omar’s grave in Zabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid on Sunday announced that founding leader Mullah Muhammad Omar was buried in Zabul province.
Mujahid said in a tweet that the grave of Mullah Omar was in the Omarzo area in Suri district of Zabul. He also posted a photograph of senior IEA officials at the grave.
Mullah Omar founded the IEA in 1994 and led the country from 1996 to 2001 – until the US invasion when he went into hiding.
Despite an international manhunt for Mullah Omar, that lasted more than 10 years, he was never found.
He died in 2013 but his death was only confirmed in 2015.
