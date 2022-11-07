Kyrgyz Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets IEA officials in Kabul

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2022)

The Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Talatbek Masadykov, has arrived in Kabul and met with a number of senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

At the first meeting with the IEA’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Masadykov emphasized the need to strengthen the political and economic relations between the two countries.

“Biliteral ties on strengthening the political, economic and other sectors have been discussed in the meeting,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

“Stanekzai assured Kyrgyzstan of the all-round cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in order to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations,” Takal added.

He also said that Stanekzai emphasized the need for a political solution in connection with the recent border conflicts between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

At the same time, Masadykov in another meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate’s second deputy prime minister, said that his country intends to provide medical aid to Kyrgyz children and women in Badakhshan, as well as to have a joint fight against narcotics.

In the meantime, Kyrgyz Special Envoy has pointed out that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries should have real cooperation with Afghanistan in the fight against drugs.

Experts, however, do not consider Kyrgyzstan’s role in solving the common problems of Afghanistan and the region.