Featured
Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said on Tuesday the authority has distributed national identity cards to the Pamiri residents of Wakhan district of Badakhshan province.
According to authority, the national identity cards were distributed to about 571 residents, which includes 501 duplicate copies and 35 new IDs.
About 127 other ID cards were also renewed, NSIA said.
This office added that for the convenience of Pamiris, more ID cards will be distributed to the remaining locals in the near future.
Featured
WhatsApp is down for users worldwide
If you’ve been trying to send messages via WhatsApp and they’re not going through, you’re not alone as the messaging app has been down for many users around the world since about midday, Kabul time.
Based on information from Downdetector — and from Engadget editors’ reports — the service isn’t working in several regions, including the US, Canada, parts of Europe like the UK and Italy, and Asian countries that include India, Malaysia, Japan and the Philippines.
WhatsApp users either can’t connect to the service at all or their messages get stuck with the loading wheel and aren’t being delivered. Instagram and Facebook appear to be working just fine.
The issue affects not just WhatsApp on mobile, but also on the web. It’s not sending messages either, and if you try to set it up now, the QR code that you need to scan with a phone to link your account would be stuck in loading mode.
Featured
Preview: Can Afghanistan spinners tame England?
Afghanistan and England will embark upon their T20 World Cup campaign on Saturday as they lock horns in their opening match, which will also be the second match of the Super 12 in Perth.
Overview
Afghanistan will look to make a statement after automatically securing a Super 12 spot on the back of their seventh-place finish in the last edition.
Now the national team will be eager to go one step further to make it to the semi-finals.
But the job is going to be extremely difficult as they are placed in a group consisting of teams like Australia, New Zealand and England.
They are yet to beat any of these three sides and might need to exceed their best to pull off a win at least against one of these three teams.
Afghanistan’s performance in the warm-up matches has however been inspiring.
Mohammad Nabi and his men defeated Bangladesh by 62 runs and posted a competitive total of 154/6 against Pakistan before the game got called off.
So, the entire group must be in pretty high spirits ahead of their opening match against England.
England meanwhile are coming into this tournament on the back of some mixed form.
They played 21 T20Is this year ahead of this mega event and won only 10 of those while losing as many games.
It won’t be completely fair to doubt their quality as a team, though, as they have chopped, changed and experimented to find their desired balance ahead of this mega event.
Key Players for Afghanistan
Mohammed Nabi: The experienced all-rounder is going to be the most crucial player for Afghanistan in this contest. He has been seen in excellent form in the warm-up games.
Nabi smashed an unbeaten 41 from 17 deliveries against Bangladesh and then went on to register bowling figures of 1/11 in three overs.
He played an even better knock against Pakistan as he made his way to an unbeaten 51 from just 37 deliveries to propel his side to a competitive total.
Rashid Khan: Rashid is the secret weapon used by the captain of the team in crunch situations. Rashid Khan has picked 118 wickets in 71 matches at 14.21 and an economy rate of 6.25. Rashid has picked 92 wickets for Adelaide Strikers at an average of 16.70 in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Rashid can also play handy cameos with the bat in Afghanistan’s lower middle order and up the scoring rate.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz has been a prolific batter for Afghanistan in recent times. He has scored 297 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 136.87 in 2022.
Recently, he scored 84 off 47 balls against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Gurbaz was declared fit to play for Afghanistan’s opening game after an injury scare propped up when he was hit on the left foot by Shaheen Afridi’s inswinging yorker earlier this week.
Watch Live
Don’t forget to tune in to Ariana Television at 15:30 today to watch this exciting match which will be broadcast live.
Featured
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker in Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan sent Afghan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz to a nearby hospital for X-rays and a scan.
Pakistan pacer Afridi made his much-awaited return from a knee injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up game against England last week.
In the second warm-up game against Afghanistan, Shaheen struck twice in as many overs to give Pakistan a flying start. He dismissed Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai.
Shaheen bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Gurbaz, who was in immense pain after being struck on the left foot.
The play was stopped for a while as the physios came out to check on Gurbaz.
He was eventually carried off the field by a substitute fielder and taken to a nearby hospital. He was later seen back at the stadium, this time sporting what appeared to be a supportive cast on his leg.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan went on to post a total of 154 for six, thanks largely to skipper Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten knock of 51.
After being put into bat, Afghanistan were reeling at 82 for six after Shaheen and Haris Rauf had rattled the top-order.
However, Nabi and Usman Ghani added 72 runs for the seventh wicket, taking Afghanistan to a strong total.
In reply, Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs before rain brought the match to an end.
