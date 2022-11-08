Connect with us

IEA begins talks with Pakistani officials over Afghan detainees

Published

32 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

Following reports of the arrest of more than 1,000 Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says it will hold discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the issue.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that officials would hold serious talks with Pakistani officials if such reports were true.

“Reports of the arrest of these migrants have been received and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Afghan embassy in Islamabad will take action in this matter,” said Mujahid.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also trying to get the facts and if there is such a problem, a serious discussion will be held with the Pakistani authorities,”

At the same time, former president Hamid Karzai said in response to the detention of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, that he was deeply concerned and called on Islamabad to treat Afghan refugees according to international standards and human rights.

However, reports indicate that the Pakistani police released about 30 Afghan immigrants after investigations on Monday.

According to Pakistani authorities, these immigrants had entered Pakistan illegally and without documents.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi meanwhile said his organization would try its best to support Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan.

“As a humanitarian organization, we will try our best to support millions of Afghan refugees who are still in neighboring countries,” said Grandi.

Iran has also declared that it has identified and arrested 26 people, more than ten of whom are Afghan citizens, on charges of attacking the Shahcheragh shrine two weeks ago.

This attack reportedly left 13 dead.

“We are trying to solve the problems of immigrants through our representation in Pakistan, and our efforts are continuing,” said Abdulmutallab Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, adding that they will use any possible means to solve the problems of Afghans who are imprisoned in Pakistan.

Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said on Tuesday the authority has distributed national identity cards to the Pamiri residents of Wakhan district of Badakhshan province.

According to authority, the national identity cards were distributed to about 571 residents, which includes 501 duplicate copies and 35 new IDs.

About 127 other ID cards were also renewed, NSIA said.

This office added that for the convenience of Pamiris, more ID cards will be distributed to the remaining locals in the near future.

 

 

Kyrgyz Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets IEA officials in Kabul

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2022)

The Special Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Talatbek Masadykov, has arrived in Kabul and met with a number of senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

At the first meeting with the IEA’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, Masadykov emphasized the need to strengthen the political and economic relations between the two countries.

“Biliteral ties on strengthening the political, economic and other sectors have been discussed in the meeting,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

“Stanekzai assured Kyrgyzstan of the all-round cooperation of the Islamic Emirate in order to strengthen bilateral political and economic relations,” Takal added.

He also said that Stanekzai emphasized the need for a political solution in connection with the recent border conflicts between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

At the same time, Masadykov in another meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Islamic Emirate’s second deputy prime minister, said that his country intends to provide medical aid to Kyrgyz children and women in Badakhshan, as well as to have a joint fight against narcotics.

In the meantime, Kyrgyz Special Envoy has pointed out that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries should have real cooperation with Afghanistan in the fight against drugs.

Experts, however, do not consider Kyrgyzstan’s role in solving the common problems of Afghanistan and the region.

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Badakhshan province

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2022)

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded in Badakhshan province at around 07:55 on Monday.

According to crisis24 the epicenter was about 32 km east-northeast of Jurm. The tremor occurred at a depth of about 103 km and a light shaking was felt throughout parts of northeastern Afghanistan, southern and central Tajikistan, and far northern Pakistan.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

Local officials confirmed an earthquake shook parts of the province and Shaghnan district.

However, it could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas.

