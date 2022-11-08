IEA begins talks with Pakistani officials over Afghan detainees

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

Following reports of the arrest of more than 1,000 Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says it will hold discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the issue.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that officials would hold serious talks with Pakistani officials if such reports were true.

“Reports of the arrest of these migrants have been received and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Afghan embassy in Islamabad will take action in this matter,” said Mujahid.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also trying to get the facts and if there is such a problem, a serious discussion will be held with the Pakistani authorities,”

At the same time, former president Hamid Karzai said in response to the detention of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, that he was deeply concerned and called on Islamabad to treat Afghan refugees according to international standards and human rights.

However, reports indicate that the Pakistani police released about 30 Afghan immigrants after investigations on Monday.

According to Pakistani authorities, these immigrants had entered Pakistan illegally and without documents.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi meanwhile said his organization would try its best to support Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan.

“As a humanitarian organization, we will try our best to support millions of Afghan refugees who are still in neighboring countries,” said Grandi.

Iran has also declared that it has identified and arrested 26 people, more than ten of whom are Afghan citizens, on charges of attacking the Shahcheragh shrine two weeks ago.

This attack reportedly left 13 dead.

“We are trying to solve the problems of immigrants through our representation in Pakistan, and our efforts are continuing,” said Abdulmutallab Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, adding that they will use any possible means to solve the problems of Afghans who are imprisoned in Pakistan.