Connect with us

Latest News

India’s Jaishankar tells Lavrov in Moscow ‘don’t forget Afghanistan situation’

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)

Jaishankar said it was legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan, including the threat from terrorists operating on Afghan soil and the need for a coordinated global response to this problem.

Meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar discussed a range of regional issues, including the humanitarian crisis and terrorism in Afghanistan as well as talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, Hindustan Times reported.

“It is important that the world not forget what is the situation in Afghanistan, because today I think it is not getting the attention it deserves,” Jaishankar said in response to a question at a joint news conference with Lavrov.

“It is legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.”

India has helped Afghanistan with food, medicines and Covid-19 vaccines.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

EU donates 50 million Euros in cash to Afghanistan

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 9, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)

According to the World Food Program (WFP), the European Union has donated 50 million Euros in cash to Afghanistan.

WFP said the assistance was vital for the people of Afghanistan and would help the program increase its ability to provide aid.

“We are committed to helping the people of Afghanistan, especially the most vulnerable people,” said Chargée d’affaires of the EU Delegation to Afghanistan, Raffaella Iodice.

“Our investment in WFP will have positive and long-lasting impacts on local communities,” Raffaella Iodice added.

This comes after WFP said recently that 9 out of 10 families in Afghanistan cannot meet their basic needs, including food supplies, especially households headed by women.

Since early 2022, 427 thousand people have benefited from EU assistance in 27 provinces of Afghanistan.

Continue Reading

Latest News

IEA begins talks with Pakistani officials over Afghan detainees

Published

20 hours ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

Following reports of the arrest of more than 1,000 Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says it will hold discussions with Pakistani officials regarding the issue.

IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that officials would hold serious talks with Pakistani officials if such reports were true.

“Reports of the arrest of these migrants have been received and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Afghan embassy in Islamabad will take action in this matter,” said Mujahid.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also trying to get the facts and if there is such a problem, a serious discussion will be held with the Pakistani authorities,”

At the same time, former president Hamid Karzai said in response to the detention of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, that he was deeply concerned and called on Islamabad to treat Afghan refugees according to international standards and human rights.

However, reports indicate that the Pakistani police released about 30 Afghan immigrants after investigations on Monday.

According to Pakistani authorities, these immigrants had entered Pakistan illegally and without documents.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi meanwhile said his organization would try its best to support Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan.

“As a humanitarian organization, we will try our best to support millions of Afghan refugees who are still in neighboring countries,” said Grandi.

Iran has also declared that it has identified and arrested 26 people, more than ten of whom are Afghan citizens, on charges of attacking the Shahcheragh shrine two weeks ago.

This attack reportedly left 13 dead.

“We are trying to solve the problems of immigrants through our representation in Pakistan, and our efforts are continuing,” said Abdulmutallab Haqqani, spokesman for the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, adding that they will use any possible means to solve the problems of Afghans who are imprisoned in Pakistan.

Continue Reading

Featured

Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards

Published

1 day ago

on

November 8, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)

The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said on Tuesday the authority has distributed national identity cards to the Pamiri residents of Wakhan district of Badakhshan province.

According to authority, the national identity cards were distributed to about 571 residents, which includes 501 duplicate copies and 35 new IDs.

About 127 other ID cards were also renewed, NSIA said.

This office added that for the convenience of Pamiris, more ID cards will be distributed to the remaining locals in the near future.

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!