India’s Jaishankar tells Lavrov in Moscow ‘don’t forget Afghanistan situation’

(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)

Jaishankar said it was legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Tuesday the world should not forget the situation in Afghanistan, including the threat from terrorists operating on Afghan soil and the need for a coordinated global response to this problem.

Meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar discussed a range of regional issues, including the humanitarian crisis and terrorism in Afghanistan as well as talks to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, Hindustan Times reported.

“It is important that the world not forget what is the situation in Afghanistan, because today I think it is not getting the attention it deserves,” Jaishankar said in response to a question at a joint news conference with Lavrov.

“It is legitimate that the international community, especially the neighbours, today work together to ensure that there is no terrorism threat that comes out of Afghanistan.”

India has helped Afghanistan with food, medicines and Covid-19 vaccines.