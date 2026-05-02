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Four women, two children drown in Helmand River incidents in Nawa district

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Four women have been drowned in the Helmand River in Nawa district of Helmand province, with two confirmed dead and two others still missing, local officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the provincial Department of Information and Culture, the incident occurred after a woman was swept away by the river. In an attempt to rescue her, five other women entered the water, but the situation turned tragic when several of them were also caught in the strong current.

In a separate incident in the same district, two children — a boy and a girl — were also drowned in the Helmand River. Officials said the children remain missing.

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Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan

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May 2, 2026

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The German Embassy in Islamabad has announced that Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan can apply for study or work visa online from 1 June 2026.

According to the embassy, all applications for study and employment visas will be processed exclusively through the Consular Services Portal of the German Federal Foreign Office. Officials said the new system is aimed at making the process “faster, easier, and more efficient” for applicants.

The embassy further clarified that applicants who have not received an appointment through the existing waiting list by 1 May 2026 will no longer be considered under the previous system.

Under the new procedure, applicants will be able to upload documents online step by step and receive feedback on whether their files are complete and correct. Once all required documents are submitted, applicants can independently book an appointment based on available slots for visa processing in Pakistan.

 

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UK deported 123 Afghan asylum seekers last year, just 2% of total

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May 1, 2026

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The United Kingdom deported only 123 Afghan asylum seekers last year, representing around two percent of the total number of Afghans whose asylum applications were rejected, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The figures highlight the limited number of returns despite a larger pool of unsuccessful applicants, underscoring the challenges facing British authorities in enforcing deportations.

The report notes that the vast majority of rejected Afghan asylum seekers remain in the UK, as legal, political, and logistical barriers continue to complicate their removal.

Discussions have been ongoing within the British government about potential arrangements to return failed asylum seekers to Afghanistan. However, no large-scale deportation framework has yet been implemented.

The issue forms part of a broader debate in the UK over migration policy, particularly as the government faces pressure to address rising numbers of asylum seekers while balancing legal and human rights considerations.

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OIC envoy urges sustained aid and economic support for Afghanistan at Istanbul meeting

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May 1, 2026

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The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Tariq Ali Bakhit, has called for continued international engagement and urgent economic support for Afghanistan during a high-level donor community meeting held in Istanbul.

The three-day meeting of Afghanistan Coordination Group, held from April 28 to 30, brought together international stakeholders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, with a focus on humanitarian needs and economic stability.

Addressing participants, Ambassador Bakhit said Afghanistan is currently facing a critical phase that requires sustained global attention and practical, immediate measures to ease human suffering and stabilise the country’s economy.

He stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian assistance, particularly in food security and healthcare, while also calling for coordinated efforts to ease restrictions on banking channels. According to the envoy, improving financial access and supporting alternative livelihoods are key to preventing further economic decline and helping Afghan families cope with ongoing challenges.

Bakhit also highlighted the role of OIC-affiliated institutions and partners in supporting early recovery efforts, including the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Organization for Food Security, and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

He concluded by reaffirming the OIC’s commitment to continued constructive dialogue and cooperation with international partners aimed at promoting stability and laying the groundwork for Afghanistan’s long-term recovery.

 
 
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