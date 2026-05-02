Latest News
641 million afghani contract signed for Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road project in Samangan
Latest News
Afghan war crimes report on frontline of new Australian display
Latest News
Four women, two children drown in Helmand River incidents in Nawa district
Four women have been drowned in the Helmand River in Nawa district of Helmand province, with two confirmed dead and two others still missing, local officials said on Friday.
According to a statement from the provincial Department of Information and Culture, the incident occurred after a woman was swept away by the river. In an attempt to rescue her, five other women entered the water, but the situation turned tragic when several of them were also caught in the strong current.
In a separate incident in the same district, two children — a boy and a girl — were also drowned in the Helmand River. Officials said the children remain missing.
Latest News
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
The German Embassy in Islamabad has announced that Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan can apply for study or work visa online from 1 June 2026.
According to the embassy, all applications for study and employment visas will be processed exclusively through the Consular Services Portal of the German Federal Foreign Office. Officials said the new system is aimed at making the process “faster, easier, and more efficient” for applicants.
The embassy further clarified that applicants who have not received an appointment through the existing waiting list by 1 May 2026 will no longer be considered under the previous system.
Under the new procedure, applicants will be able to upload documents online step by step and receive feedback on whether their files are complete and correct. Once all required documents are submitted, applicants can independently book an appointment based on available slots for visa processing in Pakistan.
Afghan war crimes report on frontline of new Australian display
Iranian proposal rejected by Trump would open strait before nuclear talks, Iran official says
641 million afghani contract signed for Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road project in Samangan
Four women, two children drown in Helmand River incidents in Nawa district
Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan
IEA supreme leader orders replacement of foreign terminology in official documents
Afghanistan hosts inaugural Afghanistan–Central Asia Consultative Dialogue to strengthen regional cooperation
Tripartite agreement to launch new Russia–Turkmenistan–Afghanistan transit corridor
Kazakhstan eyes rare metals mining projects in Afghanistan and Rwanda
Bayat Power extends gas supply deal with Afghan Gas
Documentary on Treasure of the Soil
Tawsia: Prioritizing Afghan workers’ employment discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over current situation in Middle East
Documentary on Impartial Victims
Saar: Severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dozens of Kunar University staff and students wounded in Pakistani rocket attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan rocket attack on Kunar leaves 4 dead, dozens injured
-
World4 days ago
Trump rejects latest Iranian proposal to end war, US official says
-
International Sports3 days ago
ATN brings AFC U17 Asian Cup action to Afghan audiences
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Afghanistan launches first 5G trial in Kabul to boost telecom services
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Kabul and Riyadh Push to Expand Ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russian envoy Zamir Kabulov arrives in Kabul for high-level talks
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s wartime leadership moves into hands of Revolutionary Guards