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641 million afghani contract signed for Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road project in Samangan

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2 hours ago

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A major infrastructure contract worth more than 641 million afghanis has been signed for the construction and rehabilitation of the Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road in Samangan Province, officials confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the 20-kilometer road project will be implemented under a joint venture agreement between the ministry and two construction and road development companies. The total estimated cost of the project stands at approximately 641.67 million afghanis.

The road will begin in Aybak, the provincial capital, and extend to Ruyi Du Ab district. Authorities say the project is expected to be completed within two years and will then be opened for public use.

Officials added that the contracted companies have already been issued commencement letters. As per the agreement, they are required to complete the survey and design phase of the project within 75 days.

The Aybak–Ruyi Du Ab road is considered one of the key connecting routes in Samangan province. Its development is expected to significantly improve transportation, reduce travel time and costs, boost local trade, and enhance residents’ access to healthcare and educational services.

 
 
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Afghan war crimes report on frontline of new Australian display

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27 minutes ago

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May 2, 2026

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A redacted copy of an inquiry into alleged war crimes by Australian troops in Afghanistan will go on display at the Australian War Memorial as part of a major redevelopment.

Under the museum’s half-a-billion dollar expansion, the report will be included among 1,200 items in a new Afghanistan gallery set to officially open in June, INDAILY reported. 

The Brereton Report, publicly released in late 2020, found credible information that Australian special forces soldiers murdered 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners in 23 incidents. One redacted case was described as “possibly the most disgraceful episode in Australia’s military history”.

Speaking in a documentary on SBS about the memorial’s redevelopment, director Matt Anderson said the Afghanistan gallery would include the more “difficult elements” of Australia’s involvement in the conflict.

“The Australian memorial must acknowledge the fact of the Brereton report,” he said.

“I know from my own time in Afghanistan — 18 months of my life — that some of those I served with say, ‘mate, you can’t put it in here’, because it will cloud their service and sacrifice.

“I’ve had others who say they won’t visit the memorial if I don’t include it, so what I need to do is put it into context.”

Anderson said the inquiry also found the Special Operations Task Group had overwhelmingly served with skill and courage.

“I want people who visit the galleries to understand that outcome of the Brereton report, and to understand the nature of that service over those 20 years — and as a nation and as a veteran to be justifiably proud of that service,” he said.

Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith has been charged with five counts of war crime murder, allegedly committed during his service in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2012. He denies the accusations and remains on bail.

The Afghanistan gallery is the last to be completed in the renovated Anzac Hall and does not include any altered display relating to Roberts-Smith following his arrest.

However, a panel in the memorial’s Hall of Valour — accompanying his uniform and medals — now includes information about his arrest, noting the “legal process is ongoing”.

The Brereton report will be displayed alongside a copy of the Geneva Conventions, which set out humanitarian standards in conflict, as well as materials outlining rules of engagement for Australian troops, including the lawful use of force and detention.

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Four women, two children drown in Helmand River incidents in Nawa district

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6 hours ago

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May 2, 2026

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Four women have been drowned in the Helmand River in Nawa district of Helmand province, with two confirmed dead and two others still missing, local officials said on Friday.

According to a statement from the provincial Department of Information and Culture, the incident occurred after a woman was swept away by the river. In an attempt to rescue her, five other women entered the water, but the situation turned tragic when several of them were also caught in the strong current.

In a separate incident in the same district, two children — a boy and a girl — were also drowned in the Helmand River. Officials said the children remain missing.

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Germany to launch online visa system for Afghan study and work applicants in Pakistan

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6 hours ago

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May 2, 2026

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The German Embassy in Islamabad has announced that Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan can apply for study or work visa online from 1 June 2026.

According to the embassy, all applications for study and employment visas will be processed exclusively through the Consular Services Portal of the German Federal Foreign Office. Officials said the new system is aimed at making the process “faster, easier, and more efficient” for applicants.

The embassy further clarified that applicants who have not received an appointment through the existing waiting list by 1 May 2026 will no longer be considered under the previous system.

Under the new procedure, applicants will be able to upload documents online step by step and receive feedback on whether their files are complete and correct. Once all required documents are submitted, applicants can independently book an appointment based on available slots for visa processing in Pakistan.

 

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