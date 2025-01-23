Connect with us

Acting Defense Minister describes Qatar as ‘friend and partner’ of Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid on Thursday met with Mirdef Alqashouti, the Chargé d'Affaires of Qatar for Kabul, and described Qatar as a "friend and partner" of Afghanistan.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement that Mujahid emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with Qatar.

Mujahid also expressed gratitude for Qatar's long-standing assistance and cooperation with the people of Afghanistan.

The statement added that the two sides discussed further cooperation in areas such as economic relations, trade, strengthening bilateral ties between Kabul and Doha, and other related issues.

On Wednesday, Yaqoob Mujahid also met with Faisal bin Talq al-Buqami, the Saudi Ambassador to Kabul, and stressed Riyadh's commitment to expanding economic, political, and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan.

Germany working hard to deport more criminals to Afghanistan: Nancy Faeser

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 23, 2025

By

Germany is working intensively to deport more criminals to Afghanistan, said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in Berlin on Thursday, a day after an Afghan asylum seeker was arrested for a deadly knife attack.

"We are the only country in Europe to have deported serious criminals back to Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban rule. And I would like to make it very clear that we are working hard to deport further criminals to Afghanistan," said Faeser.

The interior minister also took aim at the EU's Dublin rules, under which someone's asylum application has to be processed in their first country of arrival.

The suspected attacker in the southern German city of Aschaffenburg had come to Germany via Bulgaria.

"We are already seeing once again that the Dublin system no longer works," said Faeser.

(Reuters)

Beijing lodges diplomatic discontent after Chinese national killed in Afghanistan

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 23, 2025

By

China said Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over the killing of a Chinese mine worker in an attack.

“The Chinese side urgently lodged solemn representations with the Afghan side, demanding that (they) thoroughly investigate and punish the perpetrators,” China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, AFP reported.

“China is deeply shocked by the attack, strongly condemns it and expresses condolences to the victims,” Mao said.

Takhar police said Wednesday a Chinese national was killed by unknown gunmen in Takhar Province on Tuesday night.

Provincial police spokesman, Mohammad Akbar Haqqani, said that the man was travelling without informing security officials.

Haqqani said Wednesday that police had launched an investigation.

Daesh has since claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Afghan national arrested after stabbing attack in German park

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 23, 2025

By

A 28-year-old man from Afghanistan was arrested following a knife attack on Wednesday in a park in the German city of Aschaffenburg in which two people were killed, including a toddler, police and the state health minister said.

The suspect deliberately attacked a kindergarten group in the park with a kitchen knife, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said, Reuters reported.

A 41-year old passerby, a German man, and a two-year old boy of Moroccan descent were fatally injured, while a Syrian two-year old girl was injured, he said.

The suspect was detained at the scene in Schoental park, an English-style garden in the city, where the attack took place on Wednesday morning.

Three other people were also wounded, including a 61-year-old man, a child and a teacher, Bavarian Health Minister Judith Gerlach said.

The suspect, who had a history of violent behaviour, was undergoing psychiatric treatment. He had had his asylum process closed and said he would voluntarily leave Germany in December, but had not left and remained under treatment, Herrmann said.

The stabbings add to a string of violent attacks in Germany that have raised concerns over security and migration ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. 23.

"An initial search of his accommodation in the asylum shelter did not reveal any signs of radical Islamist tendencies but only medications consistent with his psychiatric treatment," Hermann added.

Police said there was no indication there might be further suspects involved in the incident.

On Dec. 20, six people were killed and around 200 hurt when a Saudi doctor rammed a car into people strolling at a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg.

In August, Germany said it resumed flying convicted criminals of Afghan nationality to their home country.

