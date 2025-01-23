Acting Defense Minister describes Qatar as ‘friend and partner’ of Afghanistan

Acting Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid on Thursday met with Mirdef Alqashouti, the Chargé d'Affaires of Qatar for Kabul, and described Qatar as a "friend and partner" of Afghanistan.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement that Mujahid emphasized the importance of strengthening relations with Qatar.

Mujahid also expressed gratitude for Qatar's long-standing assistance and cooperation with the people of Afghanistan.

The statement added that the two sides discussed further cooperation in areas such as economic relations, trade, strengthening bilateral ties between Kabul and Doha, and other related issues.

On Wednesday, Yaqoob Mujahid also met with Faisal bin Talq al-Buqami, the Saudi Ambassador to Kabul, and stressed Riyadh's commitment to expanding economic, political, and humanitarian cooperation with Afghanistan.