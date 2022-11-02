Afghan doctors make history in the country, perform complicated esophageal surgery

(Last Updated On: November 2, 2022)

Afghan doctors have successfully carried out an esophagectomy on a patient in Kabul who has been unable to swallow food for about six years nor drink liquids for the past two years.

Surgeons at the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul were able to remove the esophagus, and then reconstruct it by using part of the patient’s stomach.

This was the first time this surgery was carried out by local doctors in Afghanistan.

According to officials, the patient had tried to get help for years – both in Afghanistan and outside the country. On a number of occasions, the patient underwent an endoscopy, in a bid to open up the tube. However, this did not have the desired results.

Eventually, the patient was referred to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital where he was attended to by doctors at the Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Department.

There he was diagnosed with having Esophageal Stricture (or narrowing of the esophagus) caused by drinking caustic, or acidic, agents, officials said.

Doctors then decided to carry out a complete esophagectomy and to reconstruct it by using parts of the patient’s stomach.

Brigadier General Dr. Mohammad Yaqub Noorzi, a thoracic, vascular, and anesthesiological specialist, was key to carrying out the surgery.

According to officials, the patient did not suffer any complications and was released from the hospital 10 days after the surgery – after being given the all clear.