Health
Afghan doctors make history in the country, perform complicated esophageal surgery
Afghan doctors have successfully carried out an esophagectomy on a patient in Kabul who has been unable to swallow food for about six years nor drink liquids for the past two years.
Surgeons at the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul were able to remove the esophagus, and then reconstruct it by using part of the patient’s stomach.
This was the first time this surgery was carried out by local doctors in Afghanistan.
According to officials, the patient had tried to get help for years – both in Afghanistan and outside the country. On a number of occasions, the patient underwent an endoscopy, in a bid to open up the tube. However, this did not have the desired results.
Eventually, the patient was referred to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital where he was attended to by doctors at the Thoracic and Vascular Surgery Department.
There he was diagnosed with having Esophageal Stricture (or narrowing of the esophagus) caused by drinking caustic, or acidic, agents, officials said.
Doctors then decided to carry out a complete esophagectomy and to reconstruct it by using parts of the patient’s stomach.
Brigadier General Dr. Mohammad Yaqub Noorzi, a thoracic, vascular, and anesthesiological specialist, was key to carrying out the surgery.
According to officials, the patient did not suffer any complications and was released from the hospital 10 days after the surgery – after being given the all clear.
Health
Child malnutrition cases rise nearly 50% in Afghanistan as hunger hits record levels
The number of dangerously malnourished children admitted to Save the Children’s mobile health clinics in Afghanistan has increased by 47% since January this year, with some babies dying before managing to receive any treatment, the children’s charity said on Monday.
Demand for malnutrition treatment services has surged in recent months as families struggle to cope with Afghanistan’s worst hunger crisis on record.
In January, Save the Children’s 57 mobile health teams admitted about 2,500 malnourished children for treatment. By September, that number had jumped to around 4,270 children admitted by 66 teams, according to newly released data.
Save the Children’s Country Director in Afghanistan, Chris Nyamandi, said:“Humanitarian organizations like Save the Children are stretched to the absolute limit trying to stop children dying from hunger every day in Afghanistan. But the truth is, with so many children facing life-threatening levels of hunger, we simply do not have the resources to save them all.
“Every day we’re faced with the heart-wrenching decision – which children do we save? It’s outrageous and horrifying to think that international leaders have the power to save these children’s lives – by working to solve the economic crisis and reinstating humanitarian funding and long-term development assistance that was withdrawn when the Taliban (IEA) retook control – but they have been too slow to find solutions and now children are dying as a result.
“Humanitarian organizations have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan for more than a year now. It’s time the world stopped ignoring this catastrophic crisis and took action before many more children lose their lives.”
Experts had hoped to see a drop in hunger levels in Afghanistan during the recent summer harvest season, but the ongoing drought has led to failed crops and harvests have been much smaller than normal, forcing many rural families to sell land and livestock to buy food to feed their children.
The other major driver of the food crisis – the collapse of the country’s economy – has caused unemployment, poverty and food prices to skyrocket, with many families now only surviving on bread and water for weeks at a time.
Humanitarian organizations have provided vast amounts of life-saving food, but the needs are so high that 50% of Afghanistan’s population is still facing extreme hunger, with 6 million children and adults – nearly one eighth of the population – one step away from famine, the organization reported.
Save the Children doctors say they are overwhelmed with malnourished children – especially young girls who are often deprioritised.
Since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained control in August 2021, Save the Children has scaled up its response to support the increasing number of children in need and is delivering health, nutrition, education, child protection, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and food security and livelihoods support.
Save the Children has reached more than 3.3 million people, including 1.8 million children since September 2021.
Health
Two polio cases reported in Afghanistan this year: health ministry
The Ministry of Public Health says that so far this year only two cases of polio have been reported in Afghanistan – one in Kunar and the other in Paktika.
On the occasion of World Polio Day, Monday, October 24, the Ministry of Public Health spokesman Sharaf Zaman said that by expanding the polio vaccine campaign, they were able to contain the spread of the virus.
“This year, we have two positive cases, one of which was recorded in Paktika province and the other in Kunar province,” said Zaman.
Doctors meanwhile said under the circumstances, there is a chance that polio could be eradicated in the country. Doctors called on the responsible institutions to take advantage of the opportunity.
“Polio has no cure but we can prevent it with two drops of vaccine,” said Hashim Wahaj, an Afghan doctor.
Dozens of Afghan people also pointed out that the only way to prevent children from getting infected with this virus was to vaccinate them. They in turn called on the Islamic Emirate and international organizations to do more to completely eradicate polio in the country.
Today, polio is endemic in only two of the world’s countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Based on a report by Pakistani, 20 positive cases of polio have been registered in that country this year.
Health
Indonesia bans cough syrup after 99 children die of kidney injuries
Indonesia has halted sales of medicinal syrup after 99 children died of acute kidney injuries this year.
The ban will remain until the health ministry completes an investigation into the cause of the illness, with 206 cases recorded so far in mostly children under six years old, Bloomberg reported.
Authorities are looking into the potential toxicity of ingredients used in the liquid drugs.
“To protect our children, who are most heavily affected by this, we decided to issue this policy,” said Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril in a statement late Wednesday. Cases have been surging since late August, he added.
The World Health Organization has warned that a deadly batch of cough syrups linked to deaths in Gambia could have been distributed to other countries.
The liquid drugs made by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. aren’t licensed to be sold in Indonesia, and the country has banned the contaminants found in the Gambia cases, bloomberg reported.
But the local food and drug agency warned that the contaminants might be found in glycerin or propylene glycol, which are solvents used in syrup-based medicines.
The government found that 15 out of 18 liquid paracetamol and other syrup medicines it tested contain ethylene glycol as a dissolving agent, which could be toxic, according to Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono.
