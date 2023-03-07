Sport
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, which will be played later this month in the United Arab Emirates.
Afghanistan’s international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan. The series will commence on March 25 in Sharjah, with the second and third games between the two teams taking place on March 27th and 29th – all at the same venue.
“We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board’s willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighboring countries,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.
“We are hopeful and looking forward to extending our ties with PCB, as well as continuing great partnerships and frequent cricketing assignments with them, which will help us further strengthen our team and our cricket altogether. Overall, we are excited to host and play Pakistan in what will be a thrilling series of cricket games between the two countries,” Ashraf added.
Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Najam Sethi said: “I am delighted that inaugural Pakistan versus Afghanistan T20I series will be played later this month in a city that has a large expat community and which has always supported cricketers from both countries.”
“The PCB and ACB enjoy a strong and cordial relationship that goes back to the 1990s. Even today, Afghanistan players are hugely popular in the HBL PSL. I am sure when cricketers from both sides will wear national jerseys for the upcoming international series, they will demonstrate the highest levels of performances and entertain the passionate and cricket-loving crowds.” he added.
Afghanistan has played Pakistan several times in ACC and ICC events in recent years, but this will be the first time the two countries meet in a three-match T20I series.
Sport
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Afghan athlete Farid Basharat shone in his first appearance in the UFC and beat his American opponent Da’Mon Blackshear in a unanimous decision.
With this victory, Basharat increased his number of wins in free fights to 10, and has no losses to his name.
Blackshear from America experienced his fifth defeat, but has 12 victories to his name.
The fight was held Saturday night in the city of Las Vegas, USA.
Sport
AFPL: Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC draw 2-2; Zaitoon FC 5-1 Jawanan Khurasan
Zaitoon FC defeated Jawanan Khurasan in their Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) match in Kabul on Thursday.
Zaitoon FC scored 5 goals in the match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan scored only one.
In the second game of the day, which was between Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC, the teams ended in a 2-2 draw.
In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and will run through March 9.
This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Sport
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday as Argentina scooped all major men’s awards after winning a vintage World Cup final last December, Reuters reported.
The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.
“It’s amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award”, said Messi, who sat next to France forward and Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe throughout the ceremony at Paris’s Salle Pleyel.
According to Reuters Mbappe, also nominated for the highly anticipated award of the night, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but his achievement was overshadowed as Messi finally won the most coveted trophy in world football.
“I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my team mates, without them I would not be here,” Messi added.
“I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally I achieved it. It’s a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so.”
His compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the coach of the year and keeper of the year awards respectively, and their supporters even got the best fans prize, while England were rewarded for their victorious women’s Euro 2022 campaign.
Mary Earps was named keeper of the year and England’s Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach of a team who had four players in the year’s World 11 – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh, read the report.
Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, was named women’s player of the year after inspiring Barcelona to a third consecutive national title in 2022.
Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for a spectacular acrobatic volley with Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Ban on female university education is not permanent: Minister
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for recognition discussed
Tahawol: Optimism over fighting terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Role of UN in Afghanistan affairs discussed
Tahawol: EU’s call for intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Search begins for Afghanistan’s sports car investors
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
-
Latest News4 days ago
48 dam projects to be designed next fiscal year: ministry
-
World5 days ago
US adds 37 Chinese, Russian entities to trade blacklist
-
Latest News4 days ago
Local museum inaugurated in Afghanistan’s Ghor province
-
Latest News3 days ago
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran discovers large lithium deposit
-
Latest News4 days ago
DAB to auction $16 million on Saturday