Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2023)

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan, which will be played later this month in the United Arab Emirates.

Afghanistan’s international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan. The series will commence on March 25 in Sharjah, with the second and third games between the two teams taking place on March 27th and 29th – all at the same venue.

“We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board’s willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighboring countries,” ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

“We are hopeful and looking forward to extending our ties with PCB, as well as continuing great partnerships and frequent cricketing assignments with them, which will help us further strengthen our team and our cricket altogether. Overall, we are excited to host and play Pakistan in what will be a thrilling series of cricket games between the two countries,” Ashraf added.

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee Najam Sethi said: “I am delighted that inaugural Pakistan versus Afghanistan T20I series will be played later this month in a city that has a large expat community and which has always supported cricketers from both countries.”

“The PCB and ACB enjoy a strong and cordial relationship that goes back to the 1990s. Even today, Afghanistan players are hugely popular in the HBL PSL. I am sure when cricketers from both sides will wear national jerseys for the upcoming international series, they will demonstrate the highest levels of performances and entertain the passionate and cricket-loving crowds.” he added.

Afghanistan has played Pakistan several times in ACC and ICC events in recent years, but this will be the first time the two countries meet in a three-match T20I series.