Afghan MMA fighter Farid Besharat defeats his American rival
Afghan athlete Farid Basharat shone in his first appearance in the UFC and beat his American opponent Da’Mon Blackshear in a unanimous decision.
With this victory, Basharat increased his number of wins in free fights to 10, and has no losses to his name.
Blackshear from America experienced his fifth defeat, but has 12 victories to his name.
The fight was held Saturday night in the city of Las Vegas, USA.
AFPL: Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC draw 2-2; Zaitoon FC 5-1 Jawanan Khurasan
Zaitoon FC defeated Jawanan Khurasan in their Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) match in Kabul on Thursday.
Zaitoon FC scored 5 goals in the match, while their opponents Jawanan Khurasan scored only one.
In the second game of the day, which was between Saadat Nimroz and Zaher Asad FC, the teams ended in a 2-2 draw.
In this year’s league, 10 teams face off in the hope of lifting the trophy. They are: Saadat Nimroz, Zaitoon FC, Sarepul Bastan, Etihad FC, Jawanan Khurasan, FC Asre Jadeed, Zaher Asad FC, Shams FC, Sadaqat FC and Perozi Panjshir.
The tournament started on February 15 and will run through March 9.
This year’s AFPL is being produced and broadcast live by Ariana Television in partnership with the Afghanistan Football Federation, which is the controlling body of futsal in the country.
Two matches are being held each day and broadcasts start at 3pm and run through to 8pm. This includes previews, the matches of the day and post-match discussions.
For fans in Afghanistan, tune in to Ariana Television daily to watch the matches of the day. For the full broadcast schedule on Ariana Television CLICK HERE
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
Lionel Messi was named FIFA player of the year 2022 on Monday as Argentina scooped all major men’s awards after winning a vintage World Cup final last December, Reuters reported.
The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the final against France, with the South Americans emerging triumphant on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time in Qatar.
“It’s amazing. It was a tremendous year and it is an honour for me to be here tonight and win this award”, said Messi, who sat next to France forward and Paris St Germain team mate Kylian Mbappe throughout the ceremony at Paris’s Salle Pleyel.
According to Reuters Mbappe, also nominated for the highly anticipated award of the night, netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final but his achievement was overshadowed as Messi finally won the most coveted trophy in world football.
“I want to express my thanks to (coach Lionel) Scaloni and my team mates, without them I would not be here,” Messi added.
“I achieved a dream I had been hoping for so long and finally I achieved it. It’s a dream for any player, very few people can achieve that and I was lucky enough to do so.”
His compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martinez won the coach of the year and keeper of the year awards respectively, and their supporters even got the best fans prize, while England were rewarded for their victorious women’s Euro 2022 campaign.
Mary Earps was named keeper of the year and England’s Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman received the accolade for best coach of a team who had four players in the year’s World 11 – Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh, read the report.
Spain’s Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d’Or last year, was named women’s player of the year after inspiring Barcelona to a third consecutive national title in 2022.
Polish amputee Marcin Oleksy won the Puskas prize for best goal of the year for a spectacular acrobatic volley with Warta Poznan against Stal Rzeszow.
Afghan MMA fighter defeats his American rival
Afghan free fighter Imran Hafizi defeated his American opponent in the first 18 seconds in an in competition on Sunday.
The fight was held on Sunday night by UNF in California.
Hafizi knocked out his opponent within 18 seconds in an impressive move.
So far he has won had 10 fights, winning 8 and losing 2.
