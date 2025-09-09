Afghanistan condemns Israeli strike in Doha, calls it a ‘Barbaric Act’

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has issued a sharp condemnation of Israel’s airstrike on a Hamas office in Doha, calling it a “barbaric act” and a blatant violation of Qatari sovereignty.

In a statement late Tuesday, IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said several Hamas members were killed in the attack, describing them as “martyrs.”

He accused Israel of “repeatedly and brazenly” violating political and humanitarian norms while the world remains silent.

“The Zionist regime continuously commits crimes, while influential countries and international organizations remain silent — a matter of deep regret,” Mujahid said.

He also called for an immediate end to what he called Israel’s “oppression and terror” against Palestinians.

The strike in Doha — confirmed by both Qatar and Israel — marks the first Israeli military action on Qatari soil, dramatically widening the scope of the conflict.

Explosions in the capital sent shockwaves through the Gulf state, which has long served as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks.

Qatar’s foreign ministry denounced the attack as a violation of international law, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres described it as a “flagrant breach of sovereignty.”

Regional governments, including Iran and Turkey, also issued strong condemnations, warning of destabilization across the Middle East.

Israel’s leadership defended the operation, saying it targeted Hamas leaders in Doha.

The Speaker of the Knesset declared the strike was intended as “a warning to the entire Middle East”.

The attack has sparked fears of further escalation, with international mediators warning that the widening of the conflict could undermine fragile ceasefire efforts and inflame tensions across the region.