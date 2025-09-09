Pakistan and Turkey envoys hold talks on Afghanistan

Special envoys of Pakistan and Turkey for Afghanistan met this week to review recent developments, regional stability, and security challenges. Neither side disclosed details of the discussions or any outcomes.

Pakistan’s envoy Mohammad Sadiq Khan described the meeting on X as “comprehensive” but did not share specifics of the agenda. Ankara and the Turkish embassy in Kabul also remained silent on the scope of the talks.

The meeting comes as Pakistan continues to accuse Afghanistan of allowing militants to operate from Afghan soil — a long-standing issue that has strained ties with the Islamic Emirate authorities in Kabul since their return to power in 2021.

Turkey, by contrast, has kept its embassy in Kabul open and allowed IEA-appointed diplomats to take charge of Afghanistan’s missions in the country. While Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has openly criticized restrictions on Afghan women and girls, Ankara has pursued a pragmatic approach, maintaining engagement with the Islamic Emirate.