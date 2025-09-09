Human rights in Afghanistan dominate UNHRC session in Geneva

The human rights situation in Afghanistan took center stage at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, where restrictions on women and minorities were sharply criticized.

A report presented by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned of the devastating impact of these restrictions, particularly on women’s access to education and healthcare.

“Maternal mortality — much of which is preventable — has become one of the leading causes of death among Afghan women,” he said, describing the situation as an unprecedented public health crisis.

UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett stressed that “Afghanistan is not a lost cause,” urging the creation of an independent mechanism to investigate alleged rights violations.

Several nations, including Qatar, reiterated their call for safeguarding fundamental rights, especially for women.

Qatar’s Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, said: “The right to education and employment for women must be central to any future vision for Afghanistan, and the international community must remain committed to this goal.”

Women’s rights and broader freedoms remain the most divisive issue between the IEA and the international community. However, government maintains that the rights of all Afghans, including women, are guaranteed within the framework of Islamic Sharia. The IEA has previously dismissed international reports on human rights as biased.