WHO airlifts lifesaving medical supplies to eastern Afghanistan after devastating quake

Over 35 metric tonnes of life-saving medical supplies have arrived in Kabul to support earthquake survivors in eastern Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday.

The shipment, airlifted from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai, brings the total volume of emergency health supplies delivered since the August 31 earthquake to nearly 80 metric tonnes.

The newly arrived consignment includes trauma and emergency surgery kits, primary health care kits, medicines for noncommunicable diseases, and other essential drugs.

These will be distributed to health facilities and mobile health teams in the worst-affected provinces.

The 6.0-magnitude quake left widespread devastation across Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman, killing more than 2,200 people, injuring 3,600, and destroying nearly 6,800 homes.

Twenty health facilities were damaged, while referral hospitals have struggled to cope with a surge of trauma patients. Tens of thousands of families remain displaced.

“The loss and suffering caused by this earthquake is immense,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.

“These additional medical supplies are a lifeline for families who lost everything and for health workers who continue to serve tirelessly despite being affected themselves. Every day counts in saving lives, and WHO will remain side by side with health partners to ensure affected communities get the care they urgently need.”

WHO has been active on the ground since the early hours of the disaster, deploying mobile health teams, providing psychosocial support, and strengthening disease surveillance to prevent outbreaks. Officials say the latest shipment will reinforce these efforts and ensure continuity of critical health services.

The organization noted that its emergency operations have been supported by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, European Union Humanitarian Aid, and other donors.

However, it warned that sustained funding will be crucial to maintain and expand lifesaving interventions for affected communities.