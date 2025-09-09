Latest News
WHO airlifts lifesaving medical supplies to eastern Afghanistan after devastating quake
Over 35 metric tonnes of life-saving medical supplies have arrived in Kabul to support earthquake survivors in eastern Afghanistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Monday.
The shipment, airlifted from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai, brings the total volume of emergency health supplies delivered since the August 31 earthquake to nearly 80 metric tonnes.
The newly arrived consignment includes trauma and emergency surgery kits, primary health care kits, medicines for noncommunicable diseases, and other essential drugs.
The 6.0-magnitude quake left widespread devastation across Kunar, Nangarhar and Laghman, killing more than 2,200 people, injuring 3,600, and destroying nearly 6,800 homes.
Twenty health facilities were damaged, while referral hospitals have struggled to cope with a surge of trauma patients. Tens of thousands of families remain displaced.
“The loss and suffering caused by this earthquake is immense,” said Dr Edwin Ceniza Salvador, WHO Representative to Afghanistan.
“These additional medical supplies are a lifeline for families who lost everything and for health workers who continue to serve tirelessly despite being affected themselves. Every day counts in saving lives, and WHO will remain side by side with health partners to ensure affected communities get the care they urgently need.”
WHO has been active on the ground since the early hours of the disaster, deploying mobile health teams, providing psychosocial support, and strengthening disease surveillance to prevent outbreaks. Officials say the latest shipment will reinforce these efforts and ensure continuity of critical health services.
The organization noted that its emergency operations have been supported by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, European Union Humanitarian Aid, and other donors.
However, it warned that sustained funding will be crucial to maintain and expand lifesaving interventions for affected communities.
Pakistan and Turkey envoys hold talks on Afghanistan
Special envoys of Pakistan and Turkey for Afghanistan met this week to review recent developments, regional stability, and security challenges. Neither side disclosed details of the discussions or any outcomes.
Pakistan’s envoy Mohammad Sadiq Khan described the meeting on X as “comprehensive” but did not share specifics of the agenda. Ankara and the Turkish embassy in Kabul also remained silent on the scope of the talks.
The meeting comes as Pakistan continues to accuse Afghanistan of allowing militants to operate from Afghan soil — a long-standing issue that has strained ties with the Islamic Emirate authorities in Kabul since their return to power in 2021.
Turkey, by contrast, has kept its embassy in Kabul open and allowed IEA-appointed diplomats to take charge of Afghanistan’s missions in the country. While Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has openly criticized restrictions on Afghan women and girls, Ankara has pursued a pragmatic approach, maintaining engagement with the Islamic Emirate.
Human rights in Afghanistan dominate UNHRC session in Geneva
The human rights situation in Afghanistan took center stage at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, where restrictions on women and minorities were sharply criticized.
A report presented by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned of the devastating impact of these restrictions, particularly on women’s access to education and healthcare.
“Maternal mortality — much of which is preventable — has become one of the leading causes of death among Afghan women,” he said, describing the situation as an unprecedented public health crisis.
UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett stressed that “Afghanistan is not a lost cause,” urging the creation of an independent mechanism to investigate alleged rights violations.
Qatar’s Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva, Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, said: “The right to education and employment for women must be central to any future vision for Afghanistan, and the international community must remain committed to this goal.”
Women’s rights and broader freedoms remain the most divisive issue between the IEA and the international community. However, government maintains that the rights of all Afghans, including women, are guaranteed within the framework of Islamic Sharia. The IEA has previously dismissed international reports on human rights as biased.
Afghan-Pakistani border Jirga at Kharlachi stresses cooperation and goodwill
A border Jirga between Afghan and Pakistani officials was convened this week at the Kharlachi Border Terminal with the support of the Pakistan Army, bringing together tribal elders and traders from both countries to discuss matters of mutual interest.
As part of the meeting, the Afghan delegation visited the Pak-Afghan Bhai Chara Hospital located at the terminal and expressed satisfaction with the healthcare services available.
Pakistan reiterated its commitment to democratic values and the rule of law, while also putting forward proposals to create more employment opportunities for local communities living along the border.
Both sides agreed to continue collaboration in trade, healthcare, and infrastructure development.
The Jirga also highlighted the importance of making such meetings a regular feature to sustain dialogue and build stronger cross-border ties.
Border jirgas have long played an important role in resolving disputes and fostering cooperation between communities on both sides of the Durand Line. In areas like Kurram, where tribal and commercial ties run deep, such forums help maintain stability and ensure that local voices are heard in broader bilateral discussions.
The Kharlachi Border Terminal, one of several key crossing points between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has become a hub for trade and people-to-people exchange in recent years. Initiatives such as the Pak-Afghan Bhai Chara Hospital reflect ongoing efforts to ease humanitarian pressures and improve cross-border relations.
At a time when relations between Kabul and Islamabad often face challenges, local-level engagements like the Kharlachi Jirga are seen as a valuable channel for promoting mutual trust, addressing community needs, and strengthening economic cooperation between the two neighbors.
