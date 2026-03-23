Latest News
Afghanistan expresses condolences after deadly helicopter crash in Qatar
Latest News
Airstrike on Kabul drug rehabilitation centre sparks legal concerns
Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, Isabelle Lassee, said the scale of casualties suggests the presence of a significant civilian population at the site.
An airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul has drawn sharp criticism from Amnesty International, raising serious questions about compliance with international humanitarian law.
The strike, carried out on 16 March, targeted a site at Camp Phoenix, a former military base that has functioned largely as a rehabilitation centre since 2016. Pakistani officials have claimed the attack was aimed at an ammunition depot allegedly located within the compound.
Responding to those claims, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research, Isabelle Lassee, said the scale of casualties suggests the presence of a significant civilian population at the site.
“While the total number of casualties has yet to be independently verified, it is clear that the attack caused extensive civilian harm, with reports indicating hundreds killed or injured,” she said.
Lassee emphasized that the facility was widely known to house civilians undergoing treatment, and warned that any military action should have taken this into account. “Pakistan’s military should have taken all feasible precautions to avoid harming civilians and civilian infrastructure,” she added.
She further noted that even if a military target had been present within the compound, international law requires that any strike be proportionate, ensuring that civilian harm is not excessive in relation to the anticipated military advantage.
“The scale of destruction raises serious concerns about whether an adequate proportionality assessment was conducted and whether sufficient steps were taken to verify the target and minimize civilian casualties,” Lassee said.
Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to disclose the intelligence behind the strike and to launch an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident. The organization stressed that findings should be made public to ensure accountability.
The group also urged all parties involved in the conflict to adhere strictly to international humanitarian law and to protect civilian infrastructure, including medical and rehabilitation facilities.
The airstrike formed part of Pakistan’s “Operation Ghazab Lil Haq,” which included strikes in both Kabul and Nangarhar Province. The targeted rehabilitation centre, known as Omid, reportedly had the capacity to accommodate around 2,000 individuals.
Casualty figures remain contested. Islamic Emirate officials claim more than 400 civilians were killed and over 200 injured, though these numbers have not been independently verified. The United Nations has so far confirmed 143 deaths.
The strike comes amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, at least 76 civilian casualties had already been recorded since the conflict intensified in February.
Pakistani officials, meanwhile, reported civilian casualties on their side of the border, including four deaths in Bajaur district on 15 March and the killing of a child in North Waziristan earlier in the month, allegedly due to cross-border fire from Afghanistan.
The latest developments underscore growing concerns about civilian safety as hostilities between the two countries continue to intensify.
Latest News
Pakistan seeks Russian mediation to resolve Afghanistan tensions
Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has confirmed that Islamabad has asked Moscow to mediate in the ongoing conflict with Afghanistan.
In an interview with Russian daily Izvestia, Tirmizi said Pakistan is engaging with Russia and appreciates the “wonderful offer” to help resolve tensions. He noted that proposals from Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia led to an agreement on a temporary ceasefire.
“We tell all our interlocutors: please tell the Taliban (IEA) not to use this opportunity simply to regroup, recuperate, rearm, and re-attack,” Tirmizi said. “Because such large states as Russia or Pakistan cannot be destabilized by terrorist acts.”
The ambassador emphasized that decades of war in Afghanistan have affected not only Kabul and Islamabad but also neighboring countries, including Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and even Russia. “Therefore, we must all trade with each other, develop education, art, and culture. Terrorism is the wrong way to go,” he added.
The appeal for mediation comes amid rising cross-Durand Line tensions and violence that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands in recent weeks.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militant attacks in the country are organized in Afghanistan.
The IEA however denies the claim saying that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure.”
Latest News
World must re-engage to prevent all-out Afghanistan-Pakistan war: Financial Times
In an opinion article published on Sunday, Financial Times warned that rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan risk spiraling into a wider conflict, and urged the international community to urgently re-engage with the troubled region.
The publication noted that nearly five years after the Islamic Emirate’s return to power, global attention has largely faded, despite growing instability. It highlighted restrictions on women’s rights and the worsening relationship between Kabul and Islamabad, once close allies.
According to the article, Pakistan’s ties with the IEA have sharply deteriorated since 2021. Islamabad accuses Afghan authorities of harboring militant groups responsible for attacks inside Pakistan—an allegation the IEA denies.
Recent weeks have seen a surge in violence, including cross-Durand Line airstrikes and clashes that have reportedly killed over 1,000 people and displaced more than 100,000. One of the deadliest incidents involved an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul, which Afghan officials say killed hundreds.
The newspaper warned that continued escalation could destabilize South and Central Asia and risk turning Afghanistan into a hub for militant activity once again.
It criticized Pakistan’s military approach, saying airstrikes alone cannot end insurgencies, and called for sustained ceasefire efforts following a temporary truce during Eid al-Fitr.
The editorial urged major powers, including the United States and China, to play a more active diplomatic role. It also pointed to China’s strategic interests in the region and suggested Beijing could step forward as a mediator.
Despite past failed attempts at peace, the Financial Times stressed that the risks are too high for the world to remain disengaged.
Airstrike on Kabul drug rehabilitation centre sparks legal concerns
Trump backs down on strikes on Iran’s power network, says US and Tehran holding talks
Iran says coastal attack will lead to full Gulf closure and mine-laying
Afghanistan expresses condolences after deadly helicopter crash in Qatar
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan named Sunrisers’ interim captain ahead of opening clash
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
Prominent Muslim scholar issues fatwa calling for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
Afghan air force strikes key Pakistani military installations in retaliatory operation
IEA: Special circle in Pakistan has launched mission to destabilize region
Tahawol: Possibility of US ground forces entering Iran war discussed
Saar: Using US prisoners as political pressure
Tahawol: Pakistan’s efforts to destabilise Afghanistan
Saar: Decline in international assistance to Afghanistan
Tawsia: Assessment of Afghanistan’s economic activities in 1404
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA announces temporary pause in defensive operations against Pakistan for Eid
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani shelling hits Kunar districts despite ‘pause in hostility’ over Eid
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan national buzkashi falls short in Kokpar World Championship semifinals
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan among top nuclear threats to America, US intelligence chief tells senate
-
Sport2 days ago
Ireland to host Afghanistan for ODI series in August
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNAMA puts death toll from Pakistan’s attack on Kabul’s Omid Hospital at 143
-
Latest News4 days ago
Peshawar High Court grants bail to 68 detained Afghan nationals, including minors
-
World4 days ago
US weighs troop deployment as Iran war enters new phase