Afghanistan, Iran agree to resume border marker renovation
Afghanistan and Iran have agreed to resume their long-delayed border marker renovation project, seven years after it was halted, during a high-level meeting in Kabul aimed at strengthening border cooperation and security.
The Embassy of Iran in Kabul announced that Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, met with Noorullah Noori, Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, to discuss bilateral border matters.
The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, during which the Iran–Afghanistan border was reaffirmed as a symbol of friendship and brotherhood.
Both sides expressed readiness to enhance border cooperation and agreed to hold regular high-level meetings to review and resolve border-related issues.
Gharibabadi and Noori confirmed that the border marker renovation project, which had been suspended for seven years, would resume immediately, marking a significant step toward maintaining clear and secure border demarcation.
The officials also emphasized their strong commitment to combating illegal crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling along the shared border, reflecting the countries’ shared interest in regional security and stability.
Qatar, EU envoys discuss cooperation on Afghanistan
Qatar’s Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, met on Monday with Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, Gilles Bertrand, who is currently visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between Qatar and the European Union, with a particular focus on joint efforts related to Afghanistan, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
CSTO Secretariat representatives participate in conference on Afghanistan
Afghan border closure sends fruit and vegetable prices soaring across Punjab
kitchen essentials such as garlic and ginger also saw extreme discrepancies between official and retail prices, deepening frustration among consumers.
The closure of the Afghan border amid heightened tensions has triggered a sharp surge in fruit and vegetable prices across Punjab, in Pakistan, with consumers in major cities bearing the brunt of widespread shortages and market manipulation.
The disruption has severely affected the supply of key produce, including Afghan grapes and pomegranates, as well as apples and tomatoes imported from Iran, causing prices to skyrocket in retail markets. Vendors report dwindling stocks, while consumers are struggling to afford basic household staples.
The situation has been further compounded by the district administration’s recent decision to abolish the grade-wise price system, which previously differentiated between A, B, and C-grade produce. Under the new policy, a single uniform rate is now issued for each item, a move that has drawn strong criticism from both shopkeepers and buyers.
Market insiders say the change has created fresh opportunities for profiteering, as traders now sell lower-grade fruits and vegetables at top-grade prices, while higher-quality produce is being sold 20 to 50 percent above official rates. Consumers complain that substandard produce is now being passed off as premium, eroding trust in market oversight.
According to the latest price lists, several essential commodities have recorded steep increases. The price of live chicken rose by Rs5 per kilogram to Rs289–303 but was largely unavailable at official rates. Chicken meat was fixed at Rs439 per kilogram but sold between Rs489 and Rs560, while boneless chicken fetched up to Rs750.
Among vegetables, soft-skin potatoes were officially priced at Rs85–90 but retailed between Rs130–150. Onions climbed to Rs100–105 per kilogram but sold for as much as Rs150, while tomatoes—hit hardest by the import disruption—soared from Rs167–185 to as high as Rs500 per kilogram in some markets.
Meanwhile, kitchen essentials such as garlic and ginger also saw extreme discrepancies between official and retail prices, deepening frustration among consumers.
Traders warn that unless the border trade routes with Afghanistan are reopened soon, Punjab’s markets could face continued shortages and volatility in the weeks ahead, further straining household budgets already hit by inflation.
