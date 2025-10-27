Afghanistan, Iran agree to resume border marker renovation

Afghanistan and Iran have agreed to resume their long-delayed border marker renovation project, seven years after it was halted, during a high-level meeting in Kabul aimed at strengthening border cooperation and security.

The Embassy of Iran in Kabul announced that Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs of Iran, met with Noorullah Noori, Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, to discuss bilateral border matters.

The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere, during which the Iran–Afghanistan border was reaffirmed as a symbol of friendship and brotherhood.

Both sides expressed readiness to enhance border cooperation and agreed to hold regular high-level meetings to review and resolve border-related issues.

Gharibabadi and Noori confirmed that the border marker renovation project, which had been suspended for seven years, would resume immediately, marking a significant step toward maintaining clear and secure border demarcation.

The officials also emphasized their strong commitment to combating illegal crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling along the shared border, reflecting the countries’ shared interest in regional security and stability.