Qatar, EU envoys discuss cooperation on Afghanistan

The Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IOS RAS) has hosted an international scientific and practical conference titled “The domestic political situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of countries in the region.”

The event brought together representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat, the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as scholars and experts from research institutions across Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan, and other countries.

The conference aimed to develop balanced approaches to addressing Afghanistan’s pressing challenges and to assess their implications for regional stability.

In his welcoming remarks, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov underscored the importance of constructive dialogue amid the complex situation in Afghanistan and its impact on regional security.

“I am convinced that constructive discussions focused on practical regional security issues will help us better understand the ongoing processes in Afghanistan, anticipate changes, and develop well-balanced approaches to solving accumulated problems,” said Tasmagambetov.

He noted that the CSTO Secretariat launched this expert format in 2023 and considers its continuation a key area of the organization’s work.

Throughout the two conference sessions, participants examined a wide range of topics, including Afghanistan’s internal political dynamics, the Islamic Emirate’s (IEA) personnel and ethnic policies, the risks of terrorism and extremism spreading beyond its borders, and the implications of the Afghan crisis for neighboring countries and regional infrastructure initiatives.

The conference recommendations will be compiled and submitted to the Working Group on Afghanistan under the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers for further practical application within the organization’s activities.