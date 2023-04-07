Business
Afghanistan, Iran economic ties boosted: officials
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials say the trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Iran have increased.
According to ACCI officials, the annual trade between Kabul and Tehran reaches more than one billion dollars.
Simultaneously, the process of trade and joint investment is also expanding between the two counties on the daily basis, the officials said.
ACCI has also emphasized that Iran is the biggest trading partner of Afghanistan in the current situation.
“I think Iran is Afghanistan’s first-rate partner because the exchange of goods [between Kabul and Tehran] does not have any banking problems, and our imports from Iran are more,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say they are trying to develop economic relations with all neighboring countries.
According to MoIC, economic relations with Iran are developing day by day and joint investments may be developed in the near future.
“We have good trade relations with all the neighboring countries and we have more relations with Iran, Iran has invested in various sectors in the country and has the will to invest, especially in the agriculture sector,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for MoIC.
The economic experts meanwhile believe that if economic and trade relations with all neighboring countries are developed, deep and positive economic changes will occur in the region.
Afghanistan: Central bank delivers report for last fiscal year
Da Afghanistan Bank presented its performance report for the last solar year, 1401, (March 21, 2022 to March 20, 2023) on Wednesday and reported the value of the afghani increased by 1.01 percent against the previous year.
Bank officials said at a press conference in Kabul that there had also been a 59.5 percent increase in revenue collected in 1401, which totaled over $8.68 billion.
Officials said during the last year, Da Afghanistan Bank has managed the country’s foreign exchange reserves to meet the needs of the market and is trying to take effective steps to strengthen the banking and financial sector through the release of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.
Formulating a strategic plan for the management of the banking sector, reviewing legal documents, continuous monitoring of the activities of licensed banks, removing restrictions on withdrawing money from personal accounts in commercial banks and obtaining licenses from the US Treasury Department for the purpose of improving the banking system, were key achievements by Da Afghanistan Bank during the last year.
Officials also said an Islamic Banking Committee had been established within the framework of Da Afghanistan Bank in order to strengthen the Islamic banking system in the country.
Also, in order to regulate, mechanize and manage the affairs of the non-banking sector in the country as best as possible, a master plan has been drawn up by Da Afghanistan Bank and sent to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Cabinet for approval.
The officials stated that in the past year, Da Afghanistan Bank has prevented money laundering and currency smuggling in the light of applicable laws, and in order to build trust, it has sent its performance report to relevant international organizations.
Officials of Da Afghanistan Bank say that in order to manage liquidity in the capital and provinces, the bank has taken solid steps to implement reasonable plans.
They said in the past year, the amount of 1.1 billion afghanis was released into circulation and old bank notes were withdrawn.
According to officials, the creation of a registration system of loan rights of movable properties and the monitoring system of the non-banking sector, the renewal of the banking systems of the capital and the adoption of necessary cyber measures for the security of the SWIFT system are other achievements of Da Afghanistan Bank during the year 1401.
Misunderstanding of Afghanistan sanctions crippling local businesses: NRC report
Over-compliance and misconceptions about the scope of international sanctions have led to severe obstacles for the Afghan business community, including for businesses that import and export food and other essential goods, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said in a report released Wednesday.
The report calls on the international community to improve awareness about sanctions and reduce over-compliance. It argues that concrete steps must be taken to address the crippled Afghan economy and ongoing unprecedented humanitarian crisis.
“Humanitarian aid alone cannot meet the needs of the millions of Afghans who have lost their jobs and been forced to take on huge debts and sell their possessions just to be able to buy food needed for survival,” said Neil Turner, NRC’s country director in Afghanistan. “We must reverse this devastating economic disaster. A stable economy, thriving private sector, and the reintroduction of development programmes are important to complement the work of humanitarian organizations.”
Since the Islamic Emirate returned to power in 2021, international actors have pursued political and economic isolation policies towards Afghanistan. More than 28 million people are now on the brink of survival, according to the report.
NRC said that there are comprehensive exemptions to the sanctions that should enable the transfer of money in and out of Afghanistan for activities designed to address the basic needs of the population, but banks continue to restrict businesses’ access to financial services despite the exemptions in place. Afghan businesses highlighted that payment instructions for any international bank transaction that mention Afghanistan get blocked, even for transactions for food shipments via the United Nations.
“We need to educate overseas companies and banks that Afghanistan itself is not under sanctions. There is a real lack of understanding about this – particularly among key sectors in our main export and import markets,” said an executive of a large agricultural firm in Afghanistan.
To address the complex political, economic, and social changes since IEA’s return to power, NRC called on major governments, financial institutions, UN agencies and relevant regional actors to urgently convene to establish measures to stabilize and support Afghanistan’s economy for the benefit of all the Afghan people.
“Concrete steps must be agreed to address the barriers faced by critical private sector actors in Afghanistan, including challenges in accessing financial services. On top of this, it’s vital that mechanisms are stepped-up to provide technical assistance to the Afghanistan Central Bank to support its resumption of core functions that are critical to support the Afghan economy, private sector actors, and ultimately the Afghan people who have already endured so much,” added Turner.
Herat’s exports total $102 million in past year: officials
Herat province’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment says it has exported more than $100 million worth of goods over the past year.
Younus Qazi Zada, head of Herat Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that during this period, more than 76,000 tons of goods were exported to Gulf countries, Europe, America and neighboring countries.
“Through the export department of Herat’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, we exported 76,300 tons of different types of goods to Gulf countries, Europe, America and neighboring countries,” said Qazi Zada.
He said the exports totaled $102 million dollars, which was good for Afghanistan’s economy.
According to officials, the western region of the country has exported a large amount of agricultural and livestock products in the last year, and the number of exports has increased compared to previous years.
The local officials meanwhile have said they will try to improve the export process.
In addition, the export volume of medicinal plants from Herat province has also increased in the past year. Many farmers in the area have started cultivating such plants including asafetida, which are now being exported.
According to reports, Afghanistan has exported about $2 billion over the last year, which has increased exports due to the ease of businessmen and the reduction of customs tariffs.
