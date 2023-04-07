Afghanistan, Iran economic ties boosted: officials

(Last Updated On: April 7, 2023)

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) officials say the trade and economic relations between Afghanistan and Iran have increased.

According to ACCI officials, the annual trade between Kabul and Tehran reaches more than one billion dollars.

Simultaneously, the process of trade and joint investment is also expanding between the two counties on the daily basis, the officials said.

ACCI has also emphasized that Iran is the biggest trading partner of Afghanistan in the current situation.

“I think Iran is Afghanistan’s first-rate partner because the exchange of goods [between Kabul and Tehran] does not have any banking problems, and our imports from Iran are more,” said Khanjan Alkozi, a member of the ACCI.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say they are trying to develop economic relations with all neighboring countries.

According to MoIC, economic relations with Iran are developing day by day and joint investments may be developed in the near future.

“We have good trade relations with all the neighboring countries and we have more relations with Iran, Iran has invested in various sectors in the country and has the will to invest, especially in the agriculture sector,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for MoIC.

The economic experts meanwhile believe that if economic and trade relations with all neighboring countries are developed, deep and positive economic changes will occur in the region.