Afghanistan-Iran issues can be resolved through talks, Muttaqi tells Qomi

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2023)

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, that the issues between the two countries can be resolved through talks.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qomi noted in the meeting that Iran defended the current situation in Afghanistan in the UN meeting in Doha.

He also emphasized the need to manage border issues between the two countries in coordination with each other.

Stressing the need for “good relations” between the two countries, Muttaqi spoke about resuming the process of transferring Afghan prisoners, suspending the execution of prisoners sentenced to death in Iran and facilitating the process of issuing visas for Afghans.

The sides also discussed the issue of water rights.

Muttaqi said that the issues between the two sides can be resolved through dialogue and understanding.

The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over water rights.

Iran has accused Afghanistan of violating the water treaty signed in 1973.

IEA, however, says that it is committed to the treaty, but there is not enough water due to drought.