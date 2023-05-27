Latest News
Afghanistan-Iran issues can be resolved through talks, Muttaqi tells Qomi
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, that the issues between the two countries can be resolved through talks.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qomi noted in the meeting that Iran defended the current situation in Afghanistan in the UN meeting in Doha.
He also emphasized the need to manage border issues between the two countries in coordination with each other.
Stressing the need for “good relations” between the two countries, Muttaqi spoke about resuming the process of transferring Afghan prisoners, suspending the execution of prisoners sentenced to death in Iran and facilitating the process of issuing visas for Afghans.
The sides also discussed the issue of water rights.
Muttaqi said that the issues between the two sides can be resolved through dialogue and understanding.
The meeting comes amid rising tensions between the two countries over water rights.
Iran has accused Afghanistan of violating the water treaty signed in 1973.
IEA, however, says that it is committed to the treaty, but there is not enough water due to drought.
EU-Central Asia meeting calls for lifting bans on Afghan girls and women
EU and Central Asia special envoys for Afghanistan met Friday in Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat, where they also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift all bans on girls and women restricting their rights to education, work and participation in public life.
In a joint statement, the envoy said that these bans have “detrimental effects on the ability of the international community to deliver humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, and need to be lifted for the Afghan economy to prosper, and ultimately for Afghanistan to achieve long-term stability and peace.”
They also underlined the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government and of upholding civil, political, social economic and cultural rights of all Afghans.
The participants called on the IEA to prevent the Afghan territory from being used as a safe haven for hosting, planning, training, financing or exporting terrorism and violent extremism to other countries.
“Negative spill-over effects from Afghanistan, such as terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking and other illicit crossborder activities, will negatively impact the region,” the statement said.
It also said that the use of shared natural resources has to take the needs of all neighbours into account.
The envoys discussed prospects and challenges for economic stabilization and recovery of Afghanistan, noting the importance of favourable conditions for economic activity, the financial and banking sector and the restoration of social-economic infrastructure in Afghanistan being created, which would allow for further assistance by the international community.
Herat museum turns 100, but still doesn’t have a decent building
In the 100th anniversary of the provincial museum in Herat, the museum still does not have a standard building for the preservation of antiquities. Officials at the Directorate of Information and Culture of Herat say that there are currently 3,000 artifacts in the province, of which only 500 have been put on display.
Cultural experts in the province say that the current museum building is not suitable for the preservation of artifacts, and it is necessary to build a special building with international standards in order to preserve these valuable artifacts.
The museum is located in the Ikhtiar-Al-Din Fort and is open to foreign and domestic tourists. The museum stores only 500 artifacts, but there are more than 2,000 other artifacts in the province, which are kept in the warehouses.
Herat Museum has not had a suitable building for years and the historical monuments are not protected in a proper and standard way. The government admits that little work has been done to preserve the historical monuments and create a standard museum, but efforts are underway to build a special and standard building for it.
Currently, if all the artifacts are collected and displayed, it needs a large building, but the authorities of Herat Museum can display only 500 of the 3,000 artifacts in Ikhtiar-Al-Din Fort.
The government has repeatedly asked people to hand over artifacts to the museum if they have artifacts in their homes. Herat’s Information and Culture Directorate emphasizes that it will prevent illegal digging of ancient sites and smuggling of artifacts, adding legal action will be taken against violators.
IEA’s Chargé d’affaires meets with Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan, met on Friday with Asif Ali Khan Durrani, Islamabad’s new special representative for Afghanistan affairs.
The meeting took place at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad tweeted.
The Afghan Embassy tweeted that Shakib expressed his satisfaction at the meeting and said that with the appointment of Durrani, the existing problems between the two countries will be solved and bilateral relations will expand further.
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad quoted Durrani as saying that during his mission, he will work in coordination with the Embassy of Afghanistan and other relevant institutions to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
