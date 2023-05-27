Latest News
EU-Central Asia meeting calls for lifting bans on Afghan girls and women
EU and Central Asia special envoys for Afghanistan met Friday in Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat, where they also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to lift all bans on girls and women restricting their rights to education, work and participation in public life.
In a joint statement, the envoy said that these bans have “detrimental effects on the ability of the international community to deliver humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, and need to be lifted for the Afghan economy to prosper, and ultimately for Afghanistan to achieve long-term stability and peace.”
They also underlined the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government and of upholding civil, political, social economic and cultural rights of all Afghans.
The participants called on the IEA to prevent the Afghan territory from being used as a safe haven for hosting, planning, training, financing or exporting terrorism and violent extremism to other countries.
“Negative spill-over effects from Afghanistan, such as terrorism, violent extremism, drug trafficking and other illicit crossborder activities, will negatively impact the region,” the statement said.
It also said that the use of shared natural resources has to take the needs of all neighbours into account.
The envoys discussed prospects and challenges for economic stabilization and recovery of Afghanistan, noting the importance of favourable conditions for economic activity, the financial and banking sector and the restoration of social-economic infrastructure in Afghanistan being created, which would allow for further assistance by the international community.
Latest News
Herat museum turns 100 years old, but still doesn’t have standard building
In the 100th anniversary of the provincial museum in Herat, the museum still does not have a standard building for the preservation of antiquities. Officials at the Directorate of Information and Culture of Herat say that there are currently 3,000 artifacts in the province, of which only 500 have been put on display.
Cultural experts in the province say that the current museum building is not suitable for the preservation of artifacts, and it is necessary to build a special building with international standards in order to preserve these valuable artifacts.
The museum is located in the Ikhtiar-Al-Din Fort and is open to foreign and domestic tourists. The museum stores only 500 artifacts, but there are more than 2,000 other artifacts in the province, which are kept in the warehouses.
Herat Museum has not had a suitable building for years and the historical monuments are not protected in a proper and standard way. The government admits that little work has been done to preserve the historical monuments and create a standard museum, but efforts are underway to build a special and standard building for it.
Currently, if all the artifacts are collected and displayed, it needs a large building, but the authorities of Herat Museum can display only 500 of the 3,000 artifacts in Ikhtiar-Al-Din Fort.
The government has repeatedly asked people to hand over artifacts to the museum if they have artifacts in their homes. Herat’s Information and Culture Directorate emphasizes that it will prevent illegal digging of ancient sites and smuggling of artifacts, adding legal action will be taken against violators.
Latest News
IEA’s Chargé d’affaires meets with Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Sardar Ahmad Shakib, Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan Embassy in Pakistan, met on Friday with Asif Ali Khan Durrani, Islamabad’s new special representative for Afghanistan affairs.
The meeting took place at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, the Afghan embassy in Islamabad tweeted.
The Afghan Embassy tweeted that Shakib expressed his satisfaction at the meeting and said that with the appointment of Durrani, the existing problems between the two countries will be solved and bilateral relations will expand further.
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad quoted Durrani as saying that during his mission, he will work in coordination with the Embassy of Afghanistan and other relevant institutions to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Latest News
Both world and IEA need to have positive engagement with each other: acting PM
The Islamic Emirate’s acting prime minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir said on Thursday at an event that Afghanistan has progressed in terms of politics and economy.
The event was held at Sapedar Palace in Kabul where some IEA officials, political figures, academic staff and ethnic elders participated.
Kabir said that Islamic Emirate wants positive ties with the world and Afghanistan and the world need to engage with each other.
“Afghanistan is moving in a positive direction in the economic sector and politically there are diplomatic relations with sixteen countries,” said Kabir.
“Other countries have also understood the facts and are trying to interact positively with us.”
“If we need to have political relations with the world, the world also needs us,” he added.
He also emphasized that the current government is inclusive and there is no prejudice in it, and the Islamic Emirate accepts criticism with an open chest.
According to him, if the appointment of a few corrupt people means inclusive governance, this is not acceptable for the caretaker government.
“If inclusiveness means that some corrupt elements come to participate in the government, this is not acceptable for the people or for us, with such people, the government will not be inclusive and it will lead to corruption,” Kabir stressed.
At the event, the search for solutions to problems in the country was emphasized.
The Vice and Virtue minister has also said that the provision of Sharia rights and people’s satisfaction will lead the system to absolute success.
“That system will be successful if the people are happy with the ruler of the time and the time ruler fulfills the Sharia requests of its nations,”
Information and Culture Minister, Mullah Khairullah Khairkhah, also said that progress can be achieved by using patience.
“In this country, every problem we have can be solved,” said Khairkhah.
Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar also said that more than 2,500 employees work in this ministry and so far, no employee has been dismissed from duty who worked for the former government.
A number of experts meanwhile emphasize opening the doors of schools and universities to girls, as well as making young people participate in the government body.
“Working in Islam is the best principle, it is worship. Education is the foundation of society,” said Abdul Shakur Dadres, a political analyst.
The officials of the Islamic Emirate also said the current security that is ensured in Afghanistan does not exist in the region.
According to them, the brotherhood has emerged among people because, in the past, the strategy of all groups was to create division and prejudice.
EU-Central Asia meeting calls for lifting bans on Afghan girls and women
Herat museum turns 100 years old, but still doesn’t have standard building
IEA’s Chargé d’affaires meets with Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan
Both world and IEA need to have positive engagement with each other: acting PM
US wants to destabilize whole region using terrorists in Afghanistan: Russian minister
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA senior officials’ meeting at Sapedar Palace discussed
Saar: Iran and Indonesia leader’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new representative for Afghanistan
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan: OCHA
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
-
Health5 days ago
WHO warns of increase in dengue cases in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan national futsal team in Beirut for three friendlies
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in Bulgarian truck arrive in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan girls robotics team to study at US universities