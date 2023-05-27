Herat museum turns 100 years old, but still doesn’t have standard building

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2023)

In the 100th anniversary of the provincial museum in Herat, the museum still does not have a standard building for the preservation of antiquities. Officials at the Directorate of Information and Culture of Herat say that there are currently 3,000 artifacts in the province, of which only 500 have been put on display.

Cultural experts in the province say that the current museum building is not suitable for the preservation of artifacts, and it is necessary to build a special building with international standards in order to preserve these valuable artifacts.

The museum is located in the Ikhtiar-Al-Din Fort and is open to foreign and domestic tourists. The museum stores only 500 artifacts, but there are more than 2,000 other artifacts in the province, which are kept in the warehouses.

Herat Museum has not had a suitable building for years and the historical monuments are not protected in a proper and standard way. The government admits that little work has been done to preserve the historical monuments and create a standard museum, but efforts are underway to build a special and standard building for it.

Currently, if all the artifacts are collected and displayed, it needs a large building, but the authorities of Herat Museum can display only 500 of the 3,000 artifacts in Ikhtiar-Al-Din Fort.

The government has repeatedly asked people to hand over artifacts to the museum if they have artifacts in their homes. Herat’s Information and Culture Directorate emphasizes that it will prevent illegal digging of ancient sites and smuggling of artifacts, adding legal action will be taken against violators.