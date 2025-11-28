Afghanistan is ready to respond to any act of aggression: Deputy PM Baradar

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is fully prepared to respond to any foreign aggression, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, stated at the graduation ceremony of special commando forces of the Ministry of National Defense in Kabul.

He noted that the establishment of the current Islamic system is the result of the “sacrifices of martyrs,” emphasizing that protecting Afghanistan’s borders and territorial integrity is a core duty of the country’s security forces.

Mullah Baradar warned: “No one should cast an evil eye on our land or test the patience of Afghans. We will not allow anyone to violate our soil, and we are ready to respond to any form of aggression. We remain committed to respecting boundaries and maintaining reciprocal relations with all countries.”

The ceremony also featured aerial demonstrations and ground-combat tactics performed by commando units. Hundreds of special forces personnel graduated after completing their training programs.

Baradar’s remarks come amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, following airstrikes in Afghanistan and clashes near the Durand Line.