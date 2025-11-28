Latest News
Afghanistan is ready to respond to any act of aggression: Deputy PM Baradar
Kabul condemns attack on Chinese nationals in Tajikistan, calls it an attempt to sow distrust
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has strongly condemned the attack on Chinese citizens in Khatlon province, Tajikistan, and expressed its condolences to both China and Tajikistan.
The Islamic Emirate said the attack was carried out by elements aiming to create instability and foster distrust among countries in the region. It assured the Tajik government of its full cooperation, including information sharing and joint assessments, to identify those responsible.
Earlier, the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that three Chinese employees of a company were killed in a drone attack in Khatlon province.
Tajikistan says three Chinese workers killed in attack from Afghanistan
The Tajik government said on Thursday that three employees of a Chinese company were killed in an attack by a drone “launched from Afghan territory.”
The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the drone was carrying grenades and firearms.
The ministry claimed that “criminal groups” operating inside Afghanistan were responsible for the attack.
Tajikistan condemned the attack and called on Islamic Emirate authorities to take “effective measures” to ensure stability and security along the border.
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack.
“The use of armed drones in the incident underlines the gravity of threat emanating from Afghanistan and the brazenness of those behind it,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Islamic Emirate has not yet responded to the news.
Trump says he will permanently halt immigration from ‘Third World Countries’
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he intends to impose a permanent suspension on immigration from what he described as “Third World Countries,” arguing that such a move is necessary to give the American system time “to fully recover.” His remarks came a day after an Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C.
“I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he plans to “terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions.”
In a lengthy post, Trump claimed that immigration had weakened both economic and social conditions in the United States.
“Even as we have made technological progress, immigration policy has eroded those gains and degraded living conditions for many,” he wrote. Trump said he intends to permanently halt migration from these countries, revoke what he called “Biden illegal admissions,” remove individuals who he believes do not benefit the U.S., cut federal benefits for non-citizens, denaturalize migrants who “undermine domestic tranquility,” and deport any foreign national deemed a public burden, security threat, or “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”
He added that these goals would be aimed at dramatically reducing “illegal and disruptive populations,” including those who he claims were admitted through an “unauthorized Autopen approval process.” According to Trump, “only reverse migration can fully cure this situation.”
Trump also posted a photo referencing the Afghanistan evacuation, calling it “horrendous,” and wrote: “This is part of the horrendous airlift from Afghanistan. Hundreds of thousands of people poured into our country totally unvetted and unchecked. We will fix it, but we will never forget what Crooked Joe Biden and his thugs did to our country!”
