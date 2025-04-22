Afghanistan-Kazakhstan trade soars by 32%, target set at $3 billion, says Azizi

(Last Updated On: )

Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, stated at the end of the first day of the Kazakh-Afghan trade exhibition that trade volume between the two countries has increased by 32 percent.

He added that both sides aim to raise bilateral trade to $3 billion.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Azizi welcomed the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan and expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s humanitarian assistance, support, and collaboration, including in the area of digitalizing Afghan government institutions.

Azizi emphasized the importance of connecting Central Asia to South Asia through Afghanistan and discussed expanding trade agreements, holding exhibitions of products and goods in both countries, establishing trade centers in Kabul and Almaty, and facilitating exports and imports between the two nations.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin also stressed that Afghanistan and Kazakhstan are key strategic partners in the region. He described the holding of the business forum as significant for enhancing economic cooperation, establishing new trade relations, exchanging experiences, and promoting joint initiatives.

Zhumangarin stated: “We believe a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a key factor for peace and stability in the region and has the potential to become a major logistical hub connecting Central and South Asia.”

The exhibition of Kazakhstani products and goods was held at the invitation of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, with the participation of 25 Kazakh companies.