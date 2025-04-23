Business
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
According to the report, in Afghanistan, despite aid cuts, the economy is estimated to have grown by 2.5 percent in FY24-25, which was slower than the pace of population growth.
Amid increasing uncertainty in the global economy, South Asia’s growth prospects have weakened, with projections downgraded in most countries in the region, including Afghanistan.
Stepping up domestic revenue mobilization could help the region strengthen fragile fiscal positions and increase resilience against future shocks, said the World Bank in its twice-yearly regional outlook – the South Asia Development Update – which was released on Wednesday.
According to the report, in Afghanistan, despite aid cuts, the economy is estimated to have grown by 2.5 percent in FY24-25, which was slower than the pace of population growth.
Growth is forecast to increase only moderately to 2.2 percent in 2025/26, the World Bank report stated.
Coinciding with the release of the South Asia report was the World Bank’s Afghanistan Development Update report which explained the situation in more detail.
Stating that while the country’s economy is gradually recovering, the outlook remains uncertain due to growing fiscal pressures, a widening trade deficit and persistent poverty and food insecurity.
The report stated that these factors continue to strain households and hinder inclusive growth.
However, Afghanistan recorded its second consecutive year of growth in 2024, the World Bank stated, adding that the recovery was largely driven by the agriculture sector.
Manufacturing and services remained subdued due to an unfavorable business environment, persistent export barriers and declining foreign aid.
Modest gains in private consumption and real estate investment contributed to growth, the report stated, adding that rising imports widened the trade deficit, increasing external vulnerabilities.
At the same time, rapid population growth and the return of refugees continue to strain job creation and public service delivery, further deepening the fragility of the economy.
Deflation meanwhile persisted in 2024, with food prices having declined sharply. Non-food inflation remained stable. Persistent deflation continued in 2024,
Poverty, food insecurity, and malnutrition however remained pressing challenges and despite modest wage growth, high unemployment and restrictions on women continue to strain livelihoods, the report stated.
Early this year, 14.8 million people faced food shortages, while acute malnutrition – now affecting 4.7 million women and children – is worsening. The World Bank warned that without urgent action, human capital development will be further undermined.
Fiscal pressures meanwhile remained high as domestic revenue mobilization, though relatively strong, is insufficient to offset the sharp decline in aid.
The report also stated that exports declined in 2024, while imports surged – widening the trade deficit.
The increase in imports however was driven by rising industrial demand and substitution of domestic consumer goods.
The afghani (AFN) currency, which had appreciated significantly in 2023 due to strong foreign inflows stabilized with slight depreciation in 2024 but the banking sector remained fragile.
The World Bank reported that economic growth is expected to slow to 2.2 percent in 2025 amid aid disruptions, before gradually recovering to 2.5 percent in 2026–27.
The organization however warned that while Afghanistan’s youth remain a vital source of resilience and untapped potential, urgent action to expand job opportunities for them is needed.
Business
Afghanistan-Kazakhstan trade soars by 32%, target set at $3 billion, says Azizi
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, stated at the end of the first day of the Kazakh-Afghan trade exhibition that trade volume between the two countries has increased by 32 percent.
He added that both sides aim to raise bilateral trade to $3 billion.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Azizi welcomed the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Afghanistan and expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s humanitarian assistance, support, and collaboration, including in the area of digitalizing Afghan government institutions.
Azizi emphasized the importance of connecting Central Asia to South Asia through Afghanistan and discussed expanding trade agreements, holding exhibitions of products and goods in both countries, establishing trade centers in Kabul and Almaty, and facilitating exports and imports between the two nations.
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin also stressed that Afghanistan and Kazakhstan are key strategic partners in the region. He described the holding of the business forum as significant for enhancing economic cooperation, establishing new trade relations, exchanging experiences, and promoting joint initiatives.
Zhumangarin stated: “We believe a stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a key factor for peace and stability in the region and has the potential to become a major logistical hub connecting Central and South Asia.”
The exhibition of Kazakhstani products and goods was held at the invitation of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, with the participation of 25 Kazakh companies.
Business
Acting Minister of Economy meets with Afghan businessmen abroad
Qari Din Mohammad Haneef, Acting Minister Economy, has met with a number of Afghan businessmen and experts living in Germany, France, Italy, Britain, Canada and the United States.
In a recent meeting, the economic and social situation of the country was discussed.
The Afghan businessmen and experts expressed their satisfaction with the security situation and considered the economic programs of the IEA important in improving the economic situation.
The Acting Minister of Economy, explaining the opportunities and facilities available to attract investment in various sectors, called on all Afghan businessmen living abroad to use these opportunities and invest within the country in order to improve the economic situation and create job opportunities.
Business
Gold bolts past $3,200 on dollar slide, safe-haven flows
Gold prices breached the key $3,200/oz level for the first time on Friday, fuelled by a weaker dollar and an escalating trade war that sent investors rushing toward safe-haven assets.
Spot gold was up 1.4% at $3,217.78 an ounce as of 0350 GMT. Bullion scaled an all-time peak of $3,219.84 earlier in the session, and has gained almost 6% this week, Reuters reported.
U.S. gold futures climbed 1.9% to $3,237.50.
“The rapid weakening of the U.S. dollar seems to be the main driver of gold’s rebound at the moment. That seems to reflect an ongoing exodus from USD-based assets, with stocks and bonds’ selloff amid tariff policy uncertainty,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.
The dollar was down nearly 1% against its major peers, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.
Major stock indexes also fell after U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, but hit a 90-day pause on previously announced tariffs for dozens of countries.
China has been matching Trump’s tariff hikes, sparking fears that Beijing could push duties on the U.S. beyond the current 84%.
“$3,500 is the next round number people will be looking at. I suspect we won’t get there immediately or without bumps along the way,” Capital.com’s financial market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
Apart from tariffs, central bank demand, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, geopolitical instability in the Middle East and Europe, and increased flows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds also fuelled the metal’s rally this year.
U.S. consumer prices fell unexpectedly in March but inflation risks are tilted to the upside, data showed.
Traders now bet that the Fed will resume cutting rates in June and probably reduce by a full percentage point by the end of 2025.
Spot silver added 0.3% to $31.29 an ounce, while platinum dipped 0.1% to $936.85. Palladium gained 0.8% to $916.18.
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
Lavrov in Uzbekistan for talks on various issues including regional security matters
Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says
At least 20 feared killed in militant attack on tourists in Indian Kashmir, security sources say
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
ACB names Afghanistan A squad for tri-nation series
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Secretive Chinese network tries to lure fired US federal workers, research shows
Afghanistan eliminated from Asian Beach Soccer Championship
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Saar: US appointment of Afghan-American for Afghan policy discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs’ phone talks discussed
Saar: Kazakh deputy PM’s Kabul visit discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan-Kazakhstan relations reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Azizi and Ishaq Dar discuss bilateral issues in Islamabad
-
Latest News5 days ago
Engagement and diplomacy key to solving Afghanistan’s challenges, says Ratwatte
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan qualify for U19 Cricket World Cup 2026
-
Regional4 days ago
Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal, Houthis say
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s deputy prime minister to visit Kabul Saturday
-
World3 days ago
Thousands of protesters rally against Trump across US
-
World4 days ago
Iran, US end nuclear talks in Rome, agree to meet next week
-
Latest News3 days ago
Polio vaccination campaign launched in Afghanistan