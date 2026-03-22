Sport
Afghanistan secures third place at 2026 World Kokpar Championship
Sport
Ireland to host Afghanistan for ODI series in August
Ireland cricket officials have announced that they will host Afghanistan for a five-match ODI series from August 5–14.
Other international teams including Australia and England have either cancelled or avoided scheduling bilateral series against Afghanistan since the Islamic Emirate regained power in 2021.
“Cricket Ireland has made a decision to play Afghanistan in Belfast this year,” CI chief executive Sarah Keane said on Friday. “I’m not going to fob you off by saying that there’s financial reasons and there’s legal reasons. There aren’t. This has been a decision by Cricket Ireland in what it believes is the best interest of the organisation as a whole, and the decision was made by the board this week.”
Sport
Afghanistan national buzkashi falls short in Kokpar World Championship semifinals
Afghanistan’s national buzkashi team was eliminated from the Kokpar World Championship after losing 4–2 to Uzbekistan in the semifinals on Friday.
The defeat prevented the Afghan team from reaching the final, ending their hopes for the tournament title.
Earlier in the tournament, Afghanistan had secured victories over Hungary, Mongolia, and Russia, showcasing strong performances in the opening rounds.
The international Kokpar competition was hosted in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan, bringing together top teams from around the world.
Sport
FIFA sanctions Israeli Football Association over discrimination violations
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Israel Football Association (IFA) for multiple breaches of its obligations as a FIFA member, following allegations of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).
The decision comes after the PFA submitted a proposal at FIFA’s 74th Congress, prompting the FIFA Council to mandate a formal investigation. The Committee found that the IFA violated Articles 13 and 15 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code, covering offensive behaviour, breaches of fair play, and racist abuse.
As part of the sanctions, the IFA has been fined CHF 150,000, issued a formal warning, and ordered to implement a comprehensive prevention plan. The plan includes displaying a highly visible banner reading “Football Unites the World – No to Discrimination” at its next three home matches in A-level FIFA competitions. FIFA must approve the banner’s layout and placement before each game.
Additionally, one-third of the fine must be invested in anti-discrimination initiatives within 60 days, including reforms, protocols, monitoring, and educational campaigns across stadiums and official channels for a full season. The remainder of the fine must be paid within 30 days.
FIFA emphasized that football carries a responsibility to promote dignity, equality, and mutual respect, particularly during periods of conflict and division.
The IFA has been formally notified, and the decision has been published on FIFA’s legal portal. The ruling remains subject to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.
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