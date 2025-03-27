Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway

(Last Updated On: )

The press office of the Herat governor has announced the export of Afghanistan’s first shipment via the Khaf-Herat railway to Europe.

According to a statement from the office, the shipment includes 200 tons of dried fruits worth $1.2 million, which were exported to Turkey and Europe through the Khaf-Herat railway in the presence of Islam Jar, the governor of this province, and the Iranian Consul General.

The exported dried fruits in this shipment include pistachios, raisins, almonds, and pine nuts.

The statement added that over the past three months, more than 35,000 tons of goods have been transferred via the Khaf-Herat railway.