Business
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
The press office of the Herat governor has announced the export of Afghanistan’s first shipment via the Khaf-Herat railway to Europe.
According to a statement from the office, the shipment includes 200 tons of dried fruits worth $1.2 million, which were exported to Turkey and Europe through the Khaf-Herat railway in the presence of Islam Jar, the governor of this province, and the Iranian Consul General.
The exported dried fruits in this shipment include pistachios, raisins, almonds, and pine nuts.
The statement added that over the past three months, more than 35,000 tons of goods have been transferred via the Khaf-Herat railway.
Business
Russia’s LPG exports to Afghanistan boom as Europe shuns it
The exports to Afghanistan, the main consumer of Russia’s LPG in the region, rose by 52% for the period to 71,000 tons.
Russia’s exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Afghanistan and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia have jumped following introduction of European Union sanctions against Moscow at the end of 2024, industry sources said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
The European Union’s sanctions against Russia’s LPG over the war in Ukraine took effect on December 20. The restrictions were proposed last year by Poland, one of Russia’s largest LPG importers.
LPG, or propane and butane, is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.
According to the industry sources, railway supplies of LPG from Russia’s plants, including the Kazrosgas joint venture with Kazakhstan, jumped to the region by 80% year on year in January – February to 140,000 metric tons, read the report.
The exports to Afghanistan, the main consumer of Russia’s LPG in the region, rose by 52% for the period to 71,000 tons.
Traders expect great scope for more supplies to Afghanistan, where annual demand for LPG is seen at around 700,000 tons per year.
Business
Azizi and Zhao Xing discuss increasing Afghanistan’s exports to China
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Zhao Xing, the Chinese Ambassador to Kabul, met on Tuesday and discussed increasing Afghanistan’s exports to China, particularly pine nuts, pomegranates, and precious and semi-precious stones such as nephrite, onyx, lapis lazuli, and talc, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement the goal of the meeting was to facilitate direct exports to China in order to reduce transit costs and transportation of Afghan goods, as well as to address the importation of machinery needed for the country.
Azizi and Zhao have agreed to establish a joint working group for further coordination, expanding trade relations, and creating facilities for trade, with the aim of holding regular meetings, the statement read.
Business
Deputy PM inaugurates launch of Arghandi Transport Terminal Project in Kabul Province
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Sunday inaugurated the start of construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal in Paghman District of Kabul Province.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation, Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, representatives from the private sector, and a number of local residents.
Baradar said the initiative was a vital step in the development of transport infrastructure in the country.
He stated that the development and expansion of transport infrastructure is an essential step toward economic growth, national development, and domestic and regional connectivity.
According to him, decades of war and corruption resulted in the sector having been neglected.
He said existing infrastructure has deteriorated due to poor quality construction; public lands have been usurped by individuals; and that highways and roads have been significantly narrowed.
Baradar also pointed out the need for investment in the transport sector; for the recovery of usurped state land; and the identification and restoration of original roads. He said these factors were among the core national objectives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
In line with these goals, construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal got underway on Sunday.
Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is not only firmly committed to the development and expansion of transport infrastructure but is also actively pursuing other fundamental strategic objectives.
The Arghandi Transport Terminal in Kabul Province will be constructed on approximately 900 jeribs of land and will cost about 1.285 billion afghanis.
The project is expected to be completed by the private sector within two years.
Upon completion, the terminal will enhance transportation facilities, play a key role in improving the efficiency and organization of logistics and transit operations, reduce transportation costs and traffic congestion, and provide employment opportunities to a large number of citizens.
