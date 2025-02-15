Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry

(Last Updated On: )

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, says since the beginning of this current solar year, about 3.2 million metric tons of commercial goods have been transported through the country’s railway lines.

Haqshenas stated that these exports have seen a significant increase compared to the same period last year, and the ministry is working to provide more facilities for the private sector in this area.

“Approximately 3.2 million metric tons of goods have been transported through four ports. The Ministry of Public Works is striving to provide greater convenience to national traders and citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have stated that railway lines can play a vital role in the country’s economic development.

They added that in international trade, rail transport is cheaper than shipping, and this sector should be given serious attention in the country.

Economic experts also believe that the expansion of railways in the country can provide more convenience for traders in exports and imports.

Currently, Afghanistan has direct railway connections through four ports with Uzbekistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan, and indirect connections with China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.