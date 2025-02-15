Business
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, says since the beginning of this current solar year, about 3.2 million metric tons of commercial goods have been transported through the country’s railway lines.
Haqshenas stated that these exports have seen a significant increase compared to the same period last year, and the ministry is working to provide more facilities for the private sector in this area.
“Approximately 3.2 million metric tons of goods have been transported through four ports. The Ministry of Public Works is striving to provide greater convenience to national traders and citizens,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have stated that railway lines can play a vital role in the country’s economic development.
They added that in international trade, rail transport is cheaper than shipping, and this sector should be given serious attention in the country.
Economic experts also believe that the expansion of railways in the country can provide more convenience for traders in exports and imports.
Currently, Afghanistan has direct railway connections through four ports with Uzbekistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan, and indirect connections with China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.
Business
IEA signs $6.2 million marble mining contract for Kandahar
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says it has signed a contract worth $6.2 million with a Turkish company for the extraction of marble from a mine in Kandahar’s Dara-e-Noor area.
At a ceremony on Tuesday in Kabul, acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hidayatullah Badri said the extraction of this mine is expected to create new job opportunities for the country’s citizens.
Badri stated that since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, several contracts have been signed for marble extraction.
“The contracted company is investing $6.2 million in the exploration, extraction, and processing of this mine,” Badri added.
Meanwhile, a senior official from the mining company stated that this contract will benefit both countries.
He said the company hopes to supply the international market with the marble. He said this will not only create jobs but also contribute to the growth of Afghanistan’s export market.
Mr Emioglu, the deputy head of the Turkish contracting company, said: “Our company started working on extracting this mine eight months ago. We aim to introduce Afghan marble internationally after production and processing so that both countries can benefit.”
Economists welcomed the development and stated that with the signing of mining contracts, the country’s economic situation will improve, and investments in this sector will increase.
Business
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rise by 92% to $504 million
Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan from July to December 2024 totaled $9.9 million against $4.425 million for the same period in 2023
Pakistan recorded a substantial increase of 92% in it’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan during the first six months of Islamabad’s current fiscal year as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $504.308 million during July-December (2024-25) against exports of $262.583 million during July-December (2023-24), SBP stated.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7 percent in the first six months, from $15.146 billion to $16.229 billion, the SBP stated.
On the other hand, Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan in the same period totaled $9.9 million against $4.425 million in 2023.
On a year-on-year basis, imports from Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 18 percent from $1.238 million in December 2023, against the imports of $1.466 million in December 2024.
On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed an increase of 8.27 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of $1.354 million during November 2024.
Business
Gold holds near record peak as trade jitters buoy safe-haven demand
Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar regained some ground, although concerns over the U.S.-China trade war kept the safe-haven bullion close to a record high level hit in the previous session.
Spot gold was 0.4% lower at $2,854.39 per ounce by 0802 GMT, after hitting an all-time peak of $2,882.16 in the previous session, Reuters reported.
U.S. gold futures shed 0.6% to $2,875.
The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.2%.
“Investors are trying not to miss this rally as they place their position because they are happy with the returns. That’s the reason why it’s (gold) hitting successive highs,” said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ.
“Bullion could hit the $3,000 level soon … However, what could make the market consolidate will be some clarity on trade ties or easing trade tensions.”
On Wednesday, China filed a World Trade Organization complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump’s new 10% tariff on Chinese imports.
A trade war between the world’s two largest economies could weigh on global growth and drive up inflation, benefiting the bullion further as it is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoil.
“The gold bull market looks set to continue under Trump 2.0 with trade wars and geopolitical tensions reinforcing the reserve diversification/de-dollarization trend and supporting EM official sector gold demand,” Citi said in a note.
“Global growth concerns are also set to raise ETF and over-the-counter investment demand.”
U.S. Federal Reserve officials also pointed to the large policy uncertainty around tariffs and issues arising from the early days of Trump’s administration as among the top challenges in figuring out where to take the monetary policy in the months ahead.
Market focus is now on U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1330 GMT, and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which could offer insights into the economy’s overall strength.
Spot silver dropped 1.3% to $31.91 per ounce, and palladium fell 0.4% to $985.48. Platinum gained 0.2% to $981.74.
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Quarterfinals conclude with thrilling matches
Ministry of Interior reassures public on security concerns
Saar: Housing ministry achievements and challenges discussed
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
IEA facilitates release of 17 Afghans from some African countries’ prisons
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Ministry of Interior reassures public on security concerns
Saar: Housing ministry achievements and challenges discussed
Documentary: Life Is Not a Gamble
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
Tahawol: Rising oppositions to Trump’s Gaza policy discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Norwegian Refugee Council NGO to suspend aid work in over 20 countries due to Trump policy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Suicide bombing in Kunduz kills 5, injures 7
-
Latest News3 days ago
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghan cricket team arrives in Pakistan; Ghazanfar ruled out due to injury
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
-
World4 days ago
Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday
-
Sport3 days ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights