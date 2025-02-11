IEA signs $6.2 million marble mining contract for Kandahar

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says it has signed a contract worth $6.2 million with a Turkish company for the extraction of marble from a mine in Kandahar’s Dara-e-Noor area.

At a ceremony on Tuesday in Kabul, acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hidayatullah Badri said the extraction of this mine is expected to create new job opportunities for the country’s citizens.

Badri stated that since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, several contracts have been signed for marble extraction.

“The contracted company is investing $6.2 million in the exploration, extraction, and processing of this mine,” Badri added.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the mining company stated that this contract will benefit both countries.

He said the company hopes to supply the international market with the marble. He said this will not only create jobs but also contribute to the growth of Afghanistan's export market.

Mr Emioglu, the deputy head of the Turkish contracting company, said: "Our company started working on extracting this mine eight months ago. We aim to introduce Afghan marble internationally after production and processing so that both countries can benefit."

Economists welcomed the development and stated that with the signing of mining contracts, the country’s economic situation will improve, and investments in this sector will increase.