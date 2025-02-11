Connect with us

Business

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan rise by 92% to $504 million

Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan from July to December 2024 totaled $9.9 million against $4.425 million for the same period in 2023

Published

6 hours ago

on

Pakistan recorded a substantial increase of 92% in it’s export of goods and services to Afghanistan during the first six months of Islamabad’s current fiscal year as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $504.308 million during July-December (2024-25) against exports of $262.583 million during July-December (2023-24), SBP stated. 

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7 percent in the first six months, from $15.146 billion to $16.229 billion, the SBP stated.

 On the other hand, Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan in the same period totaled $9.9 million against $4.425 million in 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, imports from Afghanistan witnessed an increase of 18 percent from $1.238 million in December 2023, against the imports of $1.466 million in December 2024. 

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from Afghanistan into the country also witnessed an increase of 8.27 percent during December 2024, as compared to the imports of $1.354 million during November 2024.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Business

Gold holds near record peak as trade jitters buoy safe-haven demand

Published

5 days ago

on

February 6, 2025

By

Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar regained some ground, although concerns over the U.S.-China trade war kept the safe-haven bullion close to a record high level hit in the previous session.

Spot gold was 0.4% lower at $2,854.39 per ounce by 0802 GMT, after hitting an all-time peak of $2,882.16 in the previous session, Reuters reported.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.6% to $2,875.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.2%.

"Investors are trying not to miss this rally as they place their position because they are happy with the returns. That's the reason why it's (gold) hitting successive highs," said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ.

"Bullion could hit the $3,000 level soon ... However, what could make the market consolidate will be some clarity on trade ties or easing trade tensions."

On Wednesday, China filed a World Trade Organization complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump's new 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

A trade war between the world's two largest economies could weigh on global growth and drive up inflation, benefiting the bullion further as it is considered a safe investment during economic and geopolitical turmoil.

"The gold bull market looks set to continue under Trump 2.0 with trade wars and geopolitical tensions reinforcing the reserve diversification/de-dollarization trend and supporting EM official sector gold demand," Citi said in a note.

"Global growth concerns are also set to raise ETF and over-the-counter investment demand."

U.S. Federal Reserve officials also pointed to the large policy uncertainty around tariffs and issues arising from the early days of Trump's administration as among the top challenges in figuring out where to take the monetary policy in the months ahead.

Market focus is now on U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1330 GMT, and the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which could offer insights into the economy's overall strength.

Spot silver dropped 1.3% to $31.91 per ounce, and palladium fell 0.4% to $985.48. Platinum gained 0.2% to $981.74.

Continue Reading

Business

US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry

Published

1 week ago

on

February 1, 2025

By

The Ministry of Economy in a statement on Saturday responding to a report by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), said the $3.71 billion mentioned by the agency was allocated to international institutions, a large portion of which was used for their own expenses, and the rest designated as humanitarian aid.

SIGAR’s report stated that the US has spent $3.71 billion in Afghanistan over the past three years, but it has had little significant impact on the country’s economic situation.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Economy has urged the international community and countries to release over $9 billion of Afghanistan's foreign reserves, which have been frozen, to the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB).

The statement stated this would allow the funds to be used for maintaining monetary stability, strengthening the financial system, facilitating trade with the world, and ensuring Afghanistan’s economic stability.

Continue Reading

Business

Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector

Published

1 week ago

on

February 1, 2025

By

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said in a statement on Saturday that a unified union will be established for the pine nut sector to support its development and eliminate unhealthy competition among its members.

According to the statement, acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi met with pine nut traders during a meeting to support and address the challenges faced by the pine nut sector.

In the meeting, discussions focused on the establishment of pine nut processing factories, export issues, supporting sector members, and creating a pine nut market within the country.

Traders also stated that currently, Afghan pine nuts are exported to China, India, and European countries.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!