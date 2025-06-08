AFPL: Jawanan Maihan edge Etihad as Sadaqat dominate Arya Forj

The fifth and sixth matches of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4 delivered more excitement on Sunday, as teams continued their battle for early supremacy.

In the opening fixture of the day, Jawanan Maihan secured a narrow 1-0 win over Etihad FC in a tightly contested match at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.

Later, Sadaqat FC turned heads with a commanding 4-1 victory over Arya Forj, showcasing their attacking prowess and positioning themselves as early contenders in the league.

The action continues Monday with two more matchups. In the seventh fixture, Deyar-e-Sanayi FC will go head-to-head with Perozi Panjshir. That will be followed by Noorzad FC facing Zaher Asad FC in the day’s second game.

With eight of the 10 teams now having kicked off their campaigns, AFPL Season 4 is gaining momentum.

Each match has drawn attention not just in the stadium but across the country, thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which is broadcasting every game live on Ariana Television — reaffirming its commitment to growing futsal in Afghanistan.