Zaitoon and Zaher Asad triumph in thrilling AFPL matches
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4 continued its high-energy pace on Saturday, with two exciting matchups that kept fans on the edge of their seats at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s gymnasium in Kabul.
In the third match of the tournament, Zaher Asad FC pulled off a stunning 4–2 comeback victory over Omid FC. Omid started the game strongly, scoring two early goals and putting Zaher Asad on the back foot. However, Zaher Asad regrouped quickly, showing composure and tactical discipline as they clawed their way back into the match. Scoring four unanswered goals, Zaher Asad turned the tide and secured a dramatic win.
The fourth match saw Zaitoon FC deliver one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far, crushing Deyar Sanayee FC with a decisive 6–2 victory. Zaitoon controlled the tempo from the outset, combining quick ball movement with aggressive pressing. Their attacking unit looked sharp, converting chances with efficiency and leaving little room for Deyar Sanayee to respond.
These matches followed Friday’s exciting kickoff to the league, where Noorzad FC defeated Sadaqat FC 4–2 in opener, and Arya Forj blanked Perozi Panjshir FC 5–0.
With eight out of 10 teams now having played their first match, the AFPL Season 4 is building momentum as clubs fight for early dominance. Matches are being broadcast live across Afghanistan by Ariana Television (ATN), bringing the country’s top futsal talent to viewers nationwide.
Sunday’s matches will feature Etihad FC taking on Jawanan Maihan (3:30 PM), while Sadaaqat FC faces off against Arya Forj (5:45 PM).
AFPL season 4 kicks off: Noorzad FC and Arya Forj dominate opening matches
The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) got off to an exciting start on Friday in Kabul, with Noorzad FC and Arya Forj earning decisive victories in the opening matches.
In the first match of the season, Noorzad FC impressed with a strong 4–2 win over Sadaqat FC. The game followed an opening ceremony attended by officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation and other sports authorities.
In the second match of the day, Arya Forj delivered a commanding performance, shutting out Perozi Panjshir 5–0 in a high-energy showdown.
All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.
The action continues tomorrow (Saturday) with Omid FC taking on Zaher Asad FC in the third match of the tournament, followed by a face-off between Zaitoon FC and Deyar Sanayee FC.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
MLC officials hope Afghan players can participate despite new US travel ban
Major League Cricket (MLC) officials remain optimistic that Afghan players, including Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, will be able to fulfill their contracts for the 2025 season, despite the new US travel ban signed by President Donald Trump, set to take effect next week.
The proclamation restricts entry into the United States for nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. According to Trump, the ban aims to “protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people.”
According to ESPNcricinfo, seven Afghan players are under contract for the 2025 MLC season: Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq (all with MI New York); Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Waqar Salamkheil (Seattle Orcas); and Noor Ahmad (Texas Super Kings).
The ban, effective from June 9, includes an exemption for “any athlete or member of an athletic team… traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State.” The order also applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the US and without a valid visa at the time the ban takes effect.
ESPNcricinfo reports that some players have already entered the US with valid visas, while others have yet to apply or travel. A league official expressed hope that MLC will be classified as a ‘major sporting event’ by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which would help ensure Afghan players’ participation.
Officials from affected franchises are exploring all options, including flying players to the US before the ban starts. They are also consulting with MLC and relevant authorities for guidance.
An MLC spokesperson stated: “We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the relevant authorities to minimize travel disruptions for overseas players ahead of the start of Major League Cricket next week. We continue to attract some of the best players from around the world to come over to the US to showcase their talent, along with the best cricketers from the USA, and we are set to have the most exciting tournament to date this summer.”
The ban explicitly mentions the Olympics—set for Los Angeles in 2028—as an exempt event, meaning Afghanistan would be eligible to compete in the men’s T20 cricket event there, if qualified.
MLC’s 2025 season kicks off on June 12 with a rematch of last year’s final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco at Oakland Coliseum.
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League set to kick off amid high expectations and foreign talent
Friday, June 6, will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.
The highly anticipated fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League is set to begin tomorrow, Friday June 6, and will feature a fresh wave of domestic and international energy.
The opening day will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.
While teams are still finalizing their squads, league organizers have confirmed the arrival of several Iranian players and coaches, with more international additions on the horizon.
A player from Uzbekistan is expected to join soon, while two Brazilian futsal stars will strengthen the competition in the second half of the season, which begins July 22 and concludes August 16.
The first half of the season will span 26 days, including rest days, and will run until July 1. A mid-season break is scheduled from July 2 to 21.
In a first for Afghan futsal, matches will feature a video support system for refereeing decisions, marking a significant step forward in improving officiating and transparency.
Matches will generally be held daily except on Saturdays, with the exception of this coming Saturday.
As in past seasons, Ariana Television Network (ATN) continues its dedicated support for the growth and development of futsal in Afghanistan. In a significant boost for fans, all matches will once again be broadcast live on Ariana News, ensuring nationwide access to the action.
Broadcasting will commence on Friday, June 6, at 3pm Kabul time. The second match of the day will kick off at 5:45pm.
The league continues to grow in stature, drawing increasing regional attention, and is expected to deliver another thrilling season of high-paced action, tactical battles, and rising stars.
