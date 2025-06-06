AFPL season 4 kicks off: Noorzad FC and Arya Forj dominate opening matches

Major League Cricket (MLC) officials remain optimistic that Afghan players, including Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, will be able to fulfill their contracts for the 2025 season, despite the new US travel ban signed by President Donald Trump, set to take effect next week.

The proclamation restricts entry into the United States for nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. According to Trump, the ban aims to “protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people.”

According to ESPNcricinfo, seven Afghan players are under contract for the 2025 MLC season: Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq (all with MI New York); Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Waqar Salamkheil (Seattle Orcas); and Noor Ahmad (Texas Super Kings).

The ban, effective from June 9, includes an exemption for “any athlete or member of an athletic team… traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State.” The order also applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the US and without a valid visa at the time the ban takes effect.

ESPNcricinfo reports that some players have already entered the US with valid visas, while others have yet to apply or travel. A league official expressed hope that MLC will be classified as a ‘major sporting event’ by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which would help ensure Afghan players’ participation.

Officials from affected franchises are exploring all options, including flying players to the US before the ban starts. They are also consulting with MLC and relevant authorities for guidance.

An MLC spokesperson stated: “We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the relevant authorities to minimize travel disruptions for overseas players ahead of the start of Major League Cricket next week. We continue to attract some of the best players from around the world to come over to the US to showcase their talent, along with the best cricketers from the USA, and we are set to have the most exciting tournament to date this summer.”

The ban explicitly mentions the Olympics—set for Los Angeles in 2028—as an exempt event, meaning Afghanistan would be eligible to compete in the men’s T20 cricket event there, if qualified.

MLC’s 2025 season kicks off on June 12 with a rematch of last year’s final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco at Oakland Coliseum.