Sport
AFPL season 4 kicks off: Noorzad FC and Arya Forj dominate opening matches
The fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) got off to an exciting start on Friday in Kabul, with Noorzad FC and Arya Forj earning decisive victories in the opening matches.
In the first match of the season, Noorzad FC impressed with a strong 4–2 win over Sadaqat FC. The game followed an opening ceremony attended by officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation and other sports authorities.
In the second match of the day, Arya Forj delivered a commanding performance, shutting out Perozi Panjshir 5–0 in a high-energy showdown.
All matches are being held at the Afghanistan Football Federation’s futsal gymnasium in Kabul.
The action continues tomorrow (Saturday) with Omid FC taking on Zaher Asad FC in the third match of the tournament, followed by a face-off between Zaitoon FC and Deyar Sanayee FC.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN).
Sport
MLC officials hope Afghan players can participate despite new US travel ban
Major League Cricket (MLC) officials remain optimistic that Afghan players, including Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, will be able to fulfill their contracts for the 2025 season, despite the new US travel ban signed by President Donald Trump, set to take effect next week.
The proclamation restricts entry into the United States for nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. According to Trump, the ban aims to “protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people.”
According to ESPNcricinfo, seven Afghan players are under contract for the 2025 MLC season: Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Naveen-ul-Haq (all with MI New York); Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Waqar Salamkheil (Seattle Orcas); and Noor Ahmad (Texas Super Kings).
The ban, effective from June 9, includes an exemption for “any athlete or member of an athletic team… traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State.” The order also applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the US and without a valid visa at the time the ban takes effect.
ESPNcricinfo reports that some players have already entered the US with valid visas, while others have yet to apply or travel. A league official expressed hope that MLC will be classified as a ‘major sporting event’ by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which would help ensure Afghan players’ participation.
Officials from affected franchises are exploring all options, including flying players to the US before the ban starts. They are also consulting with MLC and relevant authorities for guidance.
An MLC spokesperson stated: “We’re continuing to monitor the situation and are working with the relevant authorities to minimize travel disruptions for overseas players ahead of the start of Major League Cricket next week. We continue to attract some of the best players from around the world to come over to the US to showcase their talent, along with the best cricketers from the USA, and we are set to have the most exciting tournament to date this summer.”
The ban explicitly mentions the Olympics—set for Los Angeles in 2028—as an exempt event, meaning Afghanistan would be eligible to compete in the men’s T20 cricket event there, if qualified.
MLC’s 2025 season kicks off on June 12 with a rematch of last year’s final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco at Oakland Coliseum.
Sport
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League set to kick off amid high expectations and foreign talent
Friday, June 6, will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.
The highly anticipated fourth season of the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League is set to begin tomorrow, Friday June 6, and will feature a fresh wave of domestic and international energy.
The opening day will see defending champions Sadaqat FC take on Noorzad FC in the first clash, followed by Perozi Panjshir against Arya Forj in the second encounter.
While teams are still finalizing their squads, league organizers have confirmed the arrival of several Iranian players and coaches, with more international additions on the horizon.
A player from Uzbekistan is expected to join soon, while two Brazilian futsal stars will strengthen the competition in the second half of the season, which begins July 22 and concludes August 16.
The first half of the season will span 26 days, including rest days, and will run until July 1. A mid-season break is scheduled from July 2 to 21.
In a first for Afghan futsal, matches will feature a video support system for refereeing decisions, marking a significant step forward in improving officiating and transparency.
Matches will generally be held daily except on Saturdays, with the exception of this coming Saturday.
As in past seasons, Ariana Television Network (ATN) continues its dedicated support for the growth and development of futsal in Afghanistan. In a significant boost for fans, all matches will once again be broadcast live on Ariana News, ensuring nationwide access to the action.
Broadcasting will commence on Friday, June 6, at 3pm Kabul time. The second match of the day will kick off at 5:45pm.
The league continues to grow in stature, drawing increasing regional attention, and is expected to deliver another thrilling season of high-paced action, tactical battles, and rising stars.
Sport
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 set to ignite Kabul in 4 Days
Good news for fans however, is that all 90 matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has the exclusive rights to produce and broadcast this exciting event.
In just four days, the heartbeat of Afghan sport will shift indoors, as the Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) Season 4 prepares to light up Kabul with 90 matches of fast-paced action, skillful flair, and national pride.
Beginning June 6 at the Afghanistan Football Federation Futsal Gymnasium, this year’s tournament brings together 10 elite teams from across the country in a tightly structured round-robin format. Over the next 18 weeks, every team will face each other once in a race for the top spot and a growing legacy in Afghan futsal.
Futsal, long played on street corners and at indoor halls, has exploded in popularity in Afghanistan—especially after the national team’s dramatic entry into the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup. Now, the AFPL is no longer just a local tournament. It’s a national proving ground and a scout’s paradise.
Sadaqat FC and Noorzad FC will have the honor of opening the season on June 6 at 4pm, followed by a second daily clash at 6pm — a rhythm that will continue six days a week (except Saturdays).
The teams are as follows:
- Sadaqat FC – Defending champions with a high-pressure game.
- Noorzad FC – Youth-focused and hungry to disrupt.
- Perozi Panjshir – Representing resilience from the mountains.
- FC Arya Forj – Tactical minds from the industrial heartland.
- Omid FC – The team of hope, literally and symbolically.
- Zaher Asad – Known for bold, attacking play.
- Zaitoon FC – Technically sound and well-organized.
- Deyar-E-Sanayee – The underdog engineers with a point to prove.
- Jawanan Maihan – Youthful fire and flair.
- Etihad FC – A blend of veterans and new stars.
Good news for fans however, is that all 90 matches will be broadcast live on Ariana Television as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) has the exclusive rights to produce and broadcast this exciting event.
A Symbol of Hope and Unity
In a country that often faces deep challenges, the AFPL offers unity through sport. Fans from different provinces will cheer together. Kids will imitate their favorite futsal heroes in alleyways. And players, many of whom rose from difficult beginnings, will carry the hopes of entire communities onto the court.
One such player, 19-year-old Yama Farid of Zaitoon FC, says: “We’re not just playing for points. We’re playing to inspire. We want the world to see the other side of Afghanistan—strong, talented, and full of life.”
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 is more than a tournament. It’s a mirror of national passion, resilience, and the unshakable belief that in the heart of Kabul, something extraordinary is about to begin.
AFPL season 4 kicks off: Noorzad FC and Arya Forj dominate opening matches
Over 200 prisoners freed from Herat prison on the occasion of Eid al-Adha
MLC officials hope Afghan players can participate despite new US travel ban
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Afghanistan and Pakistan to form joint committee to combat wildlife trafficking
Ariana Television to broadcast 4th edition of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League
IPL 2025: Dharamsala match abandoned due to security concerns
India suspends Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament
India allows entry of 160 Afghan trucks via Pakistan border
Fans thrilled to hear FIFA Club World Cup will be broadcast live by ATN
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
Saar: Dire humanitarian situation in Gaza discussed
Tahawol: Agriculture Ministry’s role in development discussed
Tahawol: MRRD’s role in rural development discussed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4 set to ignite Kabul in 4 Days
-
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer guides Punjab Kings to final with RCB
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ancient site discovered in Torkham’s Omari camp area
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran poised to dismiss US nuclear proposal, Iranian diplomat says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s Fazl-ur-Rehman hails Afghan-Pak decision to elevate diplomatic ties
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
World Robotics Carnival opens in China’s Wuhan City
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC forges ahead; opens new customer care center in Helmand
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Hajj 2025 goes hi-tech as Saudi introduces new technologies