Sport
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir 4–2 Jawanan Maihan, Etihad 3–0 Noorzad
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League continued on Thursday with two exciting matchups, as Perozi Panjshir staged a comeback victory while Etihad cruised to a dominant win.
In Match 13, Perozi Panjshir defeated Jawanan Maihan 4–2. Jawanan Maihan took an early lead by scoring the first two goals of the match, but Perozi responded with an impressive turnaround, netting four unanswered goals.
In Match 14, Etihad delivered a solid performance with a 3–0 win over Noorzad.
With the competition heating up in Kabul, fans are eagerly awaiting the next round of fixtures in what has become an increasingly competitive season.
Two more matches are scheduled for Friday, with Zaitoon set to face Omid at 1:30 PM, followed by Deyar-e Sanayee taking on Sadaqat at 3:45 PM.
Fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL matches 11 & 12: Sadaqat thrashes Zaher Asad, Arya Forj clinches solid win
In the 11th match of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 held on Wednesday in Kabul, Sadaqat FC delivered an impressive and exciting performance, defeating Zaher Asad FC with a decisive 10–2 victory.
In today’s 12th match, Arya Forj FC also secured a win, beating Deyar Sanaee FC with a score of 4–2.
All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Committee Gymnasium, under the Afghanistan Football Federation.
The action continues Thursday with Perozi Panjshir set to take on Jawanan Maihan in Match 13, followed by Noorzad FC facing Etihad FC in Match 14.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Sport
Summer 2025 transfer window closes for 5 days due to FIFA Club World Cup
The first phase of the Summer 2025 Premier League transfer window closed at 7pm on Tuesday, June 10, marking a temporary pause in player movement ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The window will reopen on Monday, June 16, before closing again on September 1 at 7pm.
This year’s unusual two-part window is due to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, June 15.
To allow participating clubs to register players in time for the tournament, FIFA permitted an early opening of the transfer window on June 1. However, FIFA rules cap the total duration of transfer windows in a calendar year to 16 weeks, necessitating a break in this summer’s schedule.
The early window—from 1 to 10 June—was designated for the 20 national associations with clubs competing in the Club World Cup, including England. Manchester City and Chelsea are England’s representatives in the tournament, but all Premier League clubs were eligible to sign players during this initial period.
Key Transfers So Far
Several high-profile moves were completed in the early phase of the window:
Manchester United secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Liverpool signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Chelsea added striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and defender Mamadou Sarr.
Manchester City bolstered their squad by signing left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, part of Pep Guardiola’s ongoing squad evolution.
Additionally, Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and centre-back Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth, allowing both players to feature in the Club World Cup.
What Happens Next?
The window reopens on Monday, 16 June, allowing clubs—particularly those still competing in the Club World Cup—to register players for the knockout rounds. The final deadline for transfers is Monday, 1 September at 7pm, slightly earlier than the usual 11pm closure.
Deal Sheets and Late Moves
To accommodate deals completed late in the day, clubs may use a “deal sheet” to confirm a transfer agreement before the deadline. For this first window phase, deal sheets had to be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, granting clubs until 9pm to finalize the paperwork.
As the second window looms, more transfer activity is expected, with clubs looking to strengthen ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season and beyond.
Fan Zone
Meanwhile, Afghan football fans will have access to live coverage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup through Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament in Afghanistan.
The network’s commitment to bringing major global sporting events to local audiences reinforces its growing role as the country’s leading sports broadcaster.
This marks a significant step in ATN’s efforts to connect Afghan viewers with international football, providing access to world-class clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.
The move is part of ATN’s broader strategy to make international sports more accessible to Afghan audiences and to inspire the next generation of Afghan sports fans and athletes.
