AFPL matches 11 & 12: Sadaqat thrashes Zaher Asad, Arya Forj clinches solid win
In the 11th match of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 held on Wednesday in Kabul, Sadaqat FC delivered an impressive and exciting performance, defeating Zaher Asad FC with a decisive 10–2 victory.
In today’s 12th match, Arya Forj FC also secured a win, beating Deyar Sanaee FC with a score of 4–2.
All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Committee Gymnasium, under the Afghanistan Football Federation.
The action continues Thursday with Perozi Panjshir set to take on Jawanan Maihan in Match 13, followed by Noorzad FC facing Etihad FC in Match 14.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Summer 2025 transfer window closes for 5 days due to FIFA Club World Cup
The first phase of the Summer 2025 Premier League transfer window closed at 7pm on Tuesday, June 10, marking a temporary pause in player movement ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The window will reopen on Monday, June 16, before closing again on September 1 at 7pm.
This year’s unusual two-part window is due to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, June 15.
To allow participating clubs to register players in time for the tournament, FIFA permitted an early opening of the transfer window on June 1. However, FIFA rules cap the total duration of transfer windows in a calendar year to 16 weeks, necessitating a break in this summer’s schedule.
The early window—from 1 to 10 June—was designated for the 20 national associations with clubs competing in the Club World Cup, including England. Manchester City and Chelsea are England’s representatives in the tournament, but all Premier League clubs were eligible to sign players during this initial period.
Key Transfers So Far
Several high-profile moves were completed in the early phase of the window:
Manchester United secured the services of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Liverpool signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Chelsea added striker Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and defender Mamadou Sarr.
Manchester City bolstered their squad by signing left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves, part of Pep Guardiola’s ongoing squad evolution.
Additionally, Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and centre-back Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth, allowing both players to feature in the Club World Cup.
What Happens Next?
The window reopens on Monday, 16 June, allowing clubs—particularly those still competing in the Club World Cup—to register players for the knockout rounds. The final deadline for transfers is Monday, 1 September at 7pm, slightly earlier than the usual 11pm closure.
Deal Sheets and Late Moves
To accommodate deals completed late in the day, clubs may use a “deal sheet” to confirm a transfer agreement before the deadline. For this first window phase, deal sheets had to be submitted by 5pm on Tuesday, granting clubs until 9pm to finalize the paperwork.
As the second window looms, more transfer activity is expected, with clubs looking to strengthen ahead of the 2025/26 Premier League season and beyond.
Fan Zone
Meanwhile, Afghan football fans will have access to live coverage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup through Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which has secured the exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament in Afghanistan.
The network’s commitment to bringing major global sporting events to local audiences reinforces its growing role as the country’s leading sports broadcaster.
This marks a significant step in ATN’s efforts to connect Afghan viewers with international football, providing access to world-class clubs, including Manchester City, Chelsea, and Real Madrid.
The move is part of ATN’s broader strategy to make international sports more accessible to Afghan audiences and to inspire the next generation of Afghan sports fans and athletes.
Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium tightens security ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster, will bring the excitement of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to viewers across the country live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Hard Rock Stadium is implementing major new security measures ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following the fan chaos that disrupted last year’s Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia.
On July 14 last year, thousands of unticketed fans stormed the stadium gates in Miami Gardens, breaching barriers and causing widespread disorder.
The chaos forced organizers to delay the match by over an hour, and in an effort to prevent stampedes, gates were opened to both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.
Some who had paid top dollar were ultimately denied entry, prompting lawsuits against the stadium and tournament organizer CONMEBOL.
What’s new:
But with the Club World Cup set to kick off on Saturday, June 14 — featuring Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in the opening match — the stadium will debut a more robust security plan.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the upgraded measures will include:
Three security checkpoints around the stadium campus
Ticket screening at each checkpoint
A significant law enforcement presence
Reinforced crowd control at exterior gates
“A stronger screening process will manage crowds, ensure safety, and keep out fans without valid tickets,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
A report by Miami-Dade police criticized the previous lack of an extended security perimeter and recommended stronger external controls and better communication systems. Police also admitted they hadn’t anticipated the scale of last year’s disruption.
A stadium spokesperson told Axios that Hard Rock collaborates closely with local law enforcement and adapts its protocols for each event. It cited successful security operations during Taylor Swift concerts in 2024 as proof of its capabilities.
“For the Club World Cup, fans will be subject to multiple ticket checks before entering,” the spokesperson said. “Fan safety remains our highest priority.”
These changes come as Hard Rock prepares to host some of the most high-profile matches in the world, including fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
