AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches

The 15th and 16th matches of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 took place on Friday in Kabul, with Omid FC and Sadaqat FC claiming impressive victories.

In the opening match of the day, Omid FC delivered a dynamic performance, defeating Zaitoon FC 5–1 in a high-energy contest.

Later, in the 16th match, Sadaqat FC overpowered Deyar Sanayee FC with a commanding 6–2 win, further solidifying their position in the tournament.

All matches are being held at the Futsal Committee Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the 17th match will feature a clash between Etihad FC and Zaher Asad FC, followed by the 18th match where Arya Forj will take on Jawanan Maihan FC.

Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).