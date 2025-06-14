Sport
South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia
South Africa have clinched their first ICC title in 27 years, beating Australia to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025.
Aiden Markram slammed a memorable century, and captain Temba Bavuma fought through injury to score a combined 102 runs in the match, as SA chased down a daunting target of 282 on Day 4.
It is the first WTC title for the Proteas. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, taking nine wickets in the match.
Chasing 282 for victory, South Africa reached their target with 282 for 5 just before lunch on Day 4. Markram was dismissed for a brilliant 136, only six runs shy of the finish line, but by then, the job was all but done.
This victory marks South Africa’s first-ever major ICC trophy win, finally putting to rest a history of heartbreaks. In 18 previous attempts across the ODI and T20 World Cups, the Proteas had only reached one final—last year’s T20 World Cup in Barbados, where they suffered a crushing defeat to India despite needing just 30 runs off the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand.
But at Lord’s, they held their nerve. Resuming Day 4 on 213 for 2, with Markram already having reached three figures the day before, South Africa calmly completed the chase to etch their name in cricketing history.
Match Summary
Australia 1st Innings: 212 (B. Webster 72, S. Smith 66; K. Rabada 5–51, M. Jansen 3–49)
South Africa 1st Innings: 138 (D. Bedingham 45; P. Cummins 6–28)
Australia 2nd Innings: 207 (M. Starc 58*; K. Rabada 4–59, L. Ngidi 3–38)
South Africa 2nd Innings: 282–5 (A. Markram 136, T. Bavuma 66; M. Starc 3–66)
It’s worth noting that Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) broadcast this thrilling match live and exclusively for fans across Afghanistan, allowing cricket lovers in the country to witness history unfold.
Sport
AFPL: Omid and Sadaqat win 15th and 16th matches
The 15th and 16th matches of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 took place on Friday in Kabul, with Omid FC and Sadaqat FC claiming impressive victories.
In the opening match of the day, Omid FC delivered a dynamic performance, defeating Zaitoon FC 5–1 in a high-energy contest.
Later, in the 16th match, Sadaqat FC overpowered Deyar Sanayee FC with a commanding 6–2 win, further solidifying their position in the tournament.
All matches are being held at the Futsal Committee Gymnasium of the Afghanistan Football Federation in Kabul.
Looking ahead to Sunday, the 17th match will feature a clash between Etihad FC and Zaher Asad FC, followed by the 18th match where Arya Forj will take on Jawanan Maihan FC.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can watch all matches live and exclusively on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL: Perozi Panjshir 4–2 Jawanan Maihan, Etihad 3–0 Noorzad
Afghanistan Futsal Premier League continued on Thursday with two exciting matchups, as Perozi Panjshir staged a comeback victory while Etihad cruised to a dominant win.
In Match 13, Perozi Panjshir defeated Jawanan Maihan 4–2. Jawanan Maihan took an early lead by scoring the first two goals of the match, but Perozi responded with an impressive turnaround, netting four unanswered goals.
In Match 14, Etihad delivered a solid performance with a 3–0 win over Noorzad.
With the competition heating up in Kabul, fans are eagerly awaiting the next round of fixtures in what has become an increasingly competitive season.
Two more matches are scheduled for Friday, with Zaitoon set to face Omid at 1:30 PM, followed by Deyar-e Sanayee taking on Sadaqat at 3:45 PM.
Fans can catch all the action live on Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN).
Sport
AFPL matches 11 & 12: Sadaqat thrashes Zaher Asad, Arya Forj clinches solid win
In the 11th match of Afghanistan Premier Futsal League Season 4 held on Wednesday in Kabul, Sadaqat FC delivered an impressive and exciting performance, defeating Zaher Asad FC with a decisive 10–2 victory.
In today’s 12th match, Arya Forj FC also secured a win, beating Deyar Sanaee FC with a score of 4–2.
All matches are being hosted at the Futsal Committee Gymnasium, under the Afghanistan Football Federation.
The action continues Thursday with Perozi Panjshir set to take on Jawanan Maihan in Match 13, followed by Noorzad FC facing Etihad FC in Match 14.
Futsal fans across Afghanistan can catch all the matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
