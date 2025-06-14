South Africa crowned World Test Champions after historic win over Australia

South Africa have clinched their first ICC title in 27 years, beating Australia to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025.

Aiden Markram slammed a memorable century, and captain Temba Bavuma fought through injury to score a combined 102 runs in the match, as SA chased down a daunting target of 282 on Day 4.

It is the first WTC title for the Proteas. Kagiso Rabada starred with the ball, taking nine wickets in the match.

Chasing 282 for victory, South Africa reached their target with 282 for 5 just before lunch on Day 4. Markram was dismissed for a brilliant 136, only six runs shy of the finish line, but by then, the job was all but done.

This victory marks South Africa’s first-ever major ICC trophy win, finally putting to rest a history of heartbreaks. In 18 previous attempts across the ODI and T20 World Cups, the Proteas had only reached one final—last year’s T20 World Cup in Barbados, where they suffered a crushing defeat to India despite needing just 30 runs off the last 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

But at Lord’s, they held their nerve. Resuming Day 4 on 213 for 2, with Markram already having reached three figures the day before, South Africa calmly completed the chase to etch their name in cricketing history.

Match Summary

Australia 1st Innings: 212 (B. Webster 72, S. Smith 66; K. Rabada 5–51, M. Jansen 3–49)



South Africa 1st Innings: 138 (D. Bedingham 45; P. Cummins 6–28)



Australia 2nd Innings: 207 (M. Starc 58*; K. Rabada 4–59, L. Ngidi 3–38)



South Africa 2nd Innings: 282–5 (A. Markram 136, T. Bavuma 66; M. Starc 3–66)

