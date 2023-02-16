Latest News
Another 200 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) consulate in Karachi said another 200 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Pakistan.
According to the consulate, the Afghans were sent home after being released from prison.
The consulate said 170 Afghan citizens, including women and children, were released from Karachi prisons on Wednesday and that another group of 30 were released from prisons in Sindh province. All have been repatriated.
Four buses transported the prisoners back home, the consulate said, adding they were accompanied by IEA officials.
In the past few months, about 1,200 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur in Sindh.
US backs UN assessment that new al-Qaida leader is in Iran
The United States said Wednesday its assessment aligns with a United Nations report that the new head of the al-Qaeda terror group, Saif al-Adel, is based in Iran.
“When it comes to his presence there, offering safe haven to al-Qaeda is just another example of Iran’s wide-ranging support for terrorism, its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and beyond,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.
The U.N. based its report on member state intelligence, concluding that the former Egyptian special forces officer had taken over leadership of al-Qaeda following the July 2022 killing of former leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in an airstrike in Kabul.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations denied the U.N. and U.S. assessments in a tweet Wednesday.
“It is worth noting that the address for the so-called newly appointed Al-Qaeda leader is incorrect. This misinformation could potentially hinder efforts to combat terrorism,” it said.
Arrests made in Kabul over Turkey flight rumors
Abdulhaq Hammad, the head of the monitoring unit of media publications, says that the people who spread the rumors of free flights to Turkey from Kabul airport last week have been arrested by the intelligence forces.
“Those who insulted a number of citizens at the Kabul airport a few days ago and considered themselves part of the system, and the saboteurs who spread the subversive rumor of transfers to Turkey, were all arrested by the Intelligence Department,” Hammad wrote on Thursday on his Twitter page.
This comes after a rumor spread last week in Kabul that volunteers would be flown to Turkey. Thousands of people rushed to the airport in Kabul.
Many women cut off from aid following IEA ban on female NGO workers: Save the Children
Almost two months since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) issued a decree banning Afghan women from working for non-government organizations (NGOs), many women and children are missing out on life-saving aid during the most severe winter in more than a decade and worst hunger crisis in Afghanistan on record, Save the Children said on Wednesday.
Save the Children said that it paused activities in the wake of the ban because female staff are essential for the safe and effective delivery of services and are crucial for reaching women and girls. In addition, almost half of Save the Children’s workforce in Afghanistan are women.
Although some activities have restarted where assurances have been received from the IEA authorities for female staff to safely resume work, mainly in health and education, more than 50% of Save the Children’s operations are still on hold, including essential cash distributions that help families meet basic needs, water, sanitation and hygiene activities and child protection services.
“The scale and severity of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Almost 20 million children and adults are facing extreme hunger. Many families now only survive on bread and water for weeks at a time,” said David Wright, Save the Children’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Children are struggling to survive a freezing, miserable winter. Some are dying as temperatures plummet well below -20 degrees Celsius. Heating homes is out of the question for ordinary families and parents cannot even afford blankets or warm winter clothes,” he added.
He called on the IEA to completely reverse the ban and allow NGOs to fully resume activities with female and male staff.
“We also call on all humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan to ensure all activities are conducted with female and male teams, and urge donor countries to refrain from any commitments to reduce or freeze much needed flexible funding for Afghanistan,” Wright said. “This is not the time for the international community, and donor governments in particular, to turn their backs on Afghanistan.”
