Another 200 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) consulate in Karachi said another 200 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Pakistan.

According to the consulate, the Afghans were sent home after being released from prison.

The consulate said 170 Afghan citizens, including women and children, were released from Karachi prisons on Wednesday and that another group of 30 were released from prisons in Sindh province. All have been repatriated.

Four buses transported the prisoners back home, the consulate said, adding they were accompanied by IEA officials.

In the past few months, about 1,200 Afghan nationals have been released from prisons in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, and Sukkur in Sindh.