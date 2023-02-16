Latest News
Arrests made in Kabul over Turkey flight rumors
Abdulhaq Hammad, the head of the monitoring unit of media publications, says that the people who spread the rumors of free flights to Turkey from Kabul airport last week have been arrested by the intelligence forces.
“Those who insulted a number of citizens at the Kabul airport a few days ago and considered themselves part of the system, and the saboteurs who spread the subversive rumor of transfers to Turkey, were all arrested by the Intelligence Department,” Hammad wrote on Thursday on his Twitter page.
This comes after a rumor spread last week in Kabul that volunteers would be flown to Turkey. Thousands of people rushed to the airport in Kabul.
Latest News
Many women cut off from aid following IEA ban on female NGO workers: Save the Children
Almost two months since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) issued a decree banning Afghan women from working for non-government organizations (NGOs), many women and children are missing out on life-saving aid during the most severe winter in more than a decade and worst hunger crisis in Afghanistan on record, Save the Children said on Wednesday.
Save the Children said that it paused activities in the wake of the ban because female staff are essential for the safe and effective delivery of services and are crucial for reaching women and girls. In addition, almost half of Save the Children’s workforce in Afghanistan are women.
Although some activities have restarted where assurances have been received from the IEA authorities for female staff to safely resume work, mainly in health and education, more than 50% of Save the Children’s operations are still on hold, including essential cash distributions that help families meet basic needs, water, sanitation and hygiene activities and child protection services.
“The scale and severity of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Almost 20 million children and adults are facing extreme hunger. Many families now only survive on bread and water for weeks at a time,” said David Wright, Save the Children’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Children are struggling to survive a freezing, miserable winter. Some are dying as temperatures plummet well below -20 degrees Celsius. Heating homes is out of the question for ordinary families and parents cannot even afford blankets or warm winter clothes,” he added.
He called on the IEA to completely reverse the ban and allow NGOs to fully resume activities with female and male staff.
“We also call on all humanitarian agencies in Afghanistan to ensure all activities are conducted with female and male teams, and urge donor countries to refrain from any commitments to reduce or freeze much needed flexible funding for Afghanistan,” Wright said. “This is not the time for the international community, and donor governments in particular, to turn their backs on Afghanistan.”
Latest News
IEA defense minister: We should address people’s legitimate demands
Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid, the Minister of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday that the legitimate demands of the people should be addressed.
Mujahid said this at a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the withdrawal of former Soviet Union troops from Afghanistan.
“We should never be arrogant. At any time, we should address the legitimate demands of the people and try to gather the people around us. For development, we must join hands with the people,” Mujahid said.
He added that the Islamic Emirate is seeking a system that would mirror all the people in the country.
Other officials of the Islamic Emirate pointed out that independence has always been earned by the people and political leaders should not lose it through their negligence.
“The freedoms of the past have been lost due to the negligence and lack of agreement between the leaders and rulers,” said Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum.
Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation, said: “The government should understand that the opposition in the past joined hands with the world powers to gain power. Now unity is necessary and all people must be respected in order to maintain the existing independence and sovereignty.”
Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister stressed that the Islamic Emirate wants positive and constructive engagement in the light of Islamic principles and Afghanistan’s national interests.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said: “We want positive relations with the world. We want economic and political relations. Neighboring countries have expressed concern about the presence of thousands of Daesh members. We say that Daesh has no place in Afghanistan. Any Daesh member that emerges will be dismantled. There is no threat to anyone from Afghanistan.”
During the ceremony, officials also emphasized that occupation of Afghanistan once again is impossible and those who seek division will fail.
Latest News
Khalilzad: Daesh a common enemy of IEA and the international community
The former representative of the US in Afghanistan peace affairs says that Daesh is a common enemy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and the international community.
Zalmay Khalilzad wrote in a tweet that cooperation against Daesh can be an important part of future relations.
He further added that “the available options”, the full implementation of the Doha Agreement is the best way forward.
Khalilzad said: “Among the available options, the full implementation of the Doha Agreement is the best way forward and addresses all the concerns of Afghans and the international community.”
The Doha Agreement was signed in February 2020 between the United States and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
