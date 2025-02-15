Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Quarterfinals conclude with thrilling matches

(Last Updated On: )

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

The mega tournament, comprising eight teams, returns for the first time since 2017, and it will see the winners earn US$2.24 million

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.

Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical,” ICC Chair Jay Shah said. “The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events.”

“Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.