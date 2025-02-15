Connect with us

Sport

Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Quarterfinals conclude with thrilling matches

Published

1 minute ago

on

(Last Updated On: )

Zulmai Salamkhil clinched a 5-3 victory over Zarif Afzali in a gripping quarterfinal match on Saturday, securing his spot in the semifinals of the Ariana Snooker Championship.

In another electrifying encounter, Naweed Naderi edged out Mohammad Mir Noorzai 5-4, advancing to the semifinals after a fiercely contested game.

The day wrapped up with Nader Rohani delivering a dominant 5-1 win against Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, solidifying his place in the semifinals.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Sport

Afghanistan lose warm-up against Pakistan A ahead of Champions Trophy

Published

14 hours ago

on

February 15, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

Afghanistan cricket team suffered a 144-run defeat against Pakistan A in their first warm-up game on Friday ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Batting first in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan A posted 314-8 in the 50 overs, with Hussain Talat (70), Mohsin Riaz (61) and Irfan Khan (57) emerging as top scorers.

In their chase of 315-run target, Afghanistan were bowled out for 170 in the 38.4 overs. Pakistan A captain Shadab Khan picked up three wickets.

Afghanistan will face New Zealand in their second and last warm-up match on Sunday in Karachi ahead of the mega tournament which will begin on Wednesday.

Continue Reading

Sport

Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage Concludes

Published

1 day ago

on

February 14, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

The Round of 16 knockout stage of Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 concluded on Friday with exciting and impressive performances by top players vying for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the first match, Naweed Naderi delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Ghayour Mirzai 5-1, securing his place in the quarterfinals with confidence. 

In the second exciting match, Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi showcased a stunning display, overpowering Nasrullah Rezaei 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. 

In another gripping encounter, Mohammad Rayees Hotak triumphed over Ajmal Yousafzai in a closely contested 5-4 victory, earning his place in the quarterfinals. 

Finally, in the last match of the day, Mohammad Zarif Afzali dominated Ali Ahmad Yousafi with a 5-4 win, securing his spot in the next round.

Continue Reading

Sport

ICC unveils prize money for Champions Trophy 2025

Published

1 day ago

on

February 14, 2025

By

(Last Updated On: )

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the prize money for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE from February 19.

The mega tournament, comprising eight teams, returns for the first time since 2017, and it will see the winners earn US$2.24 million

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million, while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 each, from the total prize pot of $6.9 million, a 53% increase from the 2017 edition.

Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical,” ICC Chair Jay Shah said. “The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC’s ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events.”

“Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations.”

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will kick off on February 19 with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2024 Ariana News. All rights reserved!