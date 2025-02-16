Sport
Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025
Mujeeb had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but now joined MI at a fee of INR 2 crore ($230,000).
Afghanistan offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced his countryman AM Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) squad for IPL 2025 after an injured Ghazanfar was ruled out of the Champions Trophy, and the IPL that follows.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said recently that Ghazanfar had been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy due to a fractured vertebra sustained during Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe last month.
Ghazanfar, who will be out of cricket for at least four months, will also miss out on IPL this year, his first contract with the league.
Mujeeb meanwhile last played at the IPL in 2021, for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Most recently, he was with Paarl Royals at the SA20, where his side lost to finalists Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Qualifier 2. However, he was Royals’ highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 14 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 23.14.
He wasn’t picked by Afghanistan for the Champions Trophy, as according to Ahmad Suliman Khil, their interim chief selector, “he has been advised by his doctor to focus on T20s for a while to ensure his full recovery before returning to ODIs”.
This was after he sustained a hand injury that left him out of cricket for five months. Only in November last year was he able to return.
Mujeeb had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, but now joined MI at a fee of INR 2 crore ($230,000).
The ICC Champions Trophy gets underway on Wednesday, February 19, in Pakistan when the hosts take on New Zealand. Afghanistan will play their first match on Friday, February 21, when they take on South Africa.
IPL will start on Friday, March 21 and run through to Sunday May 25.
Cricket fans meanwhile can stay tuned with Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) as all Champions Trophy matches will be broadcast live across the country.
Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Quarterfinals conclude with thrilling matches
Zulmai Salamkhil clinched a 5-3 victory over Zarif Afzali in a gripping quarterfinal match on Saturday, securing his spot in the semifinals of the Ariana Snooker Championship.
In another electrifying encounter, Naweed Naderi edged out Mohammad Mir Noorzai 5-4, advancing to the semifinals after a fiercely contested game.
The day wrapped up with Nader Rohani delivering a dominant 5-1 win against Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi, solidifying his place in the semifinals.
Snooker enthusiasts across Afghanistan can watch the exciting semifinal matches, starting this Sunday, live on Ariana Television, the Ariana Sports Facebook page, the Ariana Sports YouTube channel, and the Ariana Television website. Stay tuned!
Sport
Afghanistan lose warm-up against Pakistan A ahead of Champions Trophy
Afghanistan cricket team suffered a 144-run defeat against Pakistan A in their first warm-up game on Friday ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Batting first in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan A posted 314-8 in the 50 overs, with Hussain Talat (70), Mohsin Riaz (61) and Irfan Khan (57) emerging as top scorers.
In their chase of 315-run target, Afghanistan were bowled out for 170 in the 38.4 overs. Pakistan A captain Shadab Khan picked up three wickets.
Afghanistan will face New Zealand in their second and last warm-up match on Sunday in Karachi ahead of the mega tournament which will begin on Wednesday.
Cricket fans meanwhile can stay tuned with Ariana Radio & Television Network (ATN) as all Champions Trophy matches will be broadcast live across the country.
Sport
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Round of 16 Knockout Stage Concludes
The Round of 16 knockout stage of Ariana Snooker Championship 2025 concluded on Friday with exciting and impressive performances by top players vying for a spot in the quarterfinals.
In the first match, Naweed Naderi delivered an outstanding performance, defeating Ghayour Mirzai 5-1, securing his place in the quarterfinals with confidence.
In the second exciting match, Saleh Mohammad Mohammadi showcased a stunning display, overpowering Nasrullah Rezaei 5-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.
In another gripping encounter, Mohammad Rayees Hotak triumphed over Ajmal Yousafzai in a closely contested 5-4 victory, earning his place in the quarterfinals.
Finally, in the last match of the day, Mohammad Zarif Afzali dominated Ali Ahmad Yousafi with a 5-4 win, securing his spot in the next round.
Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on IEA to repeal laws affecting women
IEA officials on way to Japan
Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians’ squad for IPL 2025
Ministry of Refugees condemns forced evacuation of Afghans in Balochistan, Pakistan
Pakistan to send two delegations to Afghanistan for tribal diplomacy, economic talks
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Ministry of Interior reassures public on security concerns
Saar: Housing ministry achievements and challenges discussed
Documentary: Life Is Not a Gamble
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
Tahawol: Rising oppositions to Trump’s Gaza policy discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan cricket team arrives in Pakistan; Ghazanfar ruled out due to injury
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights
-
World5 days ago
Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran’s Khamenei cites need to further develop Iran’s military after Trump threats
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russian FM: Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat to neighboring countries