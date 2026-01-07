Ariana Television to broadcast major global sports events in 2026

Ariana Television Network (ATN) has secured an exceptional lineup of international sports broadcasting rights, bringing some of the world’s biggest sporting events to viewers across Afghanistan in 2026 and beyond. The acquisitions further strengthen ATN’s position as the country’s leading destination for world-class sports coverage.

FIFA World Cup 2026

Headlining ATN’s global sports portfolio is the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. The expanded tournament will feature 48 national teams competing across North America, marking the largest World Cup in history. ATN’s coverage will give Afghan fans live access to football’s most prestigious event, uniting millions of viewers around the world’s biggest sporting spectacle.

Asian Football and Futsal: AFC Competitions

ATN has also secured exclusive rights in Afghanistan to broadcast four major Asian Football Confederation (AFC) tournaments. These include the AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26, Asia’s premier club competition featuring the continent’s top teams, as well as the AFC Champions League Two, which showcases emerging clubs and rising talent.

The network further covers the AFC U23 Asian Cup, that started on January 6, 2026, highlighting Asia’s next generation of football stars, and the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026, scheduled from January 27 to February 7. Afghanistan has qualified for the futsal tournament as Group H winners, joining leading teams such as Iran, Japan, and host Indonesia.

Winter Olympic Games

ATN will broadcast the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano–Cortina, Italy (February 6–22, 2026). For the first time, viewers will experience winter sports including alpine skiing, ice hockey, skating, and snowboarding.

Cricket: IPL

Cricket fans in Afghanistan will also enjoy exclusive coverage of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on ATN. The IPL, one of the world’s most-watched cricket tournaments, features top international stars and high-octane T20 action. Afghan players such as Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar will be part of the tournament, inspiring a new generation of cricketers while giving fans a chance to follow every match live, free-to-air. The matches will be held from 26 March to 31 May.

A Commitment to Afghan Viewers

Through these acquisitions, ATN has solidified its position as Afghanistan’s premier sports broadcaster, offering a diverse portfolio that spans football, futsal, cricket, and the Olympics. Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana News and Ariana Television’s official websites and social media channels for updates on match schedules, broadcast times, and coverage details.

From World Cup stadiums in North America to Olympic venues in Europe and elite competitions across Asia, ATN is set to connect Afghanistan with the world’s greatest sporting moments in 2026.